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SpaceX Stock Plunges Again as Elon Musk Faces Mounting Pressure

SpaceX Stock Plunges Again as Elon Musk Faces Mounting Pressure Tesla

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SpaceX Stock Plunges Again as Elon Musk Faces Mounting Pressure

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Shares of SpaceX continued their sharp decline on Monday, closing at a fresh post-initial public offering (IPO) low after recording a seventh consecutive day of losses. The selloff comes as investors weigh recent operational setbacks against Elon Musk’s company’s long-term growth prospects in space technology, satellite connectivity and artificial intelligence.

The stock fell more than 3% during the trading session, leaving it nearly 50% below its record high reached shortly after its highly anticipated public market debut in June. The latest decline also places the shares below their IPO price, underscoring the volatility that has followed one of the year’s most closely watched stock market listings.

Launch delays add to investor concerns

The latest weakness follows a series of operational challenges for the aerospace company.

SpaceX recently postponed a Falcon 9 mission that was scheduled to deploy 24 satellites into orbit from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base. Days earlier, the company also called off a planned Starship flight test, delaying another milestone in its next-generation launch program.

While temporary launch delays are common in the aerospace industry due to weather, technical reviews or safety checks, investors appeared cautious as the setbacks coincided with growing pressure on the newly listed stock.

Despite the recent decline, SpaceX remains one of the largest publicly traded companies in the United States by market capitalization, reflecting investor confidence in its long-term businesses spanning reusable rockets, satellite internet services and AI-driven technologies.

Earnings report and lock-up expiry become key events

Market attention is now turning toward SpaceX’s first quarterly earnings report as a public company, expected sometime in August.

The results will offer investors their first detailed look at the company’s financial performance since its stock market debut and could provide fresh insight into revenue growth, launch activity, Starlink expansion and profitability.

Another closely watched event is the expiration of the company’s IPO lock-up period.

Following the earnings release, early investors and employees are expected to gain the ability to sell a significant number of previously restricted shares. Such lock-up expirations often increase market volatility as additional stock becomes eligible for trading.

Analysts will be watching closely to see whether insider selling adds further pressure to the share price or whether strong earnings help restore investor confidence.

Elon Musk keeps focus on artificial intelligence

Even as SpaceX shares declined, CEO Elon Musk continued highlighting the company’s broader artificial intelligence ambitions.

Elon Musk announced that Grok for Excel, an AI-powered productivity feature, has become available, reinforcing his strategy of expanding AI tools across his businesses.

Artificial intelligence remains an increasingly important theme for Elon Musk’s technology portfolio, complementing SpaceX’s satellite communications capabilities and other software initiatives.

Investors continue to view AI as a major long-term growth driver, although recent market sentiment suggests enthusiasm alone may not offset concerns surrounding valuation and execution.

Tesla Full Self-Driving receives new personalization features

Separately, Musk shared additional details about upcoming improvements to Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) software.

According to Elon Musk, future software updates will allow Tesla vehicles to learn individual driver preferences, enabling the system to remember previous manual interventions and gradually adapt to each owner’s driving style.

Potential improvements include preferred highway lane selection, parking behavior, driveway entry, and other personalized driving habits that currently prompt drivers to take control of the vehicle.

Reducing these preference-based interventions could help Tesla move closer to its long-term objective of fully autonomous driving, where manual input is required only in rare safety-critical situations.

The planned enhancements build on Tesla’s broader efforts to improve autonomous driving through neural-network learning and real-world driving data collected from millions of vehicles.

Tesla Diner celebrates first anniversary

Elon Musk also marked the first anniversary of the Tesla Diner in Hollywood, California, with a day-long celebration featuring Optimus humanoid robots, Cybercab displays, roller-skating servers and limited-edition merchandise.

Beyond its retro-inspired design, the diner serves as a showcase for Tesla’s vision of integrating vehicle software, charging infrastructure and autonomous mobility into future customer experiences.

Industry observers believe the concept could eventually support robotaxi fleets capable of automatically ordering food while charging, creating a seamless experience for autonomous transportation users.

Investors remain focused on execution

Although SpaceX’s recent share performance has been disappointing for early investors, analysts note that several significant catalysts remain ahead, including launch milestones, quarterly earnings, insider share sales and continued advances in artificial intelligence.

Whether these developments reignite investor optimism or extend the current market weakness will likely shape sentiment toward one of the world’s most closely watched technology companies over the coming months.

  • SpaceX Stock Plunges Again as Elon Musk Faces Mounting Pressure Tesla
  • SpaceX Stock Plunges Again as Elon Musk Faces Mounting Pressure Tesla

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