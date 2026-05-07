Brendan Fraser Heads to Mars in New Sci-Fi Thriller Starman

Brendan Fraser is preparing for another major cinematic role, this time venturing into deep space in the upcoming sci-fi thriller Starman. Directed and written by Emmy-winning filmmaker Josh Wakely, the film promises a mix of emotional drama, futuristic technology, and survival suspense set against the backdrop of a mission to Mars.

Fraser will portray Tom Adams, a visionary technologist leading humanity’s most ambitious expedition yet. What begins as a groundbreaking journey quickly turns into a desperate race against time after unexpected events leave Adams stranded millions of miles from Earth.

A Story of Survival, Love, and Humanity’s Future

Unlike traditional space thrillers focused solely on scientific exploration, Starman is expected to blend emotional storytelling with high-concept science fiction. According to the project details, Brendan Fraser’s character is driven not only by survival but also by love, giving the film a deeply personal dimension.

The movie explores themes of isolation, sacrifice, and humanity’s relentless pursuit of the unknown. With Mars continuing to capture public imagination through real-world space exploration efforts, Starman arrives at a time when audiences remain fascinated by stories about life beyond Earth.

Strong Creative Team Behind the Project

The feature is being produced by Grace: A Storytelling Company alongside Eddie Vaisman of Sight Unseen. Acclaimed screenwriter David S. Goyer, known for films such as Batman Begins and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, is attached as executive producer.

Production is scheduled to begin this summer, while international sales for the project will launch at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival market.

Industry insiders expect the film to generate significant buzz due to Fraser’s recent career resurgence and the growing demand for emotionally grounded science-fiction stories.

Brendan Fraser’s Career Renaissance Continues

Fraser’s casting in Starman marks another major step in what many describe as one of Hollywood’s most celebrated comebacks. The actor won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in The Whale, earning critical acclaim and reigniting global interest in his career.

In recent years, Brendan Fraser has expanded his portfolio with a range of dramatic and commercial projects. He is also set to portray Dwight D. Eisenhower in the upcoming historical drama Pressure and will return to one of his most iconic franchises in the next installment of The Mummy.

Fans continue to associate Fraser with beloved classics, including George of the Jungle, Journey to the Center of the Earth, and Bedazzled.

Sci-Fi Genre Gains New Momentum

With audience interest in space exploration stories stronger than ever, Starman could become one of the most anticipated sci-fi films in development. Combining Brendan Fraser’s emotional acting style with Josh Wakely’s storytelling vision, the project aims to deliver both spectacle and heart.

As Hollywood continues investing in ambitious science-fiction narratives, Starman may emerge as a standout addition to the genre’s next generation.