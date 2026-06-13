Drake Joins His Own Viral “Shabang” Challenge as TikTok Trend Explodes Worldwide

Drake has officially joined the viral “Shabang” challenge that has taken over TikTok and social media platforms, proving that even the creator of the trend can’t resist participating.

The Toronto rap superstar was recently spotted enjoying a vacation in the beautiful Turks and Caicos islands when he appeared in a video recreating the now-famous challenge inspired by his hit song “Shabang.”

The clip, shared by TikTok user @zarianicole, shows Drake standing casually before a drink suddenly appears in his hand through a perfectly timed edit that syncs with the song’s signature beat. The video follows the exact format that thousands of fans have been using while creating their own versions of the challenge.

The moment quickly gained attention online, with fans celebrating Drake’s decision to join a trend that has become one of the biggest social media sensations of the summer.

How the “Shabang” Challenge Started

The viral challenge is based on the opening lyrics of “Shabang,” one of the standout tracks from Drake’s chart-topping album Iceman.

The trend centers around Drake’s memorable line:

“Maneesh on the beat, shabang.”

As the lyric plays, users edit their videos so that drinks, food, outfits, or other items magically appear on screen through quick transitions and visual effects.

The simple yet creative concept has inspired thousands of videos across TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts, making it one of the most recognizable music-driven trends of 2026.

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Celebrities Join the Fun

The challenge has expanded far beyond Drake’s fanbase.

Several celebrities and influencers have already participated, helping fuel its rapid growth across social media. Artists, including Summer Walker and Stunna Sandy, have shared their own takes on the trend, generating millions of additional views.

Drake’s participation now adds even more momentum, giving fans a rare opportunity to see the artist directly engage with a viral movement inspired by his own music.

“Shabang” Continues Chart Success

The social media explosion has coincided with impressive chart performance for the song.

“Shabang” currently sits among the top-performing tracks on streaming platforms and remains one of the most talked-about records from Iceman. The song has also secured a place inside the Billboard Hot 100’s upper tier, demonstrating its popularity beyond social media trends.

Produced by Drake’s longtime collaborator Noah ‘40’ Shebib alongside Maneesh Bidaye, the track features contributions from Quavo and the late Takeoff.

The song has received praise from artists across hip-hop, with Offset recently calling it a leading contender for “song of the summer.”

A Historic Year for Drake

The success of “Shabang” is part of a larger winning streak for Drake.

His album Iceman debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, while companion projects Habibti and Maid of Honour also delivered strong commercial performances. The releases generated multiple chart entries and further strengthened Drake’s dominance in the streaming era.

Perhaps most notably, the run helped Drake surpass Michael Jackson for the most No. 1 songs achieved by a male solo artist, adding another milestone to an already historic career.

With “Shabang” continuing to dominate playlists, charts, and social media feeds, Drake’s latest viral moment shows no signs of slowing down.