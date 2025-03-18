Connect with us

Drake Lawsuit: UMG Calls its a 'Desperate Attempt' After Rap Battle Loss to Kendrick Lamar

Drake Lawsuit: UMG Calls its a ‘Desperate Attempt’ After Rap Battle Loss to Kendrick Lamar

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Lawsuit: UMG Calls its a ‘Desperate Attempt’ After Rap Battle Loss to Kendrick Lamar

The ongoing feud between rap titans Drake and Kendrick Lamar has now escalated into a legal battle, with Universal Music Group (UMG) stepping in to defend itself against a lawsuit filed by Drake. The Drake lawsuit centred around Kendrick Lamar’s diss track Not Like Us, alleges that the song contains defamatory accusations against the Canadian rapper. However, UMG has moved to dismiss the case, calling it a misguided attempt by Drake to “save face” after losing a rap battle he initiated.

Background of the Dispute

The rivalry between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has been one of the most talked-about conflicts in hip-hop. The tension intensified in early 2024 when Lamar fired lyrical shots at Drake in Like That, a track featured on Future and Metro Boomin’s album We Don’t Trust You. A series of diss tracks was exchanged between the two, culminating in Lamar’s viral hit Not Like Us.

In his lawsuit, Drake claims that Not Like Us falsely portrays him as a criminal, specifically labelling him a “certified paedophile.” He argues that the song, which was heavily promoted by UMG, damaged his reputation and incited real-world violence. Drake’s legal team contends that UMG played a direct role in amplifying and profiting from the track despite the alleged misinformation it contained.

UMG’s Response: “Drake Lost the Battle”

In a legal filing submitted yesterday, UMG asked the court to dismiss Drake’s lawsuit, asserting that his claims are baseless. The company’s motion states, “Drake lost a rap battle that he provoked and in which he willingly participated. Instead of accepting the loss like the unbothered rap artist he often claims to be, he has sued his own record label in a misguided attempt to salve his wounds.”

Drake Pushes for Universal Music Group’s Emails in Kendrick Lamar Diss Track Dispute

UMG’s lawyers argue that diss tracks have long been a staple of hip-hop culture and are understood as rhetorical hyperbole rather than factual statements. They further highlight what they see as hypocrisy on Drake’s part, pointing out that less than three years ago, he signed a petition against the use of rap lyrics as evidence in court cases. The motion states, “Drake was right then and is wrong now.”

Moreover, UMG maintains that it had no obligation to suppress Not Like Us while still promoting Drake’s own diss tracks. The label argues that defamation laws do not apply to opinion-based rap lyrics, which weakens Drake’s case.

Drake’s Legal Team Fires Back

Drake’s attorney, Michael J. Gottlieb, responded aggressively to UMG’s motion, dismissing it as a “desperate ploy” to avoid accountability. In a statement, he said, “UMG wants to pretend that this is about a rap battle in order to distract its shareholders, artists, and the public from a simple truth: a greedy company is finally being held responsible for profiting from dangerous misinformation that has already resulted in multiple acts of violence.”

Michael J. Gottlieb’s remarks suggest that Drake’s legal team plans to expose what they claim is UMG’s broader history of exploiting its artists. He expressed confidence that the lawsuit would proceed, uncovering alleged misconduct by the music giant.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Genius (@genius)

What’s Next for the Case?

As the legal battle unfolds, the case raises significant questions about the limits of artistic expression in rap music. Should record labels be held responsible for promoting diss tracks that include serious accusations? Or should rap battles be protected as creative expression, regardless of their real-world consequences?

The court’s decision on UMG’s motion to dismiss will likely set a precedent for future disputes in the music industry. If the lawsuit moves forward, it could reshape how record labels handle controversial lyrical content.

For now, Drake’s and Kendrick Lamar’s feud continues to dominate the rap world and the legal system, with no clear resolution in sight.

Drake Teases a Cryptic “Next Chapter” That May “Leave You Feeling Uneasy”


