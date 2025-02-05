Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Sweden’s Worst Mass Shooting: 10 Dead in Shocking School Attack

Sweden’s Worst Mass Shooting 10 Dead in Shocking School Attack School Shooting Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson King Carl XVI Gustaf

Global News

Sweden’s Worst Mass Shooting: 10 Dead in Shocking School Attack

Although Sweden has not historically been associated with mass shootings, the country has been struggling with rising gun violence in recent years. In 2024, at least 40 people were shot dead, many in gang-related incidents. In 2023, Sweden had the highest rate of gun violence per capita in the European Union.
The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Sweden is mourning after a tragic mass shooting at Campus Risbergska in Örebro left at least 10 people dead and several others injured. Authorities have called it the worst mass shooting in the country’s history, sending shockwaves through the nation.

A Nation in Shock

The Sweden shooting attack took place on Tuesday at Campus Risbergska, an adult education school located on a larger campus that also houses schools for children. Police responded to calls about an active shooter at around 12:30 p.m. local time, finding a chaotic and terrifying scene.

According to Örebro police chief Roberto Eid Forest, the suspect was not known to authorities before the attack and had no apparent gang affiliations. “We think he is a lone perpetrator,” Forest said, calling the shooting an “exceptionally tragic” event. The gunman was killed during the incident, though it remains unclear whether he was shot by police or took his own life.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson expressed his condolences, describing Sweden’s mass shooting instance as “brutal, deadly violence against completely innocent people.” Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer called it an “unspeakably sad tragedy.”

Eyewitness Accounts of Terror

As the attack unfolded, students and staff were left fearing for their lives. Andreas Sundling, 28, recalled the terrifying moment he realized something was wrong. “We heard three bangs and loud screams,” he told Expressen. He and others sheltered in a classroom, anxiously awaiting evacuation.

Lena Warenmark, a teacher at the school, noted that the number of students on campus was lower than usual due to national exams earlier in the day. This may have prevented an even higher death toll.

Police and Emergency Response

Following the shooting, police quickly secured the area and urged the public to stay indoors. Officers have since been investigating multiple locations in Örebro. While authorities believe the gunman acted alone, they are not ruling out the possibility of additional suspects.

Six people were transported to the local university hospital, five of whom had sustained gunshot wounds. Four underwent surgery, and two remain in stable condition.

Authorities have not disclosed details about the weapon used, nor have they determined a clear motive. However, they emphasized that there is no evidence suggesting ideological extremism as a factor.

A Troubling Pattern of Violence

Although Sweden has not historically been associated with mass shootings, the country has been struggling with rising gun violence in recent years. In 2024, at least 40 people were shot dead, many in gang-related incidents. In 2023, Sweden had the highest rate of gun violence per capita in the European Union.

The government has been working to combat this rise in violence, preventing over 100 serious crimes last year alone. In light of the Örebro shooting, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has called for a full investigation into how such a devastating attack could have occurred.

Sweden based nuclear physicist’s app first in the world to be approved as a contraceptive

Sweden Mourns

King Carl XVI Gustaf released a statement expressing his sadness, offering condolences to the victims’ families and thanking the emergency responders.

As Sweden grapples with this unprecedented tragedy, many are left searching for answers while a community in Örebro attempts to heal from the unthinkable.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sweden’s Worst Mass Shooting 10 Dead in Shocking School Attack School Shooting Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson King Carl XVI Gustaf

Sweden’s Worst Mass Shooting: 10 Dead in Shocking School Attack
By February 5, 2025
Marcus Jordan Arrested on DUI and Cocaine Possession Charges in Florida Michael Jordan NBA Star Scottie Pippen Chicago Bulls Trophy Room

Marcus Jordan Arrested on DUI and Cocaine Possession Charges in Florida
By February 5, 2025
Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Nude Look Shocking Grammys Appearance Sparks Controversy 67 Grammy Awards

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Shocking Grammys Appearance Sparks Controversy
By February 3, 2025
Grammy Award Winner Ruthie Foster to Headline Mahindra Blues Festival 2025Grammy Award Winner Ruthie Foster to Headline Mahindra Blues Festival 2025

Grammy Award Winner Ruthie Foster to Headline Mahindra Blues Festival 2025
By February 5, 2025
Marvel Fantastic Four Trailer, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby in Lead Kevin Fiege Marvel MCU Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing

Marvel Unveils First Trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps
By February 5, 2025
Netflix’s ‘The Old Guard 2’ From Record-Breaking Debut to Highly Anticipated Sequel Charlize Theron KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngô, Chiwetel Ejiofor Victoria Mahoney, Gina Prince-Bythewood

Netflix’s ‘The Old Guard 2’: From Record-Breaking Debut to Highly Anticipated Sequel
By February 1, 2025
ideaForge’s SWITCH MINI Becomes First Small UAV to Earn Indian Military Certification ideaForge smart mini UAV drone technology Indian Army

ideaForge’s SWITCH MINI Becomes First Small UAV to Earn Indian Military Certification
By February 3, 2025
Rolls-Royce Secures Landmark £9bn Nuclear Submarine Deal with UK Government AUKUS alliance with the United States and Australia

Rolls-Royce Secures Landmark £9bn Nuclear Submarine Deal with UK Government
By January 29, 2025
Apptile Unveils Face AI Technology for Mobile Shopping for Beauty Brands

Apptile Unveils Face AI Technology for Mobile Shopping for Beauty Brands
By January 28, 2025
ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme | Jayant Chaudhary Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Education | madan pillutla | Bhagwan Chowdhry

ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme
By October 14, 2024
Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship

Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship
By August 12, 2024
IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand

IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand
By July 12, 2024
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Connections Between AI Chatbots and Teen Mental Health; Warnings from Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton | Sewell Setzer III from Orlando | Megan Garcia | Chracter.AI | AI Threats

Connections Between AI Chatbots and Teen Mental Health; Warnings from Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton
By November 3, 2024
Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’ The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators Edits by Instagram AI Video App by Meta

Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’: The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators
By February 3, 2025
Apptile Unveils Face AI Technology for Mobile Shopping for Beauty Brands

Apptile Unveils Face AI Technology for Mobile Shopping for Beauty Brands
By January 28, 2025
MedMitra AI Raises ₹3 Crore to Revolutionize Healthcare with Game-Changing AI Solutions AI in Healhcare

MedMitra AI Raises ₹3 Crore to Revolutionize Healthcare with Game-Changing AI Solutions
By January 28, 2025
Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’ The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators Edits by Instagram AI Video App by Meta

Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’: The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators
By February 3, 2025
Billionaire YouTuber MrBeast Officially Joins the Race to Acquire TikTok Amid U.S. Ban Threats The People's bif For TikTok Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary and billionaire Frank McCourt ByteDance

Billionaire YouTuber MrBeast Officially Joins the Race to Acquire TikTok Amid U.S. Ban Threats
By January 22, 2025
TikTok’s “President Trump” Tribute Sparks Outrage from AOC Elon Musk (X), Mark Zuckerberg (Meta), and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

TikTok’s “President Trump” Tribute Sparks Outrage from AOC
By January 20, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Trump Pulls U.S. Out of Paris Agreement Again Reigniting Climate Concerns Paris Climate Change Accord Paris Climate Change Agreement What is Paris Climate Change Accord

Trump Pulls U.S. Out of Paris Agreement Again, Reigniting Climate Concerns
By January 21, 2025
Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Governor Gavin Newsom James woods

Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Newsom
By January 14, 2025
Palisades Residents Flee as Wildfires Ravage Los Angeles Suburbs National Weather Service LA Suburbs Wild Fire California

Palisades Residents Flee as Wildfires Ravage Los Angeles Suburbs
By January 8, 2025
Meta To End Fact-Checking Program, Adopts Community-Driven Moderation Inspired by X Mark Zuckerberg Donald Trump

Social Media

Meta To End Fact-Checking Program, Adopts Community-Driven Moderation Inspired by X : Mark Zuckerberg
Stanford Lawyer Mark Lemley Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift Joe Rogan Manosphere

Manosphere

Stanford Lawyer Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift
Mac Miller’s Balloonerism: Official Tracklist Revealed Ahead of Release Malcom James McComick Mac Miller’s Estate Releases Posthumous Track “5 Dollar Pony Rides” Ahead of Balloonerism

Album Drop

Mac Miller’s Balloonerism: Official Tracklist Revealed Ahead of Release
To Top
Loading...