NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Says City Lacks Authority to Arrest Benjamin Netanyahu, Calls for Federal Action

In his remarks, Zohran Mamdani described Benjamin Netanyahu as a “war criminal” and reiterated his support for the ICC’s decision to issue an arrest warrant related to alleged war crimes connected to the conflict in Gaza.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has said the city does not have the legal authority to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits New York later this year, despite supporting the International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant issued against the Israeli leader.

In a video statement released Tuesday, Zohran Mamdani said his administration had completed a legal review into whether city officials could enforce the ICC arrest warrant during Netanyahu’s expected visit for the United Nations General Assembly in September.

The mayor concluded that New York City lacks the independent legal power to carry out such an arrest, but called on the U.S. federal government to take action.

Legal review finds city lacks jurisdiction

Zohran Mamdani said his administration examined all available legal options before reaching its conclusion.

“Our administration has reviewed every avenue available under applicable law to determine whether New York City could execute the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant,” he said.

According to the mayor, the review found that enforcement of an international arrest warrant falls outside the legal authority of municipal officials.

While acknowledging those limitations, Zohran Mamdani argued that the federal government possesses broader authority in matters involving international law and foreign affairs. He urged Washington to cooperate with the ICC and execute the warrant should Netanyahu enter the United States.

Mayor reiterates criticism of Netanyahu

In his remarks, Zohran Mamdani described Benjamin Netanyahu as a “war criminal” and reiterated his support for the ICC’s decision to issue an arrest warrant related to alleged war crimes connected to the conflict in Gaza.

The ICC issued warrants in 2024 alleging responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to the ongoing conflict following Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack on Israel. Netanyahu has consistently rejected the allegations, while Israel has challenged the court’s jurisdiction.

Zohran Mamdani also stated that Netanyahu is “not welcome” in New York City, adding that his comments reflect his administration’s position on individuals facing international war crimes allegations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@nycmayor)

U.S. does not recognize ICC jurisdiction

The mayor’s appeal comes despite the longstanding U.S. position regarding the International Criminal Court.

The United States is not a member of the ICC and does not recognize the court’s jurisdiction over American citizens or officials from countries that are not party to the Rome Statute, including Israel.

Legal experts have noted that any federal action based solely on an ICC warrant would face significant legal and diplomatic hurdles under existing U.S. law and foreign policy.

Trump rejects possibility of arrest

President Donald Trump responded to Zohran Mamdani’s earlier comments by declaring that Benjamin Netanyahu would not face arrest while visiting the United States.

In a social media post, Trump said the Israeli prime minister would not be detained “in any way, shape, or form” on American soil.

Trump defended Netanyahu’s leadership, describing him as an ally in confronting Iran and arguing that the focus should instead be directed toward Iranian leaders.

The president’s statement reinforced the current administration’s support for Israel and suggested that any effort to enforce the ICC warrant would be highly unlikely.

Netanyahu dismisses controversy

Netanyahu has also downplayed the remarks made by New York’s mayor.

Speaking to reporters, the Israeli leader said he was “not concerned” about Zohran Mamdani’s comments.

His office has previously criticized both the ICC and the arrest warrant, arguing that the court lacks jurisdiction over Israel. Israeli officials have repeatedly described the proceedings as politically motivated and have rejected the allegations against the prime minister.

Diplomatic tensions likely to continue

Benjamin Netanyahu is widely expected to travel to New York in September to address the annual United Nations General Assembly, one of the world’s largest diplomatic gatherings.

Although Mamdani’s legal review appears to have settled questions regarding New York City’s authority, the debate surrounding the ICC warrant continues to highlight broader divisions over international law, accountability and the role of global institutions.

With the U.S. maintaining its longstanding position outside the ICC framework, any attempt to enforce the warrant during Netanyahu’s visit remains unlikely. However, the issue is expected to generate continued political and diplomatic discussion ahead of the UN meeting.