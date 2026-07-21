Netflix’s ‘I Will Find You’ Emerges as One of 2026’s Biggest Streaming

Netflix has scored another major streaming success with “I Will Find You,” the latest adaptation of bestselling author Harlan Coben’s work. The eight-episode crime thriller has quickly become one of the platform’s biggest television releases of 2026, attracting tens of millions of viewers worldwide within days of its premiere.

Released in mid-June, the limited series stars Sam Worthington as a father serving a life sentence after being wrongly convicted of murdering his young son. When new evidence suggests the child may still be alive, he embarks on a desperate search that uncovers long-buried secrets, corruption, and shocking family revelations.

The series also features Britt Lower, Milo Ventimiglia, Erin Richards, Jonathan Tucker, Madeleine Stowe, and Clancy Brown in key roles.

Strong debut places series among Netflix’s biggest shows

According to Netflix’s latest “What We Watched” report covering the first half of 2026, I Will Find You generated 63.9 million views by the end of June, despite being available for only 11 days during the reporting period.

The thriller ranked as the third most-watched television series on the platform for the first half of the year, trailing only His & Hers and Bridgerton Season 4.

Netflix also reported that audiences spent more than 350 million viewing hours watching the series, highlighting its broad global appeal and rapid rise among subscribers.

The performance reinforces Netflix’s long-running partnership with Harlan Coben, whose novels have consistently produced successful mystery and thriller adaptations for the streaming platform.

Nielsen data highlights U.S. popularity

The show’s momentum extends beyond Netflix’s internal rankings.

Industry measurement firm Nielsen reported that I Will Find You accumulated approximately 1.84 billion minutes of viewing in the United States during its first full tracking week, making it one of the country’s most-watched streaming programs during that period.

The strong domestic performance mirrors the series’ international success, where it climbed to the top of Netflix’s global charts shortly after release.

The combination of worldwide popularity and sustained viewing time has established I Will Find You as one of the standout streaming releases of the year.

Critics divided as audiences continue watching

While the viewership numbers have been impressive, critical reception has been more measured.

The crime thriller currently holds a 62% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, while audience ratings remain similarly mixed. On IMDb, viewers have offered varied opinions, with some praising the suspense, performances and fast-paced storytelling, while others have criticized the plot for relying on familiar thriller conventions.

Despite the divided reviews, audience engagement has remained strong, suggesting that word-of-mouth and Coben’s established fan base continue to drive interest.

Netflix has enjoyed repeated success adapting Harlan Coben’s novels, with previous productions including The Stranger, Stay Close, The Woods, Missing You, Fool Me Once, and several international-language thrillers.

First U.S.-based Harlan Coben adaptation for Netflix

I Will Find You represents an important milestone in Netflix’s collaboration with the bestselling author.

Unlike many earlier Coben adaptations, which were largely set in Europe, this marks the first Netflix series based on one of his novels to be produced primarily in an American setting.

Showrunner Robert Hull developed the adaptation alongside Coben, bringing the 2023 novel to television with a cast led by Worthington.

The series follows David Burroughs, a former law professor whose world is shattered after being imprisoned for a crime he insists he did not commit. A startling discovery years later launches a dangerous search that challenges everything he believed about his family and the justice system.

Netflix already developing another Harlan Coben series

Even as I Will Find You continues to dominate streaming charts, Netflix is expanding its relationship with Coben through another adaptation.

The company is developing a television series centered on Myron Bolitar, one of the author’s most recognizable literary characters. Actor Colin Woodell is set to portray the former basketball player turned sports agent, with KJ Apa and Diane Guerrero also joining the cast.

Unlike I Will Find You, which was conceived as a limited series, the upcoming Myron Bolitar project is expected to serve as a multi-season franchise if it resonates with viewers.

For now, however, I Will Find You stands as Netflix’s latest global thriller success, proving once again that compelling mystery storytelling continues to attract audiences regardless of mixed critical reviews.