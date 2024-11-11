Minahil Malik’s New Video Goes Viral Post MMS Scandal—Mishi Khan Calls It a Publicity Stunt

Pakistani TikTok sensation Minahil Malik is once again making headlines after her latest dance video went viral, attracting a mix of applause and scrutiny from her followers and critics. Minahil Malik, who has a significant social media presence, posted a reel on Instagram dancing to Megan Thee Stallion’s song “Mamushi,” captioning it with “Because it’s trending.” Garnering over 69,000 likes, the video has sparked conversation, as it comes just weeks after Malik was involved in a controversy over an alleged leaked MMS video.









The MMS scandal erupted on social media, with claims circulating that the viral video depicted Malik in an intimate setting with her boyfriend. While some viewers speculated the video was real, others doubted its authenticity, suggesting it could have been staged as a publicity stunt. In response, Malik posted a video statement vehemently denying the video’s authenticity and called the allegations baseless. “These videos are completely fake,” she insisted, adding that she had filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to track down those behind the leaked footage. “The person responsible will be arrested soon,” Malik stated confidently, vowing to fight the defamation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minahil malik (@minahilmalik727)

Meanwhile, veteran Pakistani actress Mishi Khan weighed in on the situation of the viral video, criticizing Malik for what she suggested could be a self-staged leak to draw attention. In an Instagram post without directly naming Minahil Malik, Khan hinted at the possibility that the controversy was deliberately engineered, referencing the Bollywood film Heroine, where Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character leaks her own video to boost her career. In her post, Khan criticized influencers for “stooping to the lowest level” to gain fame. She expressed frustration over influencers who, in her view, tarnish the values of their families and society. “Shameful to see these influencers stooping to the lowest level for fame & disgracing their families, parents & the society. They should be banned from using social media,” Khan stated.

Mishi Khan’s statement also included a call for influencers to take more responsibility for the impact of their actions. She urged social media personalities to be mindful of the example they set for their followers, particularly the younger generation. “People look up to you, so stop promoting this. Our society is already suffering from moral decay. Promote good deeds and engage in positive actions,” she added.

The situation has led to a wider discussion about the responsibilities of influencers and the impact of viral fame. As Malik’s followers continue to engage with her latest posts, the debate over privacy, authenticity, and the lengths some are willing to go for attention on social media continues to intensify, reflecting both the power and pitfalls of digital celebrity.