Samsung Takes on Apple Card With New Galaxy Card Rewards Credit Card

Samsung has officially entered the consumer credit card market with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Card, marking the company’s first branded credit card designed to reward customers for everyday purchases while strengthening its expanding digital ecosystem.

The new Visa credit card, issued by Barclays US Consumer Bank, offers cashback rewards across multiple spending categories, with the highest incentives reserved for purchases made directly through Samsung’s retail channels. The move positions Samsung as a direct competitor to Apple’s financial services strategy, which began with the launch of the Apple Card in 2019.

Eligible early-access customers can apply immediately, while applications open to the general public in the United States on July 22, 2026.

Samsung offers higher rewards for Galaxy purchases

Samsung Galaxy Card is designed to encourage customers to remain within the company’s hardware, software, and services ecosystem.

Cardholders can earn:

5% cash rewards on eligible purchases made directly through Samsung channels, including Samsung.com, Samsung Experience Stores, the Shop Samsung app, Galaxy Store, Samsung Care+, Samsung Secure Wi-Fi, Smart TV Store and SmartThings Video services.

on eligible purchases made directly through Samsung channels, including Samsung.com, Samsung Experience Stores, the Shop Samsung app, Galaxy Store, Samsung Care+, Samsung Secure Wi-Fi, Smart TV Store and SmartThings Video services. 3% cash rewards on purchases made using Samsung Wallet.

on purchases made using Samsung Wallet. 2% cash rewards on eligible streaming subscriptions, including Netflix, Disney+ and Spotify.

on eligible streaming subscriptions, including Netflix, Disney+ and Spotify. 1% cash rewards on all other eligible purchases.

Samsung is also offering 20% off Samsung VIP Advantage memberships, along with cashback on membership purchases and renewals, subject to program terms.

New cardholders who spend $2,000 within the first 90 days after opening their accounts can receive an additional $200 in bonus cash rewards, making Samsung’s offer aggressive as it enters the competitive rewards card market.

Premium metal card arrives with Samsung Wallet integration

The Samsung Galaxy Card will be available as both a virtual card for immediate use and a premium black metal physical card, reflecting the growing popularity of high-end payment cards among consumers.

One of the card’s biggest selling points is its native integration with Samsung Wallet, allowing users to manage payments alongside compatible credit cards, digital IDs, boarding passes, loyalty cards, digital keys and other supported credentials within a single app.

Samsung says the Wallet ecosystem is protected by its Samsung Knox security platform, which provides hardware-backed security features designed to safeguard payment credentials and sensitive personal information.

Samsung deepens its digital ecosystem strategy

The Galaxy Card launch represents another step in Samsung’s broader effort to create an integrated ecosystem that extends beyond smartphones and consumer electronics.

Samsung executive Woncheol Chai, Executive Vice President and Head of the Digital Wallet Team within the Mobile eXperience Business, said consumers increasingly expect financial services to work seamlessly alongside the technology they use every day.

The company believes combining payments, digital identity, rewards and device management into Samsung Wallet will encourage greater customer loyalty while simplifying everyday transactions.

The launch also strengthens Samsung’s growing emphasis on software and subscription services, areas that have become increasingly important revenue drivers alongside smartphone sales.

Barclays and Visa power Samsung’s new payment platform

Samsung developed the Galaxy Card in partnership with Barclays US Consumer Bank, which serves as the card issuer, while Visa provides the global payment network.

Barclays said the partnership aligns with its strategy of building financial products alongside globally recognized consumer brands, while Visa highlighted the growing demand for payment experiences that are embedded directly into digital ecosystems.

The collaboration enables Samsung customers to access a traditional rewards credit card while maintaining compatibility with Visa’s worldwide merchant acceptance network.

A direct challenge to Apple Card

Samsung’s entry into the credit card market inevitably invites comparisons with the Apple Card.

Like Apple’s offering, Samsung’s card emphasizes digital-first management through the company’s wallet application while rewarding purchases made within its own ecosystem. However, Samsung has chosen a broader cashback structure, offering elevated rewards across Samsung purchases, Samsung Wallet transactions and popular streaming services.

The timing is also notable. Samsung announced the Galaxy Card just days before its latest Galaxy Unpacked event, where the company is expected to unveil new foldable smartphones, smartwatches and other Galaxy devices.

Industry analysts view the credit card as another piece of Samsung’s long-term ecosystem strategy, encouraging customers to finance purchases, earn rewards and remain engaged across multiple Samsung products and services.

As competition among technology companies increasingly extends into financial services, Samsung’s Galaxy Card signals that digital wallets, payments and consumer banking are becoming integral components of the modern mobile experience.