Adidas Ends Its Chapter with Kanye West, Sells Final Yeezy Sneakers

Clothing & Apparel

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Adidas has officially closed the book on its partnership with Kanye West, announcing that it has sold the last of its Yeezy sneaker inventory. The move marks the end of a turbulent relationship between the sportswear giant and the controversial rapper, now known as Ye. In its latest earnings report, Adidas confirmed that no Yeezy sneakers products remain in its inventory. “You see, there is no Yeezy at the end anymore,” said Adidas Chief Financial Officer Harm Ohlmeyer during the earnings call. “I want to confirm that again, not one Yeezy shoe left in our inventory.”

The announcement follows Adidas’ decision in October 2022 to sever ties with West after his antisemitic remarks, which the company condemned as “unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous.” The fallout cost Adidas approximately €250 million ($246 million) in net income that year.

adidas + KANYE WEST = Yeezy

Adidas + Kanye West = Yeezy

A Profitable Yet Controversial Exit

After ending its relationship with West, Adidas faced a dilemma over what to do with its remaining Yeezy sneakers stock. Rather than destroy the inventory, the company opted to sell it off in phases throughout 2023 and early 2024. The latest report reveals that the final batch of Yeezys generated around €50 million ($54 million) in revenue during the fourth quarter of 2025. Despite the boost, overall North American sales declined by two per cent due to significantly lower Yeezy sales compared to previous years.

Looking ahead, Adidas made it clear that its financial outlook for 2025 will not include any Yeezy-related revenue or profit. This marks a decisive shift for the brand, which once benefited from Kanye West’s sneaker line’s immense popularity.

Kanye West ‘Ye’ Calls Out Adidas & Jerry Lorenzo: “It’s Yeezy Over Everything”

Kanye West’s Continuing Controversy

Even as Adidas moves on, Kanye West remains in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Most recently, he attempted to revive the Yeezy brand by airing a perplexing commercial during the 2025 Super Bowl, directing viewers to the Yeezy website. However, the effort quickly backfired when Shopify, the e-commerce platform hosting the site, shut it down the next day. The takedown followed West’s decision to sell a single T-shirt featuring a Nazi swastika—an act that blatantly violated Shopify’s policies.

West’s recent actions continue a pattern of inflammatory behaviour. He has used his platform to spread antisemitic rhetoric, praising Adolf Hitler and openly identifying as a Nazi in social media posts. His statements have been widely condemned by politicians, activists, and former business partners.

Adidas Moves Forward Without Yeezy

With its final Yeezy sale complete, Adidas is focusing on rebuilding its brand identity without the influence of Kanye West. While the Yeezy partnership was once a cornerstone of Adidas’ sneaker success, the company is now shifting its attention toward new collaborations and product lines.

The end of Yeezy at Adidas signifies more than just the conclusion of a business deal—it represents the company’s commitment to distancing itself from controversy while maintaining its position as a global sportswear leader.

