FIFA World Cup
Tom Cruise Leads Star-Studded FIFA World Cup 2026 Final as Hollywood, Music and Sports Icons Fill the Stands
The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final was not just a showcase of elite football; it also became one of the biggest celebrity gatherings of the year as Hollywood stars, global music icons, athletes and internet personalities descended on New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford. Actor Tom Cruise drew loud cheers after addressing thousands of fans moments before kickoff, adding another memorable moment to an event already packed with entertainment.
The final between Spain and Argentina attracted an A-list audience that rivaled any major awards show.
Tom Cruise later mingled with guests on the sidelines while celebrities watched the historic match from premium suites and VIP sections.
Hollywood and Sports Stars Pack the Stadium
Among the high-profile attendees were Matt Damon and Luciana Damon, basketball stars Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, NFL legend Tom Brady, actor Ryan Reynolds, and actor Kevin Hart, who had also appeared at Fanatics Fest in New York during the week.
The event also welcomed David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, sons Romeo and Cruz Beckham, as well as actor Richard Gere, Jessica Alba, Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, Mick Jagger, Jon Hamm, Norman Reedus, James Harden, and tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz.
Football legend Lionel Messi, preparing for the final days earlier, was also among the biggest attractions throughout World Cup week.
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Halftime Show Makes FIFA History
For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, the tournament featured an official halftime show during the final.
The star-studded production included performances by Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber, BTS, Coldplay, Burna Boy, and conductor Gustavo Dudamel, blending music with a fundraising campaign supporting global education initiatives.
Shakira also presented the tournament’s Player of the Match award following the final whistle after earlier delivering a high-energy halftime performance alongside Burna Boy.
The musical celebrations extended beyond halftime, with Post Malone and Swae Lee performing during the closing ceremony before kickoff. Singers Jennifer Hudson and María Becerra performed the United States and Argentine national anthems, respectively.
Fanatics Fest Extends World Cup Fever
The World Cup festivities spilled into nearby New York City, where Fanatics Fest NYC attracted celebrities throughout the week.
Ryan Reynolds addressed fans during the event, while Kevin Hart hosted a live edition of his popular show Cold as Balls. Other notable appearances included Travis Scott, John Cena, Serena Williams, Shaquille O’Neal, LeBron James, Justin Bieber, Jason Sudeikis, Derek Jeter, Karl-Anthony Towns, Dwight Howard, and Marcello Hernández.
The festival served as one of the largest fan engagement events surrounding the World Cup, bringing together sports legends, entertainers, and collectors.
The convergence of sports, entertainment and fashion reinforced the World Cup’s status as one of the world’s biggest cultural events.
With a historic halftime show, a stadium filled with celebrities and millions of viewers watching worldwide, the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final delivered an unforgettable spectacle that extended far beyond football.