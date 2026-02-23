Lumen Technologies Expands APAC Cybersecurity Capabilities With Palo Alto Networks Partnership

Lumen Technologies has expanded its cybersecurity footprint in Asia-Pacific after achieving the Palo Alto Networks NextWave Cortex XSIAM Select Specialisation Status in Singapore.

The recognition highlights Lumen’s proven expertise in deploying and managing Cortex XSIAM, an AI-driven platform designed to transform security operations centres (SOCs). The milestone strengthens Lumen’s ability to deliver advanced Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services across APAC, addressing the region’s rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape.

AI-Powered Security Operations at Scale

At the core of the collaboration is the Cortex XSIAM platform, which unifies XDR, SOAR, ASM, and SIEM capabilities into a single, integrated system. By consolidating these traditionally separate tools, the platform streamlines SOC workflows, reduces console switching, and accelerates incident response through automation and advanced analytics.

Lumen’s Advanced MDR offering, built on Cortex XSIAM, delivers full-spectrum threat detection and response across cloud, on-premises, identit,y and operational technology (OT) environments. The company says the approach enhances detection accuracy while lowering operational complexity and licensing overhead.

As a Select Partner, Lumen supports seamless deployment of the platform, enabling customers to modernise their security posture with confidence.

Strengthening APAC’s Cyber Resilience

Cybersecurity challenges across Asia-Pacific continue to intensify, driven by digital transformation, AI adoption, and expanding hybrid infrastructures. Lumen’s regional expansion aims to address these pressures by combining global SOC capabilities with local expertise.

Customers benefit from continuous threat hunting, tailored response playbooks, and asset discovery supported by Lumen’s SOC analysts and its Black Lotus Labs threat intelligence team. The company’s strategic network of SOCs across multiple regions enhances proactive defence against emerging threats.

Ignatius Wong, Senior Director of Managed & Professional Services, APAC at Lumen, said the company’s Advanced MDR offering is designed to provide clarity and control amid rising cyber complexity. He noted that partnering with Palo Alto Networks enables a unified, intelligence-driven approach that aligns security operations with business objectives.

Michelle Saw, Vice President of GTM Shared Services and Ecosystems, Asia-Pacific and Japan at Palo Alto Networks, described the specialisation as a significant milestone that reinforces a partner ecosystem focused on delivering measurable security outcomes across APAC.

Industry Recognition Validates Growth

Lumen has also been named in the Major Players Category in the IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan) Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services 2025 Vendor Assessment. The company believes this recognition reflects its leadership in scalable, outcome-driven security solutions tailored for enterprise customers.

The combined recognition and specialisation status position Lumen as a strong regional player in AI-powered cybersecurity services, particularly as businesses accelerate cloud migration and AI integration strategies.

Driving the Future of Secure Digital Growth

Headquartered in the United States, Lumen positions itself as a trusted network provider for AI-driven enterprises, offering metro connectivity, long-haul data transport, edge cloud solutions and managed security services.

By expanding its collaboration with Palo Alto Networks in Singapore, Lumen is reinforcing its commitment to secure digital transformation across Asia-Pacific — ensuring enterprises can innovate confidently while staying protected against next-generation cyber threats.