Jack Harlow & Doja Cat Turn Up the Heat in Star-Studded "Just Us" Video

Jack Harlow & Doja Cat Turn Up the Heat in Star-Studded “Just Us” Video

Hip Hop/ Rap

Jack Harlow & Doja Cat Turn Up the Heat in Star-Studded “Just Us” Video

Sound Plunge
Published on

Jack Harlow and Doja Cat have teamed up for a sultry new single, “Just Us”, and the Neal Farmer-directed music video is just as steamy as the lyrics. Set in an exclusive Los Angeles restaurant, the visuals feature a star-studded guest list, including Matt Damon, John Mayer, PinkPantheress, Succession’s Nicholas Braun, sports journalist Taylor Rooks, and singer Malcolm Todd.

The chemistry between Jack Harlow and Doja is undeniable as they trade flirtatious verses while navigating a high-energy dinner party. Ever the smooth operator, Jack Harlow starts with a subtle but confident approach, locking eyes with Doja from across the room. Meanwhile, Doja, draped in a shimmering red latex mini-dress, meets his advances with a mix of scepticism and intrigue.

A Star-Studded Dinner Party

While Jack Harlow and Doja Cat are locked in their own world, the video’s setting is packed with A-list cameos. A bearded Matt Damon and a chatty John Mayer are among the high-profile guests at the candlelit dinner tables, while British singer PinkPantheress and DJ Drama add to the electric atmosphere.

As the song progresses, the action moves from the elegant dining area to the kitchen, where Doja takes control of the moment. She delivers her verse with a blend of sensuality and power, rapping, “Two hands in my fro / Staring into my soul / Leg up on that chair / Hand on that arm / Tongue in that throat.”

Jack Harlow, known for his effortless confidence, holds his own in the lyrical exchange, delivering bold lines like, “I wish it was just us in this b*** / But they can’t trust us in this b****.”*

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @jackharlow

A Long-Awaited Collaboration

This collaboration has been a long time coming. Back in 2020, Jack Harlow admitted during an Instagram Live that he had a crush on Doja, saying, “I need to talk to you for a second… People thought we were dating because your man apparently looks like me.” While Doja played it cool at the time, their musical chemistry in “Just Us” proves that their dynamic was worth the wait.

“Just Us” Continues Harlow & Doja’s Hot Streak

The single follows Jack Harlow’s recent release, “Set You Free”, which dropped last month, and his December 2024 track “Tranquility.” His last full-length album, Jackman, was released in 2023, but with back-to-back singles, it seems like he’s gearing up for something big.

For Doja Cat, “Just Us” follows her February 2025 collaboration with LISA and Raye on “Born Again.” The trio performed the song live at the 97th Annual Academy Awards, where they delivered a medley of James Bond classics—a standout moment of the event.

A Must-Watch Music Video

With its A-list cameos, flirtatious energy, and cinematic visuals, the “Just Us” music video is a must-watch. Jack Harlow and Doja Cat’s undeniable chemistry keeps fans hooked, while the sleek direction and celebrity-filled setting make it feel like a Hollywood blockbuster in music video form.

As Harlow and Doja continue to dominate the charts, could this be the beginning of more collaborations between the two? Fans will have to wait and see—but for now, “Just Us” is heating up playlists everywhere.


