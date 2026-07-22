Country Queen Ella Langley Breaks Another Massive Billboard Record with Choosin Texas

Country music sensation Ella Langley has etched her name alongside some of the biggest icons in music history after her blockbuster hit “Choosin’ Texas” claimed a 14th consecutive week atop the Billboard Hot 100, tying landmark chart records previously held by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey.

The latest Billboard rankings mark another milestone for Ella Langley, whose breakout anthem has dominated streaming platforms, digital sales, country charts, and mainstream radio since it first reached No. 1 earlier this year. The achievement cements the track as one of the defining songs of 2026 and further establishes Langley as one of country music’s fastest-rising global stars.

Historic Billboard Achievement

With its 14-week run at the summit, “Choosin’ Texas” now matches the chart longevity of Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” and Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together” among non-holiday songs performed solely by female artists.

Only Mariah Carey’s perennial holiday classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You”, which has accumulated 22 weeks at No. 1 across multiple holiday seasons, has enjoyed a longer stay among songs led exclusively by women.

The accomplishment also strengthens Ella Langley’s position in country music history. Earlier in its chart run, “Choosin’ Texas” became the longest-running No. 1 Hot 100 country hit by a solo female artist, surpassing previous milestones achieved by country classics from earlier decades.

Streaming, Sales and Radio Continue to Drive Success

Despite being several months into its chart run, the single continues to post impressive commercial numbers.

According to Billboard’s latest tracking period, the song generated:

Around 24 million U.S. streams

Approximately 51 million radio audience impressions

Nearly 7,000 digital sales

The song also maintains dominant positions across multiple Billboard rankings, including Streaming Songs, Digital Song Sales and the Hot Country Songs chart, highlighting its broad appeal across audiences.

Its continued success reflects a rare balance of streaming popularity, radio support and consumer purchases—three metrics that collectively determine the Billboard Hot 100 rankings.

Stella Lefty Scores First Top 10 Hit

While Ella Langley continues rewriting the record books, another country artist celebrated a career-defining breakthrough.

Stella Lefty entered the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 for the first time with “Boston,” which surged to No. 6.

The emotionally driven country track has steadily gained momentum thanks to increasing radio airplay and strong streaming performance. The song also benefits from songwriting contributions that reference Noah Kahan’s acclaimed “Stick Season,” helping introduce Lefty to an even broader audience.

The achievement makes Lefty one of the newest country artists to break into the upper tier of the Hot 100, reflecting the genre’s growing crossover appeal.

Olivia Dean Rules U.S. Radio

British singer-songwriter Olivia Dean also enjoyed a significant milestone as “So Easy (To Fall in Love)” climbed to No. 1 on Billboard’s Radio Songs chart.

The accomplishment marks Dean’s second career radio chart-topper and reinforces her growing popularity in North America.

Meanwhile, her earlier hit “Man I Need” remains inside the Hot 100 Top 10, giving Dean two major songs competing simultaneously on the chart.

Country Music Continues Its Commercial Boom

The latest Billboard rankings underline country music’s continued dominance across the U.S. music industry.

Alongside Langley’s record-breaking success, artists like Stella Lefty continue expanding the genre’s mainstream reach, while collaborations between country and pop performers remain among the year’s biggest streaming attractions.

Industry analysts say the sustained success of crossover country hits reflects changing listener habits, where streaming platforms increasingly expose audiences to multiple genres without traditional radio barriers.

For Langley, however, the biggest question now is whether “Choosin’ Texas” can continue its remarkable run and potentially challenge even larger Billboard records in the weeks ahead.

If the momentum continues, the song could soon stand alone among the greatest chart performers in modern music history.