FIFA World Cup
Trump Again Faces Boos as he Again Photobombs at FIFA World Cup Final as Spain Celebrates Win
U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino received a mixed but largely hostile reception during the trophy presentation ceremony after Spain defeated Argentina to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with several moments from the event quickly going viral online, including Trump, as usual, photobombing a team’s celebration.
The World Cup final, held at MetLife Stadium before a packed crowd, ended with Spain defeating defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time. While the football itself delivered drama, much of the post-match conversation centered on the political spectacle surrounding the trophy ceremony with Trump photobombing.
Boos Greet Trump During Presentation
Trump, who attended the World Cup final alongside First Lady Melania Trump, arrived at the stadium aboard Marine One approximately 45 minutes before kickoff and watched the match from a luxury suite alongside FIFA chief Gianni Infantino and other dignitaries.
Donald Trump was first shown on the stadium’s giant screens before kickoff, drawing a mixture of cheers and boos from spectators. However, the reaction intensified following the final whistle when Trump and Infantino walked onto the pitch to participate in the medal and trophy presentation. And then Trump decided to stay a fixture on the podium and photobomb Spain’s team celebration.
Crowd noise noticeably increased as the pair entered the field, with loud boos echoing around the stadium during portions of the ceremony.
Spain Lift Second World Cup Trophy
Despite the off-field distractions, Spain’s players celebrated one of the biggest achievements in the country’s football history.
Captain Rodri received the World Cup trophy after Spain secured its second men’s world title, ending Argentina’s hopes of retaining the championship they won in Qatar four years earlier.
Television footage showed Trump presenting medals and later handing over the trophy before Spain’s players erupted into celebration.
Awkward Podium Moment Draws Attention
One of the ceremony’s most widely discussed moments occurred after Spain received the trophy. A video circulating across social media appeared to show Trump remaining on the podium, photobombing as Spain prepared for its traditional team celebration. FIFA President Gianni Infantino was then seen guiding the president away from the players, allowing the newly crowned champions to celebrate together.
The brief exchange quickly became one of the most shared clips from the ceremony, generating widespread discussion online.
The moment also drew comparisons with last year’s FIFA Club World Cup trophy presentation, where Trump similarly remained alongside Chelsea players during their celebrations before eventually stepping aside.
View this post on Instagram
Argentina’s Frustration Boils Over
The closing stages of the final were marked by tension on and off the pitch. Argentina finished the match with ten players after a late dismissal, and emotions continued to flare after the final whistle.
Several heated confrontations broke out between players before order was restored ahead of the medal ceremony.
Television cameras also captured moments involving Argentine players during the presentation, including brief interactions that quickly spread across social media.
Politics Meets Football
Trump’s attendance made him the first sitting U.S. president to attend a men’s FIFA World Cup final held on American soil.
The appearance highlighted the growing intersection between politics and global sport as the United States prepares to host more major international sporting events in the coming years.
The president has increasingly appeared at high-profile sporting occasions during his second term, including golf tournaments, college football championship games, and NBA Finals contests.
Several of those appearances have also attracted mixed reactions from spectators.
Star-Studded Final
The World Cup final attracted an international audience far beyond football. World leaders, sporting legends and celebrities filled MetLife Stadium for the tournament’s showcase event.
Spain’s King Felipe VI attended alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, while former football stars joined the celebrations from the stands.
Spain Complete Historic Campaign
Away from the political headlines, Spain’s triumph capped an outstanding tournament.
Luis de la Fuente’s side conceded just one goal throughout the competition and extended their unbeaten run while becoming only the third reigning European champion to also capture the FIFA World Cup.
Although the trophy ceremony generated its share of controversy, Spain’s players ensured the lasting image of the night remained their celebrations after reclaiming football’s biggest prize.