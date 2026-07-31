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Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry Spotted Enjoying Romantic South of France Getaway

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry Spotted Enjoying Romantic South of France Getaway

E! News

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry Spotted Enjoying Romantic South of France Getaway

Sound Plunge

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Pop superstar Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have once again captured public attention after new photographs showed the couple enjoying a relaxed yacht outing along the French Riviera. The latest images, taken during a summer boat trip in the South of France, offer another glimpse into a relationship that has steadily attracted international media attention over the past year.

The pair were photographed spending time with a small group of friends aboard a luxury boat under the Mediterranean sun. In one widely circulated image, Justin Trudeau is seen helping Katy Perry apply sunscreen, with the singer holding open the neckline of her dress while he carefully spread lotion across her upper chest and shoulder area. The affectionate but casual moment quickly gained traction across entertainment and social media platforms.

Relaxed Holiday After Perry’s European Tour

The outing comes shortly after Katy Perry concluded her Euro Summer Festival Tour, which wrapped up with a performance in Switzerland. Following months of live performances across Europe, the singer appears to be taking a well-earned break before returning to future music projects.

For the excursion, Katy Perry opted for a light blue spaghetti-strap summer dress paired with oversized earrings and sunglasses, embracing a relaxed Riviera style. Trudeau kept things casual in an olive-green long-sleeved shirt, tan trousers and brown sandals.

Photographs also showed the couple smiling together, taking selfies aboard the yacht and strolling along the marina, with Trudeau carrying a tote bag while Perry checked her phone.

Relationship Continues to Grow

The latest vacation photos further reinforce reports that Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have remained together for roughly a year.

According to previous entertainment reports, the pair first connected in Montreal during the summer of 2025. Since then, they have reportedly maintained a close relationship despite demanding professional schedules.

Recent public appearances have included romantic outings in California, where the couple was previously photographed sharing affectionate moments during a picnic. The French Riviera getaway now adds another chapter to what has become one of entertainment and political circles’ most closely watched celebrity relationships.

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry Enjoying South of France Getaway

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry Enjoying South of France Getaway

Blended Family Life

Both Perry and Trudeau are parents from previous relationships.

Perry shares five-year-old daughter Daisy with former fiancé Orlando Bloom. Trudeau, meanwhile, has three children, sons Xavier and Hadrien, and daughter Ella-Grace from his previous marriage to Sophie Grégoire.

Sources close to the singer have previously indicated that Perry hoped to spend quality time travelling with her partner between work commitments, potentially including family vacations.

While neither Katy Perry nor Justin Trudeau has publicly commented on the latest photographs, the pair have appeared increasingly comfortable making public appearances together over the past year.

Celebrity Couple Continues to Draw Global Attention

The relationship has generated significant public interest due to the contrasting worlds both figures represent. Perry remains one of the world’s biggest pop stars, known for chart-topping hits including Firework, Roar and Dark Horse, while Trudeau served as Canada’s prime minister for nearly a decade before leaving office.

Their appearances together have consistently generated widespread discussion online, with fans commenting on the unexpected pairing and their apparent chemistry.

The South of France, a longtime favourite destination for celebrities during the summer months, provided a picturesque backdrop for the latest chapter of their relationship. Images of the couple laughing, posing for selfies and enjoying time with friends quickly spread across entertainment news outlets and social media.

What’s Next for Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau?

With Perry’s European performances now complete, the singer is expected to enjoy additional downtime before announcing her next musical projects. Trudeau, who has maintained a lower public profile since leaving office, has also largely stayed away from day-to-day political headlines.

Neither representative for Perry nor Trudeau has commented on the vacation photographs or provided further details about their travel plans.

However, the latest images suggest the couple continues to enjoy spending time together away from the spotlight, even as public fascination with their relationship shows little sign of slowing down.

  • Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry Spotted Enjoying Romantic South of France Getaway
  • Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry Enjoying South of France Getaway
  • Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry Spotted Enjoying Romantic South of France Getaway
  • Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry Enjoying South of France Getaway

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