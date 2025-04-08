Colossal Biosciences Scientists Engineer Wolf Pups That Resemble Extinct Dire Wolves

In a groundbreaking step toward de-extinction, scientists at Colossal Biosciences have unveiled three genetically engineered wolf pups designed to resemble the long-extinct dire wolf. Born in a secure facility in the U.S., the dire wolves already weigh nearly 80 pounds, have striking white fur, and possess the powerful jaws associated with their ancient predecessors. At maturity, they are expected to reach up to 140 pounds.

Engineered Echoes of the Past – How the Wolves Were Created

To recreate dire wolf traits, Colossal researchers analyzed ancient DNA from fossils, including a 13,000-year-old tooth found in Ohio and a 72,000-year-old skull fragment from Idaho. Scientists then edited grey wolf DNA at 20 targeted sites using CRISPR technology. The altered genetic material was transferred into egg cells from domestic dogs, and the embryos were implanted into surrogate mothers. After a typical 62-day canine gestation period, the genetically modified pups were born.

Are These Really Dire Wolves?

Despite their physical resemblance, experts caution against calling these animals true dire wolves. “All you can do now is make something look superficially like something else,” said Vincent Lynch, a biologist at the University at Buffalo. Without actual dire wolf parents to teach them hunting behaviours, the engineered pups won’t learn key survival strategies — like taking down large prey — that were once essential for the species’ survival.

Colossal Biosciences’s animal care lead, Matt James, agreed, noting that although the pups may “look the part,” they likely won’t develop the same instincts or capabilities without a natural upbringing.

Beyond the Dire Wolf: Cloning for Conservation

Colossal Biosciences also announced success in cloning four red wolves, a critically endangered species native to the southeastern U.S. Using blood from wild red wolves, the team aims to boost genetic diversity in captive breeding programs. This less invasive cloning method may have broader implications for conserving other species.

Christopher Preston, a wildlife expert at the University of Montana, acknowledged the potential of the technology but noted the logistical challenges of sedating wild wolves to collect samples.

A Glimpse Into the Future of Wildlife Science

Colossal Biosciences CEO Ben Lamm confirmed the team had recently briefed officials at the U.S. Department of the Interior on their work. Secretary Doug Burgum praised the dire wolf project as ushering in a “thrilling new era of scientific wonder” in a post on X.

However, as exciting as these developments may be, scientists caution that the ecological role of the original dire wolf can’t be simply reinserted into modern environments. “Whatever ecological function the dire wolf performed before it went extinct, it can’t perform those functions now,” said Lynch.

Awe and Ethical Questions

Colossal Biosciences’s engineered wolf pups are a remarkable testament to the power of modern genetic science. While they may never truly replace the dire wolves of the past, they raise important questions about what is possible—and what is responsible—in the quest to bring extinct species back to life.