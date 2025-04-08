Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Colossal Biosciences Scientists Engineer Wolf Pups That Resemble Extinct Dire Wolves

Colossal Biosciences Scientists Engineer Wolf Pups That Resemble Extinct Dire Wolves

Genetic Engineering

Colossal Biosciences Scientists Engineer Wolf Pups That Resemble Extinct Dire Wolves

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

In a groundbreaking step toward de-extinction, scientists at Colossal Biosciences have unveiled three genetically engineered wolf pups designed to resemble the long-extinct dire wolf. Born in a secure facility in the U.S., the dire wolves already weigh nearly 80 pounds, have striking white fur, and possess the powerful jaws associated with their ancient predecessors. At maturity, they are expected to reach up to 140 pounds.

Engineered Echoes of the Past – How the Wolves Were Created

To recreate dire wolf traits, Colossal researchers analyzed ancient DNA from fossils, including a 13,000-year-old tooth found in Ohio and a 72,000-year-old skull fragment from Idaho. Scientists then edited grey wolf DNA at 20 targeted sites using CRISPR technology. The altered genetic material was transferred into egg cells from domestic dogs, and the embryos were implanted into surrogate mothers. After a typical 62-day canine gestation period, the genetically modified pups were born.

Are These Really Dire Wolves?

Despite their physical resemblance, experts caution against calling these animals true dire wolves. “All you can do now is make something look superficially like something else,” said Vincent Lynch, a biologist at the University at Buffalo. Without actual dire wolf parents to teach them hunting behaviours, the engineered pups won’t learn key survival strategies — like taking down large prey — that were once essential for the species’ survival.

Colossal Biosciences’s animal care lead, Matt James, agreed, noting that although the pups may “look the part,” they likely won’t develop the same instincts or capabilities without a natural upbringing.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Colossal (@itiscolossal)

Beyond the Dire Wolf: Cloning for Conservation

Colossal Biosciences also announced success in cloning four red wolves, a critically endangered species native to the southeastern U.S. Using blood from wild red wolves, the team aims to boost genetic diversity in captive breeding programs. This less invasive cloning method may have broader implications for conserving other species.

Christopher Preston, a wildlife expert at the University of Montana, acknowledged the potential of the technology but noted the logistical challenges of sedating wild wolves to collect samples.

A Glimpse Into the Future of Wildlife Science

Colossal Biosciences CEO Ben Lamm confirmed the team had recently briefed officials at the U.S. Department of the Interior on their work. Secretary Doug Burgum praised the dire wolf project as ushering in a “thrilling new era of scientific wonder” in a post on X.

However, as exciting as these developments may be, scientists caution that the ecological role of the original dire wolf can’t be simply reinserted into modern environments. “Whatever ecological function the dire wolf performed before it went extinct, it can’t perform those functions now,” said Lynch.

Awe and Ethical Questions

Colossal Biosciences’s engineered wolf pups are a remarkable testament to the power of modern genetic science. While they may never truly replace the dire wolves of the past, they raise important questions about what is possible—and what is responsible—in the quest to bring extinct species back to life.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Colossal Biosciences Scientists Engineer Wolf Pups That Resemble Extinct Dire Wolves

Colossal Biosciences Scientists Engineer Wolf Pups That Resemble Extinct Dire Wolves
By April 8, 2025
Johnny Depp Saddles Up for Dior Cowboy Ad Shot Near Amber Heard’s Home in Spain

Johnny Depp Saddles Up for Dior Cowboy Ad Shot Near Amber Heard’s Home in Spain
By April 8, 2025
Kim Kardashian Attempts to Join Forces with Bianca Censori Amit Kanye West Rants

Kim Kardashian Attempts to Join Forces with Bianca Censori Amit Kanye West Rants
By April 8, 2025
Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme Promises a Stylized Storm of Surreal Drama and Star Power Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Cranston, Mathieu Amalric, Jeffrey Wright, Richard Ayoade, and Benedict Cumberbatch Benicio Del Toro Focus Features Mia Threapleton Michael Cera Riz ahmed

Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme Promises a Stylized Storm of Surreal Drama and Star Power
By April 8, 2025
J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival Lives On Under a New Name in Raleigh

J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival Lives On Under a New Name in Raleigh
By April 7, 2025
Tom Cruise's Trailer for ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ is Out Christopher McQuarrie Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, and Simon Pegg

Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Trailer Out
By April 7, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis

The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis
By April 7, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Colossal Biosciences Scientists Engineer Wolf Pups That Resemble Extinct Dire Wolves

Colossal Biosciences Scientists Engineer Wolf Pups That Resemble Extinct Dire Wolves
By April 8, 2025
Bitget Just Changed the Game: New Onchain Platform Gives CEX Traders VIP Access to Early-Stage Tokens Bitget Onchain Web3 DeFi Crypto Excahnge

Bitget Just Changed the Game: New Onchain Platform Gives CEX Traders VIP Access to Early-Stage Tokens
By April 8, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis

The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis
By April 7, 2025
Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension
By April 4, 2025
Kava & Kratom Shots vs. Traditional Teas: Which One Is Better for You?

Kava & Kratom Shots vs. Traditional Teas: Which One Is Better for You?
By April 2, 2025
‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer Rian Johnson starring Natasha Lyonne Charlie Cale Giancarlo Esposito, John Mulaney, Awkwafina, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, Kumail Nanjiani, Rhea Perlman, Margo Martindale, David Krumholtz Peacock Poker Face Season 2

Peacock

‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer
Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026? Apple Foldable Phone

Mobile Phones

Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026?
Nike’s Biggest Marketing Mistake: Losing Stephen Curry to Under Armour Cost $14 Billion LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Tiger Woods, and Cristiano Ronaldo

NBA

Nike’s Biggest Marketing Mistake: Losing Stephen Curry to Under Armour Cost $14 Billion
To Top
Loading...