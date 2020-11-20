Blue Planet boosted with US$10 million investment from Sysma Holdings

Sysma Holdings Limited has invested US$10 million in Singapore-based Blue Planet Environmental Solutons to accelerate efforts to deploy integrated, inclusive and sustainable waste management solutions, around the region. The investment marks Sysma Holdings entry into the sustainability sector.









Asia, accounting for 23 per cent of total waste produced globally, is the largest waste generating region in the world. The mismanagement of the waste generated due to the absence of formal infrastructure, is prevalent in Asia and results in a myriad of environmental and social problems. Some of the key challenges for waste management in Asia includes the integration of the fragmented waste sector and the financing of waste management systems in rapidly urbanizing areas.

As such, Blue Planet is creating an accessible and unique platform of technologies that can upcycle or recycle various streams of waste. This suite of technologies enables customers to extract financial value from waste processing by recovering valuable resources, mitigating carbon emissions and creating meaningful employment in local communities. According to an official statement, the company has more than fifty decentralized organic waste management units and five plastic waste processing units of various sizes across South Asia. Other services and technologies provided by Blue Planet include non-hazardous e-waste recovery, large-scale landfill remediation and green building waste solutions.

Madhujeet Chimni, Founder and Chairman Blue Planet, said the recent round of investment from Sysma Holdings will increase the company’s efforts to add new technological solutions and partners to their portfolio, and continue to scale sustainable waste solutions across Asia. Prashant Singh, Founder and CEO of Blue Planet, said they are delighted to have Sysma Holdings on board. He said the company aims to become the first and largest provider of integrated sustainable waste solutions in the region. Sin Ee Wuen, Deputy CEO Sysma Holdings Limited said they look forward to the partnership with Blue Planet to accelerate and support the development of sustainable solutions for responsible waste management in Asia, especially Singapore. The executive said the investment marks a step forward towards integrating Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations into their business strategy.

Sysma Holdings’ investment is the latest milestone for Blue Planet, which in the past two years has announced a string of partnerships and acquisitions, including Zigma Global Environ Solutions Pvt Ltd (India), Virtus Concrete Solutions Ltd (UK), Rudra Environmental Solutions (India), Yasasu Environmental Management Services (India), Xeon Waste Managers LLP (India), Globecycle Holding Sdn Bhd (Malaysia), and Smart Creative Technologies Ltd (UK).