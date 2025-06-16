Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Festival Horror: Infant, Mother, and Teen Killed in WestFest – Utah West Valley City Shooting

Festival Horror: Infant, Mother, and Teen Killed in WestFest - Utah West Valley City Shooting

News

Festival Horror: Infant, Mother, and Teen Killed in WestFest – Utah West Valley City Shooting

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

What began as a celebration at WestFest turned into a scene of tragedy Sunday night when a 16-year-old opened fire during a heated altercation, leaving three people dead, including an 8-month-old baby and a 41-year-old woman, in one of the deadliest public shootings in Utah this year.

The shooting occurred at Centennial Park, where the annual festival WestFest was drawing hundreds of attendees. According to West Valley City spokesperson Roxeanne Vainuku, officers on duty noticed a verbal confrontation between two groups escalating near 5600 West and 3100 South. As officers moved in to intervene, a teen from one group suddenly pulled out a firearm and began shooting at the other group.

Police say one officer discharged their weapon in response, but the suspect was not struck. In the chaos, five people were hit by gunfire.

Among the deceased were an 18-year-old man, reportedly part of the opposing group involved in the dispute, a 41-year-old woman and an 8-month-old baby, both innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire. Police confirmed they were not connected or to the individuals involved in the confrontation.



Two others — a 17-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy — were treated for gunshot wounds to the arm and are expected to survive. Authorities are still investigating whether they were part of either of the groups involved in the conflict.

The 16-year-old suspect was apprehended at the WestFest scene and is currently in custody. Investigators are interviewing the teen, as well as multiple witnesses who remained at the scene. However, police believe there are more witnesses who fled and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Authorities have not yet determined the motive behind the Westfest shooting confrontation or whether it was gang-related.

“This was supposed to be a community celebration, and it ended in unimaginable heartbreak,” said Vainuku. “Our officers responded quickly, but the violence unfolded in seconds. We’re asking for the community’s help in bringing clarity and justice to this horrific act.”

The annual WestFest, a hallmark summer event in West Valley City, features live music, food, and a range of family-friendly activities. The festival was abruptly shut down following the shooting.

The Westfest Utah shooting has renewed calls for stricter gun control measures and heightened security at public events. Local leaders are expected to issue statements in the coming days as the investigation continues.


Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kris Jenner Pens Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to North West on Her 12th Birthday Kanye West Daughter Kim Kardashian

Kris Jenner Pens Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to North West on Her 12th Birthday
By June 16, 2025
Festival Horror: Infant, Mother, and Teen Killed in WestFest - Utah West Valley City Shooting

Festival Horror: Infant, Mother, and Teen Killed in WestFest – Utah West Valley City Shooting
By June 16, 2025
Max Verstappen Leads Chaotic First Practice in Canada as Leclerc Crashes, Williams Stuns Alexander Albon and Carlos Sainz Jnr Charles Leclerc Lewis Hamilton George Russell 2025 Canada Grand Prix

Verstappen Leads Chaotic First Practice in Canada as Leclerc Crashes, Williams Stuns
By June 14, 2025
Reality TV Royalty Assembles for ‘The Traitors’ Season 4: Full Cast and What to Expect Michael Rapaport Peacock

Reality TV Royalty Assembles for ‘The Traitors’ Season 4: Full Cast and What to Expect
By June 13, 2025
Disney Acquires Full Control of Hulu for a Fraction of Comcast’s Asking Price Disney buy Hulu Disney+ Hulu Merger

Disney Acquires Full Control of Hulu for a Fraction of Comcast’s Asking Price
By June 13, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Disney Acquires Full Control of Hulu for a Fraction of Comcast’s Asking Price Disney buy Hulu Disney+ Hulu Merger

Disney Acquires Full Control of Hulu for a Fraction of Comcast’s Asking Price
By June 13, 2025
Oklahoma Lottery’s Digital Upgrade Sparks Excitement and Addiction Concerns iLottery Online Gambling Addiction

Oklahoma Lottery’s Digital Upgrade Sparks Excitement and Addiction Concerns
By June 11, 2025
Dune: Awakening Review-in-Progress: Survival, Sandworms & Sci-Fi Sadism on Arrakis FunCom Gameplay

Dune: Awakening Review-in-Progress: Survival, Sandworms & Sci-Fi Sadism on Arrakis
By June 11, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy? BVR Subrahmanyam Niti Aayog International Monetary Fund (IMF)

India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy?
By May 29, 2025
Drake and Kai Cenat to Give Away $300K Live on Twitch as Kendrick Lamar Plays Toronto SZA Livestream Somebody Loves Me

Drake and Kai Cenat to Give Away $300K Live on Twitch as Kendrick Lamar Plays Toronto
By June 12, 2025
Drake and Kai Cenat Go Live TONIGHT Amid UMG Lawsuit Chaos Kendrick Lamar Somebody Loves me video twitch contest

Drake and Kai Cenat Go Live TONIGHT Amid UMG Lawsuit Chaos
By June 12, 2025
KICK and OTK Announce Game-Changing Partnership to Launch KICK Studios

KICK and OTK Announce Game-Changing Partnership to Launch KICK Studios
By June 12, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Glacier Collapse Destroys 90% of Swiss Village in Catastrophic Landslide Swiss Alps Glacier landslide Drone Blatten Village

Glacier Collapse Destroys 90% of Swiss Village in Catastrophic Landslide
By May 29, 2025
Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption

Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption
By May 24, 2025
Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship

Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship
By May 22, 2025
Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free Will Smith Vegans Meal I Love You Food Truck

E! News

Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free
Carlos Sainz Pit Lane Speeding Incident Triggers €1,000 Fine for Williams at Emilia Romagna GP Formula 1 F1 FIA

Emilia Romagna GP

Carlos Sainz Pit Lane Speeding Incident Triggers €1,000 Fine for Williams at Emilia Romagna GP
XXXTentacion Juice WRLD’s Remix of “whoa (mind in awe)” in Time for Fortnite’s X Takeover

Epic Games

XXXTentacion Juice WRLD’s Remix of “whoa (mind in awe)” in Time for Fortnite’s X Takeover
To Top
Loading...