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New Madonna Photo Book Unveils Rare 1985 Portraits and Untold Stories

New Madonna Photo Book Unveils Rare 1985 Portraits and Untold Stories Ken Regan Madonna: Into the Groove Sean penn

Pop Music

New Madonna Photo Book Unveils Rare 1985 Portraits and Untold Stories

Sound Plunge

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Fans of Madonna are set to get an intimate look at one of the most defining years of the Queen of Pop’s career as a new photo book featuring never-before-seen portraits and behind-the-scenes stories arrives later this year.

Titled Madonna: Into the Groove, the 200-page publication is scheduled for release in October and celebrates Madonna’s extraordinary rise to international superstardom during 1985. The book showcases previously unpublished photographs captured by acclaimed rock photographer Ken Regan, accompanied by text from former Rolling Stone writer Tomás Mier.

A Look Back at Madonna’s Breakthrough Year

The collection revisits a period widely regarded as the turning point in Madonna’s career.

By 1985, the singer had already become one of pop music’s fastest-rising stars thanks to blockbuster hits including Like a Virgin and Material Girl. That same year, she embarked on the hugely successful The Virgin Tour, delivered a memorable performance at Live Aid, and starred in the hit film Desperately Seeking Susan.

The book chronicles this remarkable transformation through photographs taken in both professional and private settings, offering readers a glimpse into Madonna’s life beyond the spotlight.

Rare Behind-the-Scenes Images

Unlike traditional concert photography collections, Madonna: Into the Groove promises a more personal perspective.

Readers will find photographs of Madonna rehearsing in the studio, relaxing in hotel rooms, working out in a gym, preparing backstage and performing live during one of the busiest years of her career.

The publication is structured into themed chapters that trace key milestones, including her breakout as a global pop phenomenon, her Virgin Tour performances and her appearance at Live Aid.

These images capture not only Madonna’s evolving fashion style but also the confidence and charisma that would define her decades-long career.

Honouring Legendary Photographer Ken Regan

The project also serves as a tribute to Ken Regan, one of the most respected music photographers of the twentieth century.

Throughout his career, Regan documented some of the world’s biggest cultural figures, photographing artists including Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan, and The Beatles, while also covering historic political and military events.

Regan passed away in 2012, leaving behind an archive that continues to be celebrated across music and photography circles.

Tomás Mier described contributing to the book as a privilege, noting that Regan’s ability to connect with his subjects gave the photographs a remarkable sense of authenticity.

According to Mier, the images perfectly capture Madonna at a defining moment in both her own career and modern pop culture.

New Stories From Live Aid and Sean Penn Era

Among the book’s highlights are previously untold stories surrounding Madonna’s appearance at Live Aid and the early days of her relationship with actor Sean Penn.

One chapter recounts Regan’s efforts to photograph many of the event’s biggest performers despite chaotic backstage conditions, ultimately producing a rare group photograph featuring Madonna alongside several legendary musicians.

The book also revisits an incident involving Penn shortly before the couple married later that year, offering fresh historical context surrounding one of the entertainment industry’s most closely watched celebrity relationships of the 1980s.

Madonna’s Legacy Continues to Grow

The announcement comes during another active chapter in Madonna’s career.

The music icon recently released her latest studio album, continuing a recording career that spans more than four decades and has produced countless chart-topping singles and cultural milestones.

Her influence extends beyond music into fashion, film and publishing. In 1992, Madonna released the provocative coffee-table book Sex, which became one of the best-selling books of its kind despite generating significant controversy.

Now, Madonna: Into the Groove offers fans a very different perspective—one focused on artistry, history and the extraordinary rise of an artist who transformed popular music.

Pre-orders Now Available

The photo book will be published by Insight Editions in partnership with Simon & Schuster, with pre-orders already available ahead of its October release.

For longtime fans and collectors alike, the book promises a rare visual record of the year Madonna evolved from rising star into one of the world’s most enduring entertainment icons.

  • New Madonna Photo Book Unveils Rare 1985 Portraits and Untold Stories Ken Regan Madonna: Into the Groove Sean penn
  • New Madonna Photo Book Unveils Rare 1985 Portraits and Untold Stories Ken Regan Madonna: Into the Groove Sean penn

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