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Drake Loses $1.5 Million World Cup Bet as Spain Defeat Argentina, Reviving the ‘Drake Curse’

Drake Loses $1.5 Million World Cup Bet as Spain Defeat Argentina, Reviving the ‘Drake Curse’

FIFA World Cup

Drake Loses $1.5 Million World Cup Bet as Spain Defeat Argentina, Reviving the ‘Drake Curse’

The phrase “Drake Curse” has become one of sports’ most enduring internet memes. The superstition suggests that athletes or teams publicly supported by Drake, whether through photographs, endorsements, or high-profile wagers, often go on to lose important competitions.
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Canadian rapper Drake has once again found himself at the center of sporting superstition after losing a reported $1.5 million wager on Argentina to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, with Spain emerging victorious in extra time.

Spain defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 after 120 minutes, thanks to Ferran Torres’ decisive strike, denying Lionel Messi and his teammates a second consecutive World Cup title while extending the internet’s fascination with the so-called “Drake Curse.”

Costly Bet Ends in Disappointment

Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, publicly backed Argentina before kickoff by placing the multimillion-dollar bet through online betting platform Stake. The wager reportedly required Argentina to win within regulation time and carried a potential payout exceeding $5 million. Instead, the match remained scoreless after 90 minutes, and Spain found the winner in extra time, rendering the bet unsuccessful.

The loss immediately reignited discussions across social media, where football fans jokingly blamed Drake’s support for Argentina’s defeat.

What Is the ‘Drake Curse’?

The phrase “Drake Curse” has become one of sports’ most enduring internet memes. The superstition suggests that athletes or teams publicly supported by Drake, whether through photographs, endorsements, or high-profile wagers, often go on to lose important competitions.

While there is no evidence to support the phenomenon beyond coincidence, the theory has gained popularity following several widely publicized defeats involving teams and athletes associated with the rapper.

Over the years, the list has included football clubs, UFC fighters, tennis stars and NBA teams, turning every major Drake wager into a talking point among sports fans.

Betting Record Under Scrutiny

Drake’s latest World Cup loss adds to a growing list of unsuccessful sports bets.

Earlier this year, he reportedly lost $1 million after backing the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. He also failed to collect after wagering on tennis star Jannik Sinner to defeat Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open.

More recently, the rapper suffered another high-profile setback after betting on Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor in a UFC bout that did not go his way.

The repeated losses have become so well known that dedicated websites now track Drake’s sports betting history, documenting both successful and unsuccessful predictions.

Argentina Could Not Defy Spain

Despite entering the final as defending champions, Argentina struggled to match Spain’s dominance throughout the match.

Spain controlled possession, created significantly more scoring opportunities, and finally broke through in the second period of extra time. Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez produced a series of remarkable saves to keep the contest level, but Ferran Torres eventually scored the championship-winning goal.

Lionel Messi, appearing in what many believe could be his final World Cup, admitted after the match that Spain deserved the victory.

One Exception to the Curse

Ironically, Drake did enjoy success backing Argentina during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

That tournament ended with Argentina defeating France in a dramatic penalty shootout, allowing the rapper to collect on a winning prediction after Lionel Messi finally lifted the World Cup trophy.

The 2026 final, however, proved far less fortunate for both Drake and Argentina.

Music Success Continues Despite Betting Losses

Away from sports wagering, Drake remains one of the world’s most commercially successful recording artists.

The five-time Grammy winner recently released three albums simultaneously, Iceman, Maid Of Honour, and Habibti, marking his first major projects since 2023.

The releases helped him secure another chart-topping album in the United Kingdom, reinforcing his dominance in the music industry despite his increasingly scrutinized betting record.

Internet Keeps the Meme Alive

Whether coincidence or pure chance, Drake’s latest failed prediction has once again fueled one of sport’s most entertaining internet traditions.

As Spain celebrates its second men’s World Cup title, football fans across the globe are once again asking the same light-hearted question whenever Drake places a high-profile wager: Who will the Drake Curse strike next?

  • Drake Loses $1.5 Million World Cup Bet as Spain Defeat Argentina, Reviving the ‘Drake Curse’
  • Drake Loses $1.5 Million World Cup Bet as Spain Defeat Argentina, Reviving the ‘Drake Curse’

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