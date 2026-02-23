Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Lumen Technologies Expands APAC Cybersecurity Capabilities With Palo Alto Networks Partnership

Lumen Technologies Expands APAC Cybersecurity Capabilities With Palo Alto Networks Partnership

Cybersecurity

Lumen Technologies Expands APAC Cybersecurity Capabilities With Palo Alto Networks Partnership

Tech Plunge

By

Published on

Lumen Technologies has expanded its cybersecurity footprint in Asia-Pacific after achieving the Palo Alto Networks NextWave Cortex XSIAM Select Specialisation Status in Singapore.

The recognition highlights Lumen’s proven expertise in deploying and managing Cortex XSIAM, an AI-driven platform designed to transform security operations centres (SOCs). The milestone strengthens Lumen’s ability to deliver advanced Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services across APAC, addressing the region’s rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape.

AI-Powered Security Operations at Scale

At the core of the collaboration is the Cortex XSIAM platform, which unifies XDR, SOAR, ASM, and SIEM capabilities into a single, integrated system. By consolidating these traditionally separate tools, the platform streamlines SOC workflows, reduces console switching, and accelerates incident response through automation and advanced analytics.

Lumen’s Advanced MDR offering, built on Cortex XSIAM, delivers full-spectrum threat detection and response across cloud, on-premises, identit,y and operational technology (OT) environments. The company says the approach enhances detection accuracy while lowering operational complexity and licensing overhead.

As a Select Partner, Lumen supports seamless deployment of the platform, enabling customers to modernise their security posture with confidence.

Palantir Relocates Headquarters From Denver to Miami in Strategic Shift

Strengthening APAC’s Cyber Resilience

Cybersecurity challenges across Asia-Pacific continue to intensify, driven by digital transformation, AI adoption, and expanding hybrid infrastructures. Lumen’s regional expansion aims to address these pressures by combining global SOC capabilities with local expertise.

Customers benefit from continuous threat hunting, tailored response playbooks, and asset discovery supported by Lumen’s SOC analysts and its Black Lotus Labs threat intelligence team. The company’s strategic network of SOCs across multiple regions enhances proactive defence against emerging threats.

Ignatius Wong, Senior Director of Managed & Professional Services, APAC at Lumen, said the company’s Advanced MDR offering is designed to provide clarity and control amid rising cyber complexity. He noted that partnering with Palo Alto Networks enables a unified, intelligence-driven approach that aligns security operations with business objectives.

Michelle Saw, Vice President of GTM Shared Services and Ecosystems, Asia-Pacific and Japan at Palo Alto Networks, described the specialisation as a significant milestone that reinforces a partner ecosystem focused on delivering measurable security outcomes across APAC.

Industry Recognition Validates Growth

Lumen has also been named in the Major Players Category in the IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan) Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services 2025 Vendor Assessment. The company believes this recognition reflects its leadership in scalable, outcome-driven security solutions tailored for enterprise customers.

The combined recognition and specialisation status position Lumen as a strong regional player in AI-powered cybersecurity services, particularly as businesses accelerate cloud migration and AI integration strategies.

Driving the Future of Secure Digital Growth

Headquartered in the United States, Lumen positions itself as a trusted network provider for AI-driven enterprises, offering metro connectivity, long-haul data transport, edge cloud solutions and managed security services.

By expanding its collaboration with Palo Alto Networks in Singapore, Lumen is reinforcing its commitment to secure digital transformation across Asia-Pacific — ensuring enterprises can innovate confidently while staying protected against next-generation cyber threats.

  • Lumen Technologies Expands APAC Cybersecurity Capabilities With Palo Alto Networks Partnership
  • Lumen Technologies Expands APAC Cybersecurity Capabilities With Palo Alto Networks Partnership

Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Cybersecurity

Jesse Eisenberg to Donate Kidney to Stranger in Altruistic Act Kidney donation

Jesse Eisenberg to Donate Kidney to Stranger in Altruistic Act
By February 23, 2026
Christine Lagarde Under Pressure Over BIS Salary Amid ECB Ethics Debate European Central Bank Bank for International Settlements

Lagarde Under Pressure Over BIS Salary Amid ECB Ethics Debate
By February 23, 2026
Jatin Varma Launches The Comic Book Trust of India to Champion AVGC Growth Comic Con India Founder

Jatin Varma Launches The Comic Book Trust of India to Champion AVGC Growth
By February 23, 2026
Jesse Eisenberg to Donate Kidney to Stranger in Altruistic Act Kidney donation

Jesse Eisenberg to Donate Kidney to Stranger in Altruistic Act
By February 23, 2026
Jatin Varma Launches The Comic Book Trust of India to Champion AVGC Growth Comic Con India Founder

Jatin Varma Launches The Comic Book Trust of India to Champion AVGC Growth
By February 23, 2026
Alia Bhatt’s Hindi Speech at BAFTA 2026 The Cultural Mic Drop That Made the World Listen Sentimental Value GUCCI Dress

Alia Bhatt’s Hindi Speech at BAFTA 2026: The Cultural Mic Drop That Made the World Listen
By February 23, 2026
Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat Error Exposes Confidential Emails to AI Tool Chat leaks

Microsoft Copilot Chat Error Exposes Confidential Emails to AI Tool
By February 23, 2026
JD Design Awards 2026 Theme Unveiled in Mumbai, Empowering India’s Next Generation of Designers

JD Design Awards 2026 Theme Unveiled in Mumbai, Empowering India’s Next Generation of Designers
By February 20, 2026
Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform

Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform
By February 19, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform

Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform
By February 19, 2026
Business Lending Options for New Businesses vs. Established Businesses Business Line of Credit Fintech Lenders US

Business Lending Options for New Businesses vs. Established Businesses
By February 19, 2026
Anthropic Launches Claude Sonnet 4.6 With Major Coding and Reasoning Breakthrough OpenAI google Gemini

Anthropic Launches Claude Sonnet 4.6 With Major Coding and Reasoning Breakthrough
By February 18, 2026
Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform

Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform
By February 19, 2026
Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite James Uthemier Justin Adkins Online Safety Grooming

Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite
By February 11, 2026
Discord Introduces Global Age Verification Using Face Scans and ID Uploads

Discord Introduces Global Age Verification Using Face Scans and ID Uploads
By February 10, 2026
Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor TikTOk Reel Sadie Sandler Chanel Bag Story

Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor
By February 6, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities California

3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities
By February 18, 2026
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
India’s Protein Gap INTAKE Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight

India’s Protein Gap: Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Deligh
By February 5, 2026
‘Send Help’ Rachel McAdams Unleashes Dark Comedy Fury in Sam Raimi’s Gruesome Return Sam Raimi

20th Century Studios

‘Send Help’ Rachel McAdams Unleashes Dark Comedy Fury in Sam Raimi’s Gruesome Return
Canadian Swim Star Ilya Kharun to Compete for United States in Major Nationality Switch Team Canada US

News

Canadian Swim Star Ilya Kharun to Compete for United States in Major Nationality Switch
Disney’s CEO Transition Reignites Debate as Nelson Peltz Takes Aim at Bob Iger Josh D’Amaro

News

Disney’s CEO Transition Reignites Debate as Nelson Peltz Takes Aim at Bob Iger
To Top
Loading...