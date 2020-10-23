India against Corona with Oro Cabs distribute necessities to residents of Gurukul Old Age Home

With the pandemic showing no signs of slowing down, India against Corona in association with Oro Cabs distributed much needed sanitizers and face masks as well as ration to the residents of Gurukul Old Age Home.

Ravi Kalra, the founder of Earth’s Savior Foundation and a Padma Shri Nominee, also participated in the mega distribution camp. Kalra said Earth’s Savior Foundation has been working for the poor and abandoned parents. He highlighted that as the residents number outgrow against the housing capacity of Gurukul Old Age Home, it is difficult to follow the social distancing guidelines in the premises. “Thankfully, Oro Cabs and Arnika Jossi has come forward to help us as they installed Sanitizer Dispenser in the compound. Now it will be easy for hand cleanliness and personal hygiene in Gurukul,” Kalra said.









Arpan Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Oro Cabs, said their idea of being in association with India against Corona was for the exclusive drive #parentsaparents to serve old and abandoned parents during these tough times of pandemic extended their joy of celebrating Navrati. He said they have distributed free healthcare essentials to all female staff members working at the Gurukul Old Age Home as a token of appreciation for their commendable service to the residents. “This also marks the beginning of our next campaign in association with the NGO – Free Pathshala, to provide quality education through digital platform to the children of the migrant labor population working in Gurgaon,” Aggarwal added.

Arnika Josshi, Founder of India Against Corona, pointed out that it is very unfortunate that senior citizens, especially abandoned parents, face social negligence as their children exclude them from the family to lead a life full of hardships. “To cut their misery, we started this initiative #parentsaparents under the hood of India against Corona, in association with Oro Cabs.” Josshi said they collected healthcare essentials and distributed it among the lovely but abandoned parents.

India against Corona and Oro Cabs came together during this peak time of the helplessness of senior citizens and abandoned parents to extend them a helping hand to help them fight against COVID-19.