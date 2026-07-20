Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Tom Cruise Leads Star-Studded FIFA World Cup 2026 Final as Hollywood, Music and Sports Icons Fill the Stands

Tom Cruise Leads Star-Studded FIFA World Cup 2026 Final as Hollywood, Music and Sports Icons Fill the Stands

FIFA World Cup

Tom Cruise Leads Star-Studded FIFA World Cup 2026 Final as Hollywood, Music and Sports Icons Fill the Stands

Plunge Sports

By

Published on

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final was not just a showcase of elite football; it also became one of the biggest celebrity gatherings of the year as Hollywood stars, global music icons, athletes and internet personalities descended on New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford. Actor Tom Cruise drew loud cheers after addressing thousands of fans moments before kickoff, adding another memorable moment to an event already packed with entertainment.

The final between Spain and Argentina attracted an A-list audience that rivaled any major awards show.

Tom Cruise later mingled with guests on the sidelines while celebrities watched the historic match from premium suites and VIP sections.

Hollywood and Sports Stars Pack the Stadium

Among the high-profile attendees were Matt Damon and Luciana Damon, basketball stars Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, NFL legend Tom Brady, actor Ryan Reynolds, and actor Kevin Hart, who had also appeared at Fanatics Fest in New York during the week.

The event also welcomed David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, sons Romeo and Cruz Beckham, as well as actor Richard Gere, Jessica Alba, Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, Mick Jagger, Jon Hamm, Norman Reedus, James Harden, and tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz.

Football legend Lionel Messi, preparing for the final days earlier, was also among the biggest attractions throughout World Cup week.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup)

Halftime Show Makes FIFA History

For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, the tournament featured an official halftime show during the final.

The star-studded production included performances by Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber, BTS, Coldplay, Burna Boy, and conductor Gustavo Dudamel, blending music with a fundraising campaign supporting global education initiatives.

Shakira also presented the tournament’s Player of the Match award following the final whistle after earlier delivering a high-energy halftime performance alongside Burna Boy.

The musical celebrations extended beyond halftime, with Post Malone and Swae Lee performing during the closing ceremony before kickoff. Singers Jennifer Hudson and María Becerra performed the United States and Argentine national anthems, respectively.

Fanatics Fest Extends World Cup Fever

The World Cup festivities spilled into nearby New York City, where Fanatics Fest NYC attracted celebrities throughout the week.

Ryan Reynolds addressed fans during the event, while Kevin Hart hosted a live edition of his popular show Cold as Balls. Other notable appearances included Travis Scott, John Cena, Serena Williams, Shaquille O’Neal, LeBron James, Justin Bieber, Jason Sudeikis, Derek Jeter, Karl-Anthony Towns, Dwight Howard, and Marcello Hernández.

The festival served as one of the largest fan engagement events surrounding the World Cup, bringing together sports legends, entertainers, and collectors.

The convergence of sports, entertainment and fashion reinforced the World Cup’s status as one of the world’s biggest cultural events.

With a historic halftime show, a stadium filled with celebrities and millions of viewers watching worldwide, the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final delivered an unforgettable spectacle that extended far beyond football.

  • Tom Cruise Leads Star-Studded FIFA World Cup 2026 Final as Hollywood, Music and Sports Icons Fill the Stands
  • Tom Cruise Leads Star-Studded FIFA World Cup 2026 Final as Hollywood, Music and Sports Icons Fill the Stands

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in FIFA World Cup

Submit Your Story

CULTURE

Tom Cruise Leads Star-Studded FIFA World Cup 2026 Final as Hollywood, Music and Sports Icons Fill the Stands

FIFA World Cup

Tom Cruise Leads Star-Studded FIFA World Cup 2026 Final as Hollywood, Music and Sports Icons Fill the Stands
By July 20, 2026
Ridley Scott’s Sci-Fi Classic Returns to No. 1 Ahead of Blade Runner 2099 Prime Video Series

Amazon Prime Video

Ridley Scott’s Sci-Fi Classic Returns to No. 1 Ahead of Blade Runner 2099
By July 18, 2026
Inside Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Family Rift as More Children Drop the Pitt Surname Knox Zahara Surname Name change

E! News

Inside Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Family Rift as More Children Drop the Pitt Surname
By July 18, 2026
KuCoin to Stream Official Tomorrowland Belgium 2026 Livestream on App

EDM

KuCoin to Stream Official Tomorrowland Belgium 2026 Livestream on App
By July 17, 2026
Andrew Garfield Leads England’s Historic Peasant Revolt in ‘The Uprising’ Paul Greengrass 1381 Peasants’ Revolt King Richard II

Focus Pictures

Andrew Garfield Leads England’s Historic Peasant Revolt in ‘The Uprising’
By July 17, 2026
Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR — and AI is at the centre of the plan LC Nueva AIF

Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR, and AI is at the centre of the plan
By April 22, 2026
NitiQuest 2026 PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders

NitiQuest 2026: PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders
By March 9, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025

TECH PLUNGE

Trump Media Plans Premium Truth Social Feed, Triggering Ethics Debate Over Market Access Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) Corruption 100K Truth Social Ethics

Tech Plunge

Trump Media Plans Premium Truth Social Feed, Triggering Ethics Debate Over Market Access
By July 20, 2026
Obsidian Returns to Fallout as Bethesda Unveils Franchise’s Future Game Studios Fallout 5 The Elder Scrolls VI

Bethesda Game Studios

Obsidian Returns to Fallout as Bethesda Unveils Franchise’s Future
By July 17, 2026
White House Teleprompter Aide Accused of Making $100K Betting on Trump’s Speeches Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Gabriel Perez Kalshi

News

White House Teleprompter Aide Accused of Making $100K Betting on Trump’s Speeches
By July 17, 2026

PLUNGE DAILY

Rare Total Solar Eclipse to Grace Skies in August 2026, With Stunning Sunset Views Across Europe NASA

News

Rare Total Solar Eclipse to Grace Skies in August 2026, With Stunning Sunset Views Across Europe
Ridley Scott’s Sci-Fi Classic Returns to No. 1 Ahead of Blade Runner 2099 Prime Video Series

Amazon Prime Video

Ridley Scott’s Sci-Fi Classic Returns to No. 1 Ahead of Blade Runner 2099
Bill Belichick’s Daughter-in-Law Faces Arrest Order in North Carolina Jen

News

Bill Belichick’s Daughter-in-Law Faces Arrest Order in North Carolina
It Dropped From Heaven Norway Coach Convinced Camera Wire Assisted Jude Bellingham's World Cup Quarter-Final Goal England Camera Cable

News

“It Dropped From Heaven”: Norway Coach Convinced Camera Wire Assisted Jude Bellingham’s World Cup Quarter-Final Goal
Lindsey Graham’s Death Washington Faces Leadership Transition Mitch McConnell Donald Trump GOp Senate Republicans

News

Lindsey Graham’s Death: Washington Faces Leadership Transition
ideaForge Raises $5.2 Million (₹500-crore) Through QIP to Expand Defence Drone Business Ankit Mehta

Business

ideaForge Raises $5.2 Million Through QIP to Expand Defence Drone Business
Scientists Discover Rare New Monkey Species Hidden in Congo Rainforest Likweli Colobus congoensis

Environment & Nature

Scientists Discover Rare New Monkey Species Hidden in Congo Rainforest
Jay-Z’s Yankee Stadium Show Delayed Nearly 4 Hours After Security Chaos Beyoncé Blue Ive Carter Eminem Pharrell Williams

Hip Hop/ Rap

Jay-Z’s Yankee Stadium Show Delayed Nearly 4 Hours After Security Chaos
FIFA to Review 64-Team World Cup Proposal for 2030 as Debate Intensifies Gianni Infantino Saudi Arabia

FIFA World Cup

FIFA to Review 64-Team World Cup Proposal for 2030 as Debate Intensifies
Tom Cruise Undergoes Dramatic Transformation in ‘Digger’ as First Trailer Unveils Alejandro Iñárritu’s Political Satire

Movies & Documentaries

Tom Cruise Undergoes Dramatic Transformation in ‘Digger’ as First Trailer Unveils Alejandro Iñárritu’s Political Satire
SailPoint Honors India’s Top Identity Security Partners at India Partner Connect 2026 Agentic Fabric PwC KPMG

Artificial Intelligence

SailPoint Honors India’s Top Identity Security Partners at India Partner Connect 2026
Marvel Unveils First Official Look at Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom in ‘Avengers Doomsday’ Concept Art

Marvel

Marvel Unveils First Official Look at Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Concept Art
Prime Video Sets November Premiere for Authorized Muhammad Ali Series ‘The Greatest’ Jaalen Best Michael B. Jordan Lonnie Ali

Amazon MGM

Prime Video Sets November Premiere for Authorized Muhammad Ali Series ‘The Greatest’
I Play Rocky Trailer Reveals Anthony Ippolito as Sylvester Stallone Amazon MGM Peter Farrelly

Amazon MGM

I Play Rocky Trailer Reveals Anthony Ippolito as Sylvester Stallone
Shia LaBeouf Claims Father’s Alleged On-Set Conduct Strained Hollywood Relationships Lucy Liu Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf Sigourney Weaver

E! News

Shia LaBeouf Claims Father’s Alleged On-Set Conduct Strained Hollywood Relationships
Bitget Launches Industry-First Cross-Asset Unified Account for Crypto and Tokenized Stocks

Crypto Exchange

Bitget Launches Industry-First Cross-Asset Unified Account for Crypto and Tokenized Stocks
Ferrari Fined €10,000 by FIA After Tyre Procedure Breach During Belgian Grand Prix Practice GP Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc

Belgian GP

Ferrari Fined €10,000 by FIA After Tyre Procedure Breach During Belgian Grand Prix Practice
‘Jurassic Park’ Star Sam Neill Dies at 78, Leaving Behind an Extraordinary Film Legacy New Zealand Cancer

E! News

‘Jurassic Park’ Star Sam Neill Dies at 78, Leaving Behind an Extraordinary Film Legacy
Olivia Wilde’s ‘The Invite’ Wins Early Praise as Seth Rogen-Led Comedy Sparks Oscar Buzz Penélope Cruz and Edward Norton

A24

Olivia Wilde’s ‘The Invite’ Wins Early Praise as Seth Rogen-Led Comedy Sparks Oscar Buzz
MoneySimpler Launches No-Code AI Trading Bot for Cryptocurrency, Stocks and Gold

Business

MoneySimpler Launches No-Code AI Trading Bot for Cryptocurrency, Stocks and Gold
Christian Horner to Reveal Untold Red Bull Story in New Formula 1 Memoir ‘Drive’ Racing

Books and Authors

Christian Horner to Reveal Untold Red Bull Story in New Formula 1 Memoir ‘Drive’
Kim Kardashian Shares Family Vacation Photos with Lewis Hamilton Chicago West

E! News

Kim Kardashian Shares Family Vacation Photos with Lewis Hamilton
To Top
Loading...