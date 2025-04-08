Human Bones, Black Magic, and a ₹1,200 Crore Scam: Lilavati Hospital Rocked by Shocking Allegations

Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, claimed that eight kalash (urns) filled with human bones, hair, skull fragments, and rice were found under the flooring. Mumbai Police registered an FIR against 17 individuals, including former trustees. The case is now being handled by the Economic Offences Wing.

Disturbing Discovery Beneath Hospital Floors. In a stunning revelation, Prashant Mehta, trustee of Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, claimed that eight kalash (urns) filled with human bones, hair, skull fragments, and rice were found under the flooring of his office. These urns were discovered in December 2024 and, according to Mehta, suggest ritualistic activities resembling human sacrifice.

“We found them under my cabin and also in the offices of other trustees, including my mother’s,” Prashant Mehta said during a press conference. “The findings gave a very negative vibe to the workplace.” He alleged that these occult items were placed there by former trustees.

Black Magic Allegations and Police Inaction

Prashant Mehta, supported by Lilavati Hospital’s Executive Director and former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, accused previous trustees of engaging in black magic practices on hospital premises. Despite the gravity of the claims, Bandra Police allegedly refused to file an FIR, prompting the trustees to approach the metropolitan magistrate court, which has since ordered an official investigation.

Param Bir Singh added that the items found as black magic had been sealed and submitted to authorities, and he emphasized the urgency of a fair and thorough inquiry into both the occult practices and related financial misconduct.

Massive ₹1,200 Crore Financial Scam Uncovered

Alongside the bizarre black magic angle, the trustees revealed findings of a large-scale financial scam. A forensic audit of the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust (LKMMT) showed that former trustees allegedly misappropriated ₹1,200 crore through offshore transfers, fake expenditures, and kickbacks.

Based on these findings, the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against 17 individuals, including former trustees of Lilavati Hospital. The case is now being handled by the Economic Offences Wing. The alleged fraud is said to have significantly affected the hospital’s ability to deliver healthcare services.

Denial by Former Trustees

In response, the previous board issued a strong denial of all charges, calling them “false and baseless.” They claim the dispute is politically motivated, aiming to seize control of the trust.

“We categorically deny the allegations. This is clearly a malafide attempt to frame us in false complaints,” they said in an official statement. They confirmed that a quashing application regarding a previous complaint is already pending before the Bombay High Court.

A Scandal That’s Both Financial and Occult

With elements of occult practices, human remains, and massive financial fraud, the Lilavati Hospital case has shaken public confidence in one of Mumbai’s most respected healthcare institutions.

“This is not just about financial irregularities. It’s a direct threat to the hospital’s mission and reputation,” said Prashant Mehta. He urged the Enforcement Directorate to launch a parallel investigation into the financial misconduct.

As the scandal unfolds, it could lead to landmark decisions around the oversight of charitable trusts in India. The public—and the courts—will now await the full truth behind Lilavati Hospital’s dark chapter.