Tony Awards 2026 Nominations: The Lost Boys and Schmigadoon! Lead Broadway’s Biggest Night

The winners of the 79th Tony Awards will be announced on June 7 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Hosted by pop star Pink, the ceremony will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

The 2026 Tony Awards nominations have spotlighted a thrilling Broadway season, with The Lost Boys and Schmigadoon! emerging as clear frontrunners. Both productions secured 12 nominations each, dominating major categories including Best Musical, acting, and design.

Close behind is the revival of Ragtime, which earned 11 nominations, reinforcing its lasting cultural and theatrical impact. This year’s nominations highlight a Broadway resurgence marked by ambitious storytelling, bold revivals, and packed theaters in the post-pandemic era.

A Season Defined by Innovation and Revival

Announced by Uzo Aduba and Darren Criss, the 2026 Tony Awards nominations reflect a dynamic mix of fresh productions and reimagined classics. Alongside the leading musicals, contenders for Best Musical include Titaníque and Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York).

In the Best Play category, Liberation, fresh off its Pulitzer Prize win, joins The Balusters, Giant, and Little Bear Ridge Road. The recognition underscores a growing appetite for thought-provoking narratives and contemporary themes on stage.

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Standout Performances Steal the Spotlight

Among the acting nominees, Joshua Henry earned acclaim for his portrayal of Coalhouse Walker Jr. in Ragtime, capping a breakout season that even saw him perform at the Met Gala.

Nicholas Christopher also garnered attention for his powerful performance in Chess, outperforming notable co-stars in securing a nomination. Meanwhile, veteran actress June Squibb made headlines with a nomination at age 96 for her role in Marjorie Prime.

Revivals and Surprising Snubs

Despite a strong year for revivals, only three productions—Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Ragtime, and The Rocky Horror Show—were nominated in the Best Revival of a Musical category, leaving some notable productions out.

Interestingly, several celebrity-backed projects failed to secure nominations, despite high-profile involvement from stars like Kim Kardashian and Barack Obama. The season also saw stage debuts from names like Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson, reflecting Broadway’s growing crossover appeal.

Broadway’s Grand Night Awaits

The winners of the 79th Tony Awards will be announced on June 7 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Hosted by pop star Pink, the ceremony will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

As anticipation builds, this year’s nominations highlight Broadway’s creative evolution—balancing nostalgia with innovation, and star power with storytelling depth.