Add as a preferred source Madonna Is Back on Top: 2026 MTV VMAs Nominations Are Wild
Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Madonna Dominates 2026 MTV VMAs With Record 11 Nominations, Taylor Swift Close Behind

Madonna Dominates 2026 MTV VMAs With Record 11 Nominations Taylor Swift 9 Ariana Grande 7

MTV Video Music Awards

Madonna Dominates 2026 MTV VMAs With Record 11 Nominations, Taylor Swift Close Behind

Sound Plunge

By

Published on

Madonna is back on top. The Queen of Pop leads the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards nominations with a career-best 11 nods, setting up a potentially historic night against Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter.

The nominations, announced ahead of the September ceremony, put seven women among the eight most-nominated artists of the year, underscoring another female-dominated VMAs race.

Madonna’s blockbuster haul marks her first time leading the VMA nominations since 1998, when she earned nine nominations and ultimately won Video of the Year for “Ray of Light.” She also topped the nominations in 1990 with nine nods for the “Vogue” era.

Now, at 11 nominations, the 2026 VMAs have given Madonna her biggest nomination haul yet.

Madonna vs. Taylor Swift: The VMAs Showdown

Taylor Swift is the closest challenger, collecting nine nominations and once again putting herself at the center of the biggest MTV awards conversation.

Taylor Swift’s “The Fate of Ophelia” is nominated for Video of the Year, while she also competes for Artist of the Year, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Editing and Best Choreography.

Swift enters the ceremony with an extraordinary 30 Moon Person wins, making her the most decorated artist in VMA history.

Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter follow with seven nominations apiece.

Bruno Mars, PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson each earned five nominations, while LISA received four.

Madonna’s 14-Minute VMA Bombshell

One of the biggest talking points is Madonna’s “Confessions II – The Film,” a 14-minute visual project competing for Video of the Year.

The nomination puts Madonna in a category increasingly willing to embrace long-form storytelling. Taylor Swift’s 15-minute “All Too Well: The Short Film” won Video of the Year in 2022, while Ariana Grande’s 26-minute “Brighter Days Ahead” took the prize last year.

Madonna is also nominated for Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for “Bring Your Love,” her collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter.

The Video of the Year field also includes Grande, Swift, Mars, Carpenter and GENER8ION’s “STORM,” featuring Yung Lean.

Ariana Grande Makes VMA History

Grande is nominated for Artist of the Year for a record-extending sixth time.

Swift follows with her fifth nomination in the category, while Bruno Mars earns his third. Sabrina Carpenter receives her second nomination, and Morgan Wallen returns for the second consecutive year.

Madonna is a first-time nominee in the Artist of the Year category.

Notably, the category has no hip-hop nominees for the first time since its introduction in 2017 and no Latin artists for the first time in five years.

The Biggest Genre Battles

The 2026 MTV VMAs are also bringing back the Best Dance category after a seven-year absence.

Madonna’s “Confessions II – The Film” competes against releases from Harry Styles, Lady Gaga and Doechii, PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson, Tate McRae, Bebe Rexha and Faithless, and Slayyyter.

The Best Hip-Hop category features heavyweights including Drake, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Travis Scott, Tyler, The Creator and Don Toliver.

Meanwhile, Best Country includes chart powerhouse Ella Langley alongside Kacey Musgraves, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Shaboozey, Stella Lefty and Tucker Wetmore.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Video Music Awards (@vmas)

When Are the 2026 MTV VMAs?

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 27, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The ceremony will air on CBS, with a simulcast on MTV and streaming on Paramount+ in the United States. Global viewers can watch the show on Paramount+ and MTV the following day.

Fan voting is open in 13 categories through September 25, while Best New Artist voting remains active through the ceremony.

With Madonna leading the field and Swift hunting down another record, the 2026 VMAs are shaping up to be a battle between pop royalty, chart domination and a new generation of stars.

2026 MTV VMA Nomination Leaders

  • Madonna — 11
  • Taylor Swift — 9
  • Ariana Grande — 7
  • Sabrina Carpenter — 7
  • Bruno Mars — 5
  • PinkPantheress — 5
  • Zara Larsson — 5
  • LISA — 4
  • GENER8ION — 3
  • Shakira — 3
  • Tate McRae — 3
  • Yung Lean — 3
  • Madonna Dominates 2026 MTV VMAs With Record 11 Nominations Taylor Swift 9 Ariana Grande 7
  • Madonna Dominates 2026 MTV VMAs With Record 11 Nominations Taylor Swift 9 Ariana Grande 7

Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in MTV Video Music Awards

Submit Your Story

CULTURE

Madonna Dominates 2026 MTV VMAs With Record 11 Nominations Taylor Swift 9 Ariana Grande 7

MTV Video Music Awards

Madonna Dominates 2026 MTV VMAs With Record 11 Nominations, Taylor Swift Close Behind
By August 19, 2026
Slow Horses Season 6 TrailerOlivia Cooke Is Back as the Slough House Faces a Deadly Hunt Gary Oldman Sid Baker

Apple TV+

‘Slow Horses’ Season 6 Trailer: Olivia Cooke Is Back as the Slough House Faces a Deadly Hunt
By August 18, 2026
Hugh Jackman Ridley Scott Treasure Island Sony Long John Silver Robert Louis Stevenson

Book Adaptation

Hugh Jackman’s Next Big Role? Ridley Scott’s ‘Treasure Island’ Finds a Potential Home at Sony
By August 18, 2026
Bianca Censori Goes Full Surreal With Ye and Don Toliver’s ‘OK’ Music Video Kanye West bully

Hip Hop/ Rap

Bianca Censori Goes Full Surreal With Ye and Don Toliver’s ‘OK’ Music Video
By August 18, 2026
Karol G Stuns L.A. SoFi Stadium Bruno Mars ‘Still’ Gets Its First Live Performance Music Video

Latin Music

Karol G Stuns L.A. Crowd With Bruno Mars Surprise as ‘Still’ Gets Its First Live Performance
By August 18, 2026
Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR — and AI is at the centre of the plan LC Nueva AIF

Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR, and AI is at the centre of the plan
By April 22, 2026
NitiQuest 2026 PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders

NitiQuest 2026: PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders
By March 9, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025

TECH PLUNGE

Israeli Air Force Major Arrested Over Alleged Polymarket Bets on Iran Yemen Strikes Prediction Markets

News

Israeli Air Force Major Arrested Over Alleged Polymarket Bets on Iran, Yemen Strikes
By August 17, 2026
Anthropic Claude Users Are Furious Over Invisible AI Watermarks That Could Expose Their Work Watermarking

AI Ethics

Claude Users Are Furious Over Invisible AI Watermarks That Could Expose Their Work
By August 15, 2026
OpenAI’s C-Suite is Resigning Ahead of The IPO Denise Dresser Brad Lightcap Sam Altman

Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI’s C-Suite is Resigning Ahead of The IPO Denise Dresser Brad Lightcap
By August 15, 2026

PLUNGE DAILY

CultureCon Mumbai 2026 Puts AI Bot on Stage to Debate Who Owns India’s Creative Economy?

Artificial Intelligence

CultureCon Mumbai 2026 Puts AI Bot on Stage to Debate Who Owns India’s Creative Economy?
Donald Trump catering truck Secretly Switched Planes in Turkey After Reported Iran Security Threat Air Force One

News

Trump Secretly Switched Planes in Turkey After Reported Iran Assassination Threat
Target’s Pokémon TCG 30th Anniversary Pre-Orders Are Coming

Gaming

Target’s Pokémon TCG 30th Anniversary Pre-Orders Are Coming
A Family Trapped Netflix The Last House Ending Explained Greta Lee and Wagner Moura

Movies & Documentaries

A Family Trapped: ‘The Last House’ Ending Explained (Spoiler alert)
World Padel League Season 4 to Reach 200+ Countries DAZN jioHotstar Mumbai WPL

News

World Padel League Season 4 to Reach 200+ Countries
Lionel Messi Bids Farewell to Father Jorge Messi in Private Rosario Funeral

Football

Lionel Messi Bids Farewell to Father Jorge Messi in Private Rosario Funeral
Paramount Hollywood David Ellison Leave California Over Warner Bros. Merger Rob Bonta Attorney general Antitrust

Hollywood

Paramount Threatens Hollywood: David Ellison to Leave California Over Warner Bros. Merger?
Nigel Farage Wins Clacton and His £5m Financial Investigation Is Back Count Binface Crypto Donation gift

News

Nigel Farage Wins Clacton and His £5m Financial Investigation Is Back
Nigel Farage Wins Election With a Trash Can as His Biggest Rival Count Binface Clacton by-election Reform UK

News

Nigel Farage Wins Election With a Trash Can as His Biggest Rival – Count Binface
12 August Rare Solar Eclipse 2026 When to Watch, Where to See It and How to Protect Your Eyes

News

Solar Eclipse 2026: When to Watch, Where to See It and How to Protect Your Eyes
Google Pixel 11 Launch Pixel 11 Watch 5 Pixel Tag AI Phone Game Gemini

Mobile Phones

Google Pixel 11 Launch: Pixel 11, Watch 5 and Pixel Tag Just Changed the AI Phone Game
WHO Over Trump’s Childhood Vaccine Executive Order ‘Decades of Evidence’ at Risk Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

News

WHO Sounds Alarm Over Trump’s Childhood Vaccine Overhaul: ‘Decades of Evidence’ at Risk
Drake’s $100K+ Surprise Pinkchyu’s Mom Gets Emotional After Rapper Promises Her a New House 20 V 1 Stream

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake’s $100K+ Surprise? Pinkchyu’s Mom Gets Emotional After Rapper Promises Her a New House
Trump Media’s New Truth Social Data Feed Sparks Wall Street Fury as Firms Pay Up to $100,000 a Month TMTG truth API

Trump Presidency

Trump Media’s New Truth Social Data Feed Sparks Wall Street Fury as Firms Pay Up to $100,000 a Month
Ryan Gosling Takes Star Wars Into Uncharted Territory Shawn Levy Starfighter First Look

Disney+

Ryan Gosling Takes Star Wars Into Uncharted Territory in Explosive ‘Starfighter’ First Look
Mark Zuckerberg SuperYacht Questioned After Cruise Ship Rescues Stranded Boat in Alaska

News

Zuckerberg Yacht Questioned After Cruise Ship Rescues Stranded Boat in Alaska
Amazon MGMVerity Trailer Anne Hathaway’s Sinister Dakota Johnson Josh Harnett

Amazon MGM

‘Verity’ Trailer: Anne Hathaway’s Sinister Secret Pulls Dakota Johnson Into a Nightmare
Rosario Dawson Reveals She Was Cut From Spider-Man Brand New Day Claire temple MCU Erik Sommers Chris Mckenna

Marvel

Rosario Dawson Reveals She Was Cut From ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’
Roger Federer’s Fortune Takes $74 Million Hit as On Shares Crash On Holding The Roger Shoe

News

Roger Federer’s Fortune Takes $74 Million Hit as On Shares Crash
The Brink of War Jeff Daniels as Ronald Reagan Jared Harris Mikhail Gorbachev

Hollywood

‘The Brink of War’: Jeff Daniels as Ronald Reagan and Jared Harris’ Mikhail Gorbachev in Nuclear Summit Drama
Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Sonic, Persona 5 and Minecraft Collabs Teased Epic Games

Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4: Sonic, Persona 5 and Minecraft Collabs Teased
AI Is Coming for India’s Tobacco Auctions Could Change How Farmers Get Paid Constems AI

Agriculture

AI Is Coming for India’s Tobacco Auctions: Could Change How Farmers Get Paid Constems AI
To Top
Loading...