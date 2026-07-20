Trump Media Plans Premium Truth Social Feed, Triggering Ethics Debate Over Market Access

Donald Trump remains the largest shareholder of Trump Media through a family trust, meaning any increase in company revenues could ultimately benefit his financial interests. Critics argue that selling faster access to presidential communications raises conflict-of-interest concerns, especially if those communications influence government policy or financial markets.

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the parent company of Truth Social, has announced plans to launch a premium service that offers subscribers faster access to posts from influential accounts on the platform, including those that frequently move financial markets.

The upcoming service, branded as Truth PSI or Truth API, is aimed at financial institutions, trading firms, and banks seeking near-instant delivery of high-profile posts. The announcement has ignited fresh debate over ethics, transparency and the intersection of politics and financial markets, particularly because President Donald Trump remains the platform’s most-followed user.

Premium Access Designed for Financial Markets

According to the company, the new product will provide institutional customers with millisecond-speed access to posts from the platform’s top accounts before standard notifications reach regular users.

The service is expected to launch on August 1, with Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) stating that it has already secured initial customers. While the company did not publicly disclose pricing, multiple reports indicate subscription discussions have included plans costing up to $100,000 per month, with discounted long-term contracts also reportedly offered.

The premium feed will also include a searchable archive of posts dating back to 2022 and continuous monitoring of selected high-profile accounts.

Why Speed Matters on Wall Street

For financial firms, milliseconds can make a substantial difference. High-frequency trading firms rely on automated systems that execute trades almost instantly after major news breaks. Donald Trump’s Presidential announcements regarding tariffs, military action, monetary policy, or international relations often trigger immediate swings in equities, bonds, currencies, and commodities.

Several recent Truth Social posts discussing tariffs, immigration policy, and Middle East developments have moved markets shortly after publication, highlighting the value of receiving information even fractions of a second earlier than competitors.

Industry analysts say faster delivery of such posts could provide a competitive advantage for firms capable of executing rapid trades.

Ethics Questions Intensify

The announcement has prompted criticism from ethics experts and lawmakers, who argue the service could blur the line between public governance and private business interests.

Donald Trump remains the largest shareholder of Trump Media through a family trust, meaning any increase in company revenues could ultimately benefit his financial interests.

Critics argue that selling faster access to presidential communications raises conflict-of-interest concerns, especially if those communications influence government policy or financial markets.

Legal experts note that while federal conflict-of-interest laws apply broadly to government officials, the president occupies a unique legal position with exemptions under certain statutes. Even so, previous administrations have traditionally taken steps to separate presidential duties from personal business interests through asset sales, blind trusts, or similar arrangements.

Trump Media Expands Revenue Strategy

The premium data service is part of a broader effort by Trump Media to diversify its business beyond social networking.

In recent months, the company has expanded into cryptocurrency initiatives, financial services, and other technology ventures while searching for new revenue sources.

New CEO Kevin McGurn described the premium feed as an important component of the company’s long-term strategy to monetize proprietary digital assets and create recurring subscription revenue.

The company believes institutional licensing could become a significant business segment alongside its consumer-focused platform.

Market Reaction and Business Outlook

Shares of Trump Media recorded only modest movement following the announcement, reflecting cautious investor sentiment.

The stock has experienced significant volatility over the past year amid increased competition in social media and ongoing questions about the company’s long-term profitability.

Analysts say enterprise data licensing represents a potentially stable revenue stream, particularly if financial firms view rapid delivery of market-sensitive information as essential infrastructure.

However, they also warn that regulatory scrutiny could increase if lawmakers determine the service provides privileged access to communications with policy implications.

Growing Debate Over Political Information and Profit

The proposed premium service has renewed broader discussions about the commercialization of political information in the digital age.

Supporters argue that data licensing has become common across major technology platforms and financial news providers. Critics counter that presidential communications differ from ordinary social media content because of their potential influence on markets, diplomacy, and national security.

As Truth Social prepares to roll out its premium service, questions surrounding transparency, equal access to information and presidential business interests are likely to remain central to the debate, with regulators, lawmakers and investors closely watching how the platform’s newest offering evolves.