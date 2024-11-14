Lady Gaga To Join Netflix’s Wednesday Season 2 After Viral Jenna Ortega ‘Bloody Mary’ Dance

Lady Gaga is officially joining the cast of Netflix’s Wednesday for its highly anticipated second season, adding another thrilling layer to the Addams Family-inspired hit. The news follows a viral TikTok trend in which fans synced Jenna Ortega’s now-iconic “Wednesday Dance” with Gaga’s song “Bloody Mary,” turning the track into a sensation a decade after its release. Since the trend exploded, fans have speculated about a potential collaboration between Gaga and Wednesday, and now it’s becoming a reality.









According to reports, Lady Gaga will appear in Season 2 on Netflix, slated for release in 2025, though details about her role remain under wraps. Production has already started in Ireland, setting the stage for her entry into the quirky, dark world of Nevermore Academy. Both Netflix and Lady Gaga have yet to confirm further details about her role.

Gaga’s presence in Wednesday has been indirectly felt since the first season premiered in 2022 when Jenna Ortega’s character performed a distinctive, quirky dance to The Cramps’ 1981 single “Goo Goo Muck.” Fans soon began editing the scene with Lady Gaga’s 2011 track “Bloody Mary,” the result was a viral trend on TikTok that saw users recreating the choreography, propelling “Bloody Mary” into the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time. The song, which initially appeared on Gaga’s Born This Way album, re-entered pop culture and peaked at No. 41 in April 2023.

Even Jenna Ortega, who plays the show’s title character, seemed to welcome the idea of Gaga joining the cast. When asked about it at the Golden Globes in January 2023, she said, “If Lady Gaga were to be a part, [she and Wednesday] would have to be two monsters that understand each other.” This comment fueled fans’ hopes of seeing Gaga enter the Wednesday universe as a character who could match Wednesday’s eccentricity and intensity.

The first season of Wednesday, which focused on the young Addams’ adventures at Nevermore Academy, featured an ensemble cast including Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, and Christina Ricci as Marilyn Thornhill, bringing together new and nostalgic faces. Season 2’s plot remains under wraps, but fans are eager to see how Gaga’s character will interact with Ortega’s Wednesday and the other residents of Nevermore.

Lady Gaga’s addition to Netflix’s Wednesday comes amid a busy time in her acting career. She starred alongside Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie à Deux and released a companion album, Harlequin, in September. With acclaimed roles in A Star Is Born, House of Gucci, and American Horror Story, Gaga is no stranger to edgy, complex characters. She’s also set to release her seventh studio album in February, led by the single “Disease,” which debuted at No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100.

With Wednesday fans already buzzing, Gaga’s casting adds a new layer of excitement to the beloved series. As Jenna Ortega suggested, her character and Lady Gaga could bring a unique “monster-to-monster” dynamic to the screen, making the show’s second season one of the most anticipated TV events of the year.