Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco and Becky G Preview New Latin Pop Collaboration

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco and Becky G are building excitement for their upcoming collaboration, “Te Olvido (La La),” a vibrant Latin pop track scheduled for release on July 31. The song will feature on Benny Blanco’s forthcoming album Hermoso, a project that marks a major step into Spanish-language-inspired music for the Grammy-nominated producer.

The trio began teasing the single through social media this week, with short video clips offering fans a glimpse of the song’s upbeat melody and infectious chorus. The preview has quickly sparked anticipation across music platforms, with many listeners already predicting it could become one of this year’s defining summer tracks.

Social Media Teasers Fuel Fan Excitement

Selena Gomez shared a playful video on Instagram showcasing a dramatic style transformation while dancing to the track’s breezy Latin-inspired rhythm. Beginning in a relaxed, makeup-free look, the singer transitions into a glamorous appearance wearing a shimmering gold dress as the chorus plays in the background.

The clip highlights the song’s catchy “La La” refrain, giving fans another taste of the collaboration after Benny Blanco released his own teaser a day earlier.

Benny Blanco humorously captioned his preview by joking that he was “the only one in the world” with the song’s MP3 before its official release. Becky G joined the fun by commenting that she still hadn’t received her own copy, adding to the lighthearted online promotion that quickly gained traction among fans.

‘Hermoso’ Marks Benny Blanco’s New Musical Direction

“Te Olvido (La La)” serves as one of the centerpiece tracks from Blanco’s upcoming album Hermoso, scheduled for release on August 14.

The eight-track record represents the producer’s first full-length project inspired primarily by Latin music and Spanish-language influences. It follows several successful studio albums, including Friends Keep Secrets, Friends Keep Secrets 2, and last year’s collaborative album with Selena Gomez, I Said I Love You First.

That project debuted near the top of major album charts and further strengthened the creative partnership between Gomez and Blanco following their marriage in 2025.

Hermoso will also include previously released collaborations such as “Degenere” with Myke Towers and “Joven y Salvaje” featuring Spanish rapper Bb Trickz.

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Selena Gomez Continues Expanding Her Latin Music Journey

Although widely known for her English-language pop hits, Gomez has increasingly embraced her Latin heritage through music in recent years. Her latest collaboration continues that evolution, pairing her vocals with Becky G, one of Latin pop’s most recognizable contemporary artists, while benefiting from Blanco’s production expertise.

The combination brings together three musicians with substantial global audiences, creating strong expectations for commercial success when the single officially arrives.

The teaser’s sunny production, rhythmic percussion and melodic hook suggest the song is designed for summer playlists, festivals and streaming platforms alike.

Becky G Builds Momentum Ahead of New Album

For Becky G, the collaboration comes during a busy period as she prepares to release her own studio album, Baraja Bendita, also arriving on August 14.

The 17-track project includes previously released singles such as “EPA” and “Marathon” featuring Elkan. It follows her 2024 album Encuentros, which received strong support from Latin music audiences and further cemented her position among the genre’s leading performers.

Adding “Te Olvido (La La)” to her release schedule gives Becky G another high-profile collaboration during a significant summer for Latin music.

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Latin Pop Collaborations Continue Dominating Global Music

Cross-cultural collaborations have become an increasingly important force in global pop music, with artists blending English and Spanish lyrics to reach wider international audiences.

The partnership between Gomez, Blanco and Becky G reflects that ongoing trend, combining mainstream pop appeal with Latin rhythms that continue to dominate streaming charts worldwide.

As anticipation builds ahead of Friday’s release, fans are eager to hear the complete version after the brief social media previews generated widespread buzz.

With Hermoso arriving just weeks later, “Te Olvido (La La)” is expected to serve as one of the album’s flagship singles and could become one of the standout Latin-pop releases of the summer.