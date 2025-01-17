Connect with us

Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan Survives Knife Attack at Mumbai Residence

Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan Survives Knife Attack at Mumbai Residence

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is recovering after being stabbed during a violent altercation at his Bandra residence on Thursday morning. Mumbai police have detained a man in connection with the incident, which they suspect began as an attempted theft. The attack occurred late at night when an intruder allegedly used a fire escape ladder to enter Khan’s upscale apartment. According to police, the unidentified assailant demanded ₹10 million ($115,477) before attacking Khan during a confrontation.

Details of the Incident

The first signs of trouble were noticed by Eliyama Philip, a nurse caring for Khan’s son. In her statement to police, Ms. Eliyama Philip described seeing a shadow near the bathroom door. Moments later, a man wielding a wooden object and a long blade entered the room, threatening Ms. Eliyama Philip and a nanny.

A scuffle ensued, during which Ms. Philip sustained injuries while the nanny fled the room to seek help. Upon hearing the

Police have released a CCTV grab of the suspect fleeing the apartment

commotion, Khan and his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor, rushed to the scene. As Khan confronted the intruder, he was stabbed multiple times, including on the back of his neck.

The attacker fled the scene, and police later obtained CCTV footage showing a man escaping from the building.

Medical Intervention Saves Khan

Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where doctors performed emergency surgery. Dr. Nitin Dange, the attending neurosurgeon, revealed that the actor had a knife fragment embedded in his spine, which was causing fluid leakage.

“We removed the fragment and controlled the leakage,” said Dr. Dange. “Timely medical intervention prevented severe spinal damage.”

Khan is now stable and has been shifted out of the ICU. Doctors have restricted his movement for a week and advised him to rest.

Ongoing Police Investigation

Deputy Commissioner of Mumbai Police Dixit Gadam confirmed that investigators are working to identify the intruder’s entry method. While the fire escape ladder was likely used, questions remain about how the apartment’s doors were accessed.

The police have yet to recover the weapon used in the attack. “We are piecing together evidence and verifying all details,” said Mr. Gadam.

Authorities have also released a CCTV image of the suspect fleeing the scene, seeking public assistance in identifying the individual.

Bollywood Reacts

The attack shocked fans and colleagues of the actor, who had been a staple of Indian cinema for decades. Known for his versatility, Saif Ali Khan has delivered memorable performances in films such as Omkara (2006) and Dil Chahta Hai (2001). He has also been honoured with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award.

Born to a family of icons, Khan is the son of former cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and celebrated actress Sharmila Tagore.

A Renewed Focus on Security

This incident raises concerns about celebrity safety in Mumbai, where high-profile individuals often live in luxurious but vulnerable settings. Police officials have vowed to strengthen security measures in residential areas to prevent similar attacks.

As Khan recovers, fans worldwide send well wishes and express relief that the beloved star is out of danger. His resilience, like his on-screen persona, continues to inspire.


Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan Survives Knife Attack at Mumbai Residence
Loading...