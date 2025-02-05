Sweden’s Worst Mass Shooting: 10 Dead in Shocking School Attack

Although Sweden has not historically been associated with mass shootings, the country has been struggling with rising gun violence in recent years. In 2024, at least 40 people were shot dead, many in gang-related incidents. In 2023, Sweden had the highest rate of gun violence per capita in the European Union.

Sweden is mourning after a tragic mass shooting at Campus Risbergska in Örebro left at least 10 people dead and several others injured. Authorities have called it the worst mass shooting in the country’s history, sending shockwaves through the nation.

A Nation in Shock

The Sweden shooting attack took place on Tuesday at Campus Risbergska, an adult education school located on a larger campus that also houses schools for children. Police responded to calls about an active shooter at around 12:30 p.m. local time, finding a chaotic and terrifying scene.

According to Örebro police chief Roberto Eid Forest, the suspect was not known to authorities before the attack and had no apparent gang affiliations. “We think he is a lone perpetrator,” Forest said, calling the shooting an “exceptionally tragic” event. The gunman was killed during the incident, though it remains unclear whether he was shot by police or took his own life.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson expressed his condolences, describing Sweden’s mass shooting instance as “brutal, deadly violence against completely innocent people.” Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer called it an “unspeakably sad tragedy.”

Eyewitness Accounts of Terror

As the attack unfolded, students and staff were left fearing for their lives. Andreas Sundling, 28, recalled the terrifying moment he realized something was wrong. “We heard three bangs and loud screams,” he told Expressen. He and others sheltered in a classroom, anxiously awaiting evacuation.

Lena Warenmark, a teacher at the school, noted that the number of students on campus was lower than usual due to national exams earlier in the day. This may have prevented an even higher death toll.

Police and Emergency Response

Following the shooting, police quickly secured the area and urged the public to stay indoors. Officers have since been investigating multiple locations in Örebro. While authorities believe the gunman acted alone, they are not ruling out the possibility of additional suspects.

Six people were transported to the local university hospital, five of whom had sustained gunshot wounds. Four underwent surgery, and two remain in stable condition.

Authorities have not disclosed details about the weapon used, nor have they determined a clear motive. However, they emphasized that there is no evidence suggesting ideological extremism as a factor.

A Troubling Pattern of Violence

Although Sweden has not historically been associated with mass shootings, the country has been struggling with rising gun violence in recent years. In 2024, at least 40 people were shot dead, many in gang-related incidents. In 2023, Sweden had the highest rate of gun violence per capita in the European Union.

The government has been working to combat this rise in violence, preventing over 100 serious crimes last year alone. In light of the Örebro shooting, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has called for a full investigation into how such a devastating attack could have occurred.

Sweden Mourns

King Carl XVI Gustaf released a statement expressing his sadness, offering condolences to the victims’ families and thanking the emergency responders.

As Sweden grapples with this unprecedented tragedy, many are left searching for answers while a community in Örebro attempts to heal from the unthinkable.