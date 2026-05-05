GameStop Stock Slides After Shock eBay Bid and Ryan Cohen’s Tense Interview

Shares of GameStop tumbled after the company revealed an unexpected bid to acquire eBay for approximately $55.5 billion. The offer, priced at $125 per share, represents a significant premium over eBay’s recent trading price, but has sparked skepticism across Wall Street. While eBay stock rose modestly following the announcement, GameStop shares dropped sharply, reflecting investor concerns over the feasibility of the ambitious takeover. To top it all, Ryan Cohen, CEO of GameStop, gave an interview, raising more concerns.

Ryan Cohen Defends the Bold Strategy

GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen described the proposal as an “opportunity to build a much larger business.” The deal would be structured as a mix of cash and stock, with the company leveraging its existing cash reserves and potential new financing.

However, Cohen acknowledged that discussions with eBay’s leadership have not yet begun, raising questions about the seriousness and timeline of the offer.

He also suggested that eBay is “under-earning” and could significantly boost profitability under tighter cost controls, arguing that GameStop’s recent turnaround proves its ability to drive efficiency.

Financing Concerns Take Center Stage

Despite Ryan Cohen’s confidence, analysts have highlighted a major hurdle: scale. GameStop’s market valuation is a fraction of eBay’s, making the proposed acquisition unusually large for the buyer.

Although the company has secured a financing letter reportedly worth billions, a significant funding gap remains. The reliance on issuing additional shares has further fueled uncertainty among investors.

Market reaction suggests skepticism that the deal will materialize, with eBay trading well below the proposed offer price.

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Combative CNBC Interview Raises Eyebrows

Ryan Cohen’s appearance on CNBC in an interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin added to the controversy. During the interview, he offered limited details on the deal’s structure and repeatedly directed viewers to GameStop’s website for answers.

When pressed on how the company plans to finance the acquisition, Ryan Cohen appeared dismissive, leading to criticism from viewers and analysts alike. The exchange has since gone viral, with many questioning the clarity and transparency of GameStop’s strategy.

Strategic Vision or Risky Gamble?

GameStop has been reinventing itself in recent years, shifting focus toward collectibles and e-commerce. Cohen believes acquiring eBay could accelerate this transformation by leveraging its marketplace infrastructure and global reach.

The company also suggested potential cost cuts of up to $2 billion annually, aiming to improve eBay’s profitability. Additionally, GameStop’s physical retail locations could serve as logistics hubs for eBay’s operations.

However, analysts remain divided. While some see potential synergy, others question whether disrupting eBay’s current trajectory is necessary, especially as the platform continues to adapt to competition and invest in new technologies.

The proposal is subject to approval from eBay’s board, regulators, and shareholders, making the path forward uncertain. Cohen has indicated he may take the offer directly to shareholders if needed, signaling a potential proxy battle.

For now, the market remains cautious. Whether this bold move reshapes the e-commerce landscape or becomes another chapter in GameStop’s unpredictable journey remains to be seen.

Full interview –

