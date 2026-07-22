Jupitice Launches AI-Powered Digital Stamping and eSigning Platform

Indian legal technology company Jupitice Justice Technologies has introduced an artificial intelligence-powered Digital Stamping and eSigning Platform, expanding its portfolio of enterprise legal technology solutions designed to modernize document execution and compliance workflows.

The Jupitice platform is designed to help organizations execute legally compliant agreements digitally by combining eStamping, digital signatures, identity verification, approvals and document management within a unified, configurable workflow.

The company said the platform targets banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), housing finance firms, insurance providers, fintech companies, government agencies and enterprises operating across sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, telecom, retail, education and real estate.

Addressing manual document execution challenges

Despite the rapid adoption of digital transformation initiatives, many organizations continue to rely on paper-based stamping processes and disconnected electronic signature systems when executing contracts.

According to Jupitice, fragmented workflows often result in longer turnaround times, increased operational costs, and greater compliance risks.

The company believes enterprises increasingly require a centralized platform capable of handling the complete lifecycle of legally binding agreements—from document preparation and identity verification to execution, approvals and secure record management.

Industry estimates cited by the company indicate that India’s Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) market is expected to grow steadily over the coming years, while the broader global legal technology sector continues to expand as businesses invest in automation and compliance solutions.

AI-powered workflow supports multiple eStamping models

Built on Jupitice’s proprietary no-code platform, the new solution supports multiple digital stamping workflows tailored to different business requirements.

These include:

Offline eStamping for fixed-denomination stamp duty requirements.

for fixed-denomination stamp duty requirements. Operational eStamping for commercial agreements and business contracts.

for commercial agreements and business contracts. Financial eStamping for loan documentation and structured financial transactions.

The platform also supports both the Stamp Wallet model and the National E-Governance Services Limited (NeSL) digital stamping framework.

Under the Stamp Wallet approach, authorized physical stamp papers are digitized and securely linked to individual agreements while maintaining audit trails. The NeSL integration enables real-time digital stamp generation and legally recognized registration, reducing manual processing and improving operational efficiency.

Faster contract execution with enterprise integrations

Jupitice says the platform has been developed using an API-first architecture, allowing organizations to integrate it with existing enterprise software and business applications with minimal disruption.

In addition to digital stamping, the solution supports:

Aadhaar-based eSign authentication

Digital Signature Certificates (DSCs)

Electronic signatures

Multi-party and bulk signing

Configurable approval workflows

Real-time document tracking

Secure digital document repositories

The company estimates the platform can reduce agreement execution time by up to 90%, while lowering administrative costs, minimizing manual errors and enabling remote document completion for high-volume enterprise operations.

Security and compliance remain central focus

Given the sensitive nature of legal documentation, the platform incorporates multiple security measures designed to meet enterprise compliance requirements.

These include Aadhaar-based identity verification, one-time password (OTP) authentication, multi-factor authentication, end-to-end encryption, role-based access controls, immutable audit logs, timestamping and tamper-evident digital signatures.

The company says these features provide complete traceability throughout the document execution process while helping organizations comply with applicable legal and regulatory standards.

Expanding India’s legal technology ecosystem

Commenting on the launch, Mansi Omar, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Jupitice Justice Technologies, said organizations increasingly require unified digital workflows as legal documentation becomes central to customer onboarding, lending, procurement, leasing and vendor management.

She noted that integrating stamping, signing, approvals and record management into a single platform can improve governance, operational efficiency and customer experience.

Founded in 2019, Jupitice develops AI-powered digital infrastructure for courts, governments, regulators, enterprises and alternative dispute resolution institutions.

According to the company, its technology has facilitated more than 23 million case journeys, serves over 10 million users, and has been adopted by more than 180 institutions and over 4,000 alternative dispute resolution professionals.

With enterprises accelerating investments in digital governance and compliance automation, Jupitice’s latest platform reflects the growing role of artificial intelligence in reshaping legal operations and enterprise document management across India.