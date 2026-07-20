FIFA World Cup
Spain Defeat Argentina After Extra-Time Drama to Clinch Second FIFA World Cup Title
The final could mark Lionel Messi’s last appearance at a FIFA World Cup. After collecting his runners-up medal, an emotional Messi was visibly moved as Argentina’s title defence came to an end.
Spain captured their second FIFA World Cup title with a dramatic 1-0 extra-time victory over defending champions Argentina, ending one of the most memorable tournaments in football history. Ferran Torres emerged as the hero with the decisive goal in the 106th minute, while Lionel Messi’s quest for consecutive World Cup triumphs ended in heartbreak.
The victory marked Spain’s first men’s World Cup success since their historic 2010 triumph and confirmed their status as the dominant force in international football after winning the UEFA European Championship.
Ferran Torres Delivers the Decisive Moment
With the match locked at 0-0 after 90 minutes, Spain finally found the breakthrough during extra time.
A flowing move involving Lamine Yamal, Pedro Porro and Nico Williams culminated in Ferran Torres meeting a loose ball inside the penalty area before smashing an unstoppable finish into the roof of the net. The Barcelona forward, who had endured criticism throughout the tournament, celebrated wildly after scoring what proved to be the World Cup-winning goal.
The strike was Ferran Torres’ first goal of the tournament and instantly became one of the defining moments of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Spain Dominate Throughout the Final
Although the scoreline remained level for much of the contest, Spain controlled possession and dictated the tempo from the opening whistle. Luis de la Fuente’s side repeatedly tested Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, who produced a remarkable performance to keep his team in the game with double-digit saves. Despite his heroics, Spain’s relentless pressure eventually paid off.
Argentina struggled to create meaningful chances and failed to register a shot on target during regulation. Their first genuine attempt came only in the closing minutes of extra time when Messi’s effort was blocked.
Spain’s defensive discipline also stood out. The newly crowned champions conceded just one goal throughout the tournament, the fewest by any World Cup-winning side in an expanded competition.
Red Card Changes the Match
Argentina’s hopes suffered a major setback late in regulation when midfielder Enzo Fernández received a second yellow card following a reckless challenge on Pau Cubarsí.
Reduced to 10 men, Lionel Scaloni’s side spent much of extra time defending against sustained Spanish attacks before Ferran Torres finally broke the deadlock.
The dismissal proved pivotal as Spain exploited the numerical advantage during the closing stages.
Messi Ends Tournament in Tears
The final could mark Lionel Messi’s last appearance at a FIFA World Cup. The Argentine captain, now 39, became the first player to start three men’s World Cup finals. However, he was unable to inspire another memorable triumph as Spain successfully neutralized the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.
After collecting his runners-up medal, an emotional Messi was visibly moved as Argentina’s title defence came to an end.
Despite the disappointment, Messi finished the tournament with eight goals, further cementing his legendary World Cup legacy.
Spain Continue Historic Unbeaten Run
The victory extended Spain’s unbeaten streak to 38 international matches, setting a new benchmark in men’s international football.
Coach Luis de la Fuente also entered the history books by becoming the oldest manager to guide a nation to World Cup glory.
Spain’s triumph means they have now won both the UEFA European Championship and the FIFA World Cup during the current cycle, underlining the remarkable consistency of one of the strongest generations in Spanish football.
The tournament also showcased the emergence of young stars, with teenage sensation Lamine Yamal playing a crucial role throughout Spain’s victorious campaign, while defender Pau Cubarsí earned recognition as one of the breakout performers of the competition.
As celebrations erupted across Spain, the victory signaled the beginning of another golden era for La Roja, while Argentina’s remarkable run under Lionel Scaloni ended one step short of back-to-back world titles. Ferran Torres’ extra-time winner will now be remembered alongside the greatest goals in World Cup final history.