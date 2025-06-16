Festival Horror: Infant, Mother, and Teen Killed in WestFest – Utah West Valley City Shooting

What began as a celebration at WestFest turned into a scene of tragedy Sunday night when a 16-year-old opened fire during a heated altercation, leaving three people dead, including an 8-month-old baby and a 41-year-old woman, in one of the deadliest public shootings in Utah this year.

The shooting occurred at Centennial Park, where the annual festival WestFest was drawing hundreds of attendees. According to West Valley City spokesperson Roxeanne Vainuku, officers on duty noticed a verbal confrontation between two groups escalating near 5600 West and 3100 South. As officers moved in to intervene, a teen from one group suddenly pulled out a firearm and began shooting at the other group.

Police say one officer discharged their weapon in response, but the suspect was not struck. In the chaos, five people were hit by gunfire.

Among the deceased were an 18-year-old man, reportedly part of the opposing group involved in the dispute, a 41-year-old woman and an 8-month-old baby, both innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire. Police confirmed they were not connected or to the individuals involved in the confrontation.







Two others — a 17-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy — were treated for gunshot wounds to the arm and are expected to survive. Authorities are still investigating whether they were part of either of the groups involved in the conflict.

The 16-year-old suspect was apprehended at the WestFest scene and is currently in custody. Investigators are interviewing the teen, as well as multiple witnesses who remained at the scene. However, police believe there are more witnesses who fled and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Authorities have not yet determined the motive behind the Westfest shooting confrontation or whether it was gang-related.

“This was supposed to be a community celebration, and it ended in unimaginable heartbreak,” said Vainuku. “Our officers responded quickly, but the violence unfolded in seconds. We’re asking for the community’s help in bringing clarity and justice to this horrific act.”

The annual WestFest, a hallmark summer event in West Valley City, features live music, food, and a range of family-friendly activities. The festival was abruptly shut down following the shooting.

The Westfest Utah shooting has renewed calls for stricter gun control measures and heightened security at public events. Local leaders are expected to issue statements in the coming days as the investigation continues.