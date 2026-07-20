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Drake Sets New Billboard Record With Historic 45th No. 1 Radio Hit

Drake Sets New Billboard Record With Historic 45th No. 1 Radio Hit Janice STFU 2 Hard 4 The Radion Shabang Iceman Airplay Rhythmic Chart

Billboard

Drake Sets New Billboard Record With Historic 45th No. 1 Radio Hit

The latest chart update marks another example of Drake competing primarily against himself. With “2 Hard 4 the Radio” taking over the top spot, Drake now occupies both the No. 1 and No. 2 positions on the Rhythmic Airplay chart.
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Drake has added yet another milestone to his already record-breaking career after earning his 45th No. 1 on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart, extending a lead that no other artist has come close to matching. The Canadian superstar reached the summit this week with “2 Hard 4 the Radio,” which climbed from No. 2 to No. 1 after eight weeks on the chart. In a remarkable twist, the song replaced another Drake hit, “Janice STFU,” which slipped to second place after spending two weeks atop the ranking.

The achievement further strengthens Drake’s reputation as one of the most dominant artists in Billboard history, particularly across hip-hop and radio-based charts.

Drake Replaces Himself at No. 1

The latest chart update marks another example of Drake competing primarily against himself.

With “2 Hard 4 the Radio” taking over the top spot, Drake now occupies both the No. 1 and No. 2 positions on the Rhythmic Airplay chart. The ranking measures audience impressions generated by songs played on U.S. rhythmic radio stations, which primarily feature hip-hop, R&B, and crossover hits.

The feat reflects the rapper’s continuing dominance following the release of three studio albums earlier this year, Iceman, Maid of Honour and Habibti, which generated multiple radio-friendly singles now climbing simultaneously across Billboard’s rankings.

Historic 45th Chart-Topper

The newest No. 1 gives Drake an unprecedented 45 chart-toppers on the Rhythmic Airplay chart, setting a record that appears increasingly untouchable. No other artist has reached even half that total.

Rihanna remains the second-most successful act on the all-time list with 17 No. 1 hits, while The Weeknd and Chris Brown share third place with 16 chart leaders each.

Drake’s latest achievement widens an already commanding gap between himself and every other artist in the chart’s history.

Multiple Singles Continue to Climb

Beyond his top two positions, Drake is also making steady progress with another current release. His single “Shabang” climbed from No. 18 to No. 14 in just its fourth week on the Rhythmic Airplay chart, putting it within striking distance of the top 10.

If the song continues its current momentum, it could soon become Drake’s 82nd Top 10 hit on the chart, adding yet another milestone to his extensive catalog of radio successes.

Radio Success Extends Across Billboard Charts

The success of “2 Hard 4 the Radio” isn’t limited to just one Billboard ranking. The track reached new career highs across five separate radio-focused charts this week.

On the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, the song entered the top 10 for the first time by climbing from No. 11 to No. 9.

That achievement marks Drake’s 93rd Top 10 on that chart, another statistic that underlines his remarkable consistency over the past decade.

Meanwhile, “Janice STFU” improved further on the same ranking, moving up to No. 2, while “Shabang” advanced to No. 15.

Rap Airplay Momentum Continues

Drake’s latest radio campaign is also gaining traction on the Rap Airplay chart. “2 Hard 4 the Radio” climbed from No. 5 to No. 4 and appears poised to challenge for another No. 1 position in the coming weeks.

“Shabang” also continued its upward trajectory, improving from No. 10 to No. 8.

On Billboard’s broader R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, “2 Hard 4 the Radio” rose from No. 14 to No. 11, sitting just outside the coveted top 10.

The single also posted gains on the all-genre Radio Songs chart, reaching a new career high of No. 37, while “Janice STFU” returned to its previous peak at No. 23.

A Year of Unmatched Chart Dominance

Drake’s radio achievements add to an extraordinary year that has already seen him dominate Billboard’s album rankings.

Earlier this year, the rapper became the first artist ever to simultaneously occupy the top three positions on the Billboard 200 after releasing Iceman, Maid of Honour and Habibti together.

With multiple singles now climbing radio charts at the same time, Drake continues to demonstrate why he remains one of the most commercially successful and influential figures in modern music, extending a chart legacy that shows little sign of slowing down.

  • Drake Sets New Billboard Record With Historic 45th No. 1 Radio Hit Janice STFU 2 Hard 4 The Radion Shabang Iceman Airplay Rhythmic Chart
  • Drake Sets New Billboard Record With Historic 45th No. 1 Radio Hit Janice STFU 2 Hard 4 The Radion Shabang Iceman Airplay Rhythmic Chart

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