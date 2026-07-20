Tulsi Gabbard’s Brother Charged After Alleged Child Luring Incident at Hawaii Hotel

Batarti Gabbard, the older brother of former U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, has been charged in Hawaii following allegations that he attempted to lure children into his hotel room at a Waikīkī resort, according to Honolulu police.

The 55-year-old, who has also been identified by family members as Bhakti Gabbard, was charged with second-degree custodial interference after investigators linked him to what authorities described as a “stranger danger” incident that occurred on July 12.

Police say the investigation remains active, while family members have stated that Batarti Gabbard has a long history of mental health challenges and was recently admitted to a hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

Alleged Incident at Waikīkī Hotel

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the incident occurred at approximately 2 p.m. near the pool area of a Waikīkī hotel.

Investigators allege that Tulsi Gabbard‘s brother Batarti approached a group of children, including a 9-year-old boy, and offered them gum and money while asking them to accompany him to his hotel room.

Police said the children declined the invitation. Authorities further allege that Batarti asked for the children’s names and wrote them in a notebook before leaving the area.

The incident was later reported to police by an adult witness, prompting an investigation that eventually led detectives to identify Batarti as the suspect.

Arrest Followed Separate Theft Case

Tulsi Gabbard’s brother Batarti was arrested on July 16 in connection with an unrelated theft investigation. While in custody, investigators linked him to the alleged hotel incident and formally charged him with custodial interference in the second degree.

Court records indicate that he has pleaded not guilty to the charge. He remains in police custody while legal proceedings continue.

Family Points to Mental Health Struggles

In a public statement, Batarti’s parents, Hawaii State Senator Mike Gabbard and his wife Carol Gabbard, said their son has experienced mental health issues for years.

The couple said he had remained stable for nearly a decade before recently suffering what they described as a significant mental health decline.

According to the family, Batarti had recently become homeless after separating from his wife and had reportedly been sleeping on the streets.

They also stated that he had given away his vehicle, lost his identification documents and phone, and had begun using different names, including “Jim Morrison Jr.,” while experiencing delusions of being a rock musician.

The family said Batarti was later taken to Queen’s Medical Center for a psychiatric evaluation.

According to their statement, he informed medical staff that toxicology tests would detect cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana in his system.

He was subsequently admitted for a 72-hour psychiatric observation, the family said.

Protective Order Filed

Separate court filings reveal that Batarti’s wife recently sought a protective order against him, alleging increasingly erratic behavior.

According to publicly reported court documents, she claimed he had displayed impulsive and unusual conduct at a Honolulu shopping center one day before the alleged hotel incident.

The filing reportedly states that Batarti had previously been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and that family members had urged him to seek psychiatric treatment due to concerns about his mental condition.

No Public Comment From Tulsi Gabbard

Representatives for Tulsi Gabbard have not publicly commented on the allegations involving her brother.

The case has nevertheless drawn national attention because of Batarti’s relationship to the former intelligence chief and former congresswoman.

Authorities have emphasized that the criminal charges stem solely from the ongoing police investigation and that Batarti, like all defendants, is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Investigation Continues

Honolulu police have not released additional details regarding evidence gathered during the investigation or whether any surveillance footage exists from the hotel property.

Officials continue to encourage parents to educate children about interacting with strangers and to immediately report any suspicious behavior involving minors.

If convicted, Batarti Gabbard could face penalties under Hawaii law for custodial interference, while separate legal proceedings related to the earlier theft allegation are also expected to continue in court.