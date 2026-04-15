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Pokémon UNITE WCS 2026 India Qualifier Announced With $25,000 Prize Pool

Pokémon UNITE India Qualifier, Pokémon UNITE, WCS 2026 esports, Skyesports, esports, 

eSports

Pokémon UNITE WCS 2026 India Qualifier Announced With $25,000 Prize Pool

Tech Plunge

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The Pokémon Company has officially unveiled the India Qualifier for the Pokémon UNITE World Championship Series 2026, offering a massive opportunity for Indian esports talent. Organized by Skyesports, the tournament features a $25,000 prize pool and a coveted spot at the global finals in San Francisco.

Scheduled to take place from April 24 to 26, the competition will determine which team represents India on the international stage, where a $500,000 prize pool awaits.

Tournament Format and Registration Details

Registrations for the Pokémon UNITE India Qualifier are open until April 22, inviting teams of five to six players to participate. Players without teams can connect through the official Skyesports Discord server to find teammates.

The tournament will begin with an open single-elimination format across the first two days, ensuring that all eligible teams have a fair chance to compete. By the end of Day 2, the top eight teams will advance to Day 3.

The final day will feature a high-stakes double-elimination playoff bracket, ultimately crowning India’s national champion.

Prize Pool Breakdown

The $25,000 prize pool will be distributed among the top six teams:

  • 1st Place: $15,000

  • 2nd Place: $4,000

  • 3rd Place: $2,500

  • 4th Place: $1,500

  • 5th & 6th Place: $1,000 each

Beyond the cash rewards, the biggest prize is the chance to compete at the WCS Finals in San Francisco, where the stakes and exposure are significantly higher.

 

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India’s Growing Presence in Pokémon UNITE Esports

India has steadily built a strong reputation in the Pokémon UNITE competitive scene over the past few years. Since 2022, Indian teams have consistently qualified for the global finals.

Teams like Revenant Esports (2022), FS Esportz (2023), and S8UL (2024 and 2025) have showcased the country’s growing talent on the international stage.

The 2026 qualifier marks the fifth consecutive year that an Indian team will earn a shot at global glory, highlighting the consistency and rapid growth of the ecosystem.

A Boost for India’s Esports Ecosystem

The India Qualifier is more than just a tournament—it represents the evolution of India’s esports landscape. With structured pathways from grassroots competitions to international championships, Indian players now have clearer opportunities to succeed globally.

According to Skyesports CEO Shiva Nandy, the tournament reflects both the maturity of the ecosystem and the hunger of Indian players to compete at the highest level.

Mobile esports, in particular, continues to thrive in India due to accessibility and a rapidly expanding player base. Events like this further cement the country’s position as a rising force in global gaming.

The winning team will advance to the WCS Finals 2026 in San Francisco, where top teams from around the world will battle for a share of a $500,000 prize pool.

For Indian players, this is not just about prize money—it’s about international recognition, sponsorship opportunities, and establishing India as a powerhouse in esports.

With high stakes, global exposure, and a growing competitive scene, the Pokémon UNITE WCS 2026 India Qualifier is set to be a landmark event for Indian esports.

As registrations close in and teams prepare to compete, all eyes will be on who rises to represent India on the world stage.

  • Pokémon UNITE India Qualifier, Pokémon UNITE, WCS 2026 esports, Skyesports, esports, 
  • Pokémon UNITE India Qualifier, Pokémon UNITE, WCS 2026 esports, Skyesports, esports, 

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