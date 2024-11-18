Kailash Gahlot Resigns from AAP Amid Liquor Policy Scandal and Political Upheaval

Kailash Gahlot, a senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi’s Transport Minister tendered his resignation on November 17, marking a significant shift in Delhi’s political landscape. His departure comes months ahead of the state assembly elections and amid allegations of a widening rift within the AAP, fueled by controversies surrounding the Delhi Liquor Policy case.









Roots of Dissatisfaction

Kailash Gahlot’s grievances with the party reportedly began in March 2023, following the arrest of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi Liquor Policy case. Sisodia’s arrest led to the redistribution of his 18 portfolios, with Atishi Marlena and Saurabh Bhardwaj emerging as prominent figures in the government.

Atishi Marlena, a first-term MLA, was entrusted with key ministries, and her subsequent promotion to Delhi Chief Minister amplified tensions. Gahlot, a two-time MLA and a senior party leader, allegedly felt sidelined as his responsibilities diminished. His discontent grew further when the Law and Justice portfolio was reassigned to Atishi, signalling a lack of trust from AAP’s leadership.

Proximity to the L-G and Political Friction

Kailash Gahlot’s reported close association with Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena added another layer of complexity to his relationship with the AAP. The L-G’s preference for Gahlot during crucial events, including the Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony in 2024, reportedly irked party leaders.

In his resignation letter, Kailash Gahlot cited AAP’s “dwindling credibility,” pointing to issues like the party’s failure to clean the Yamuna River and the controversy over the chief minister’s renovated residence, dubbed “Sheeshmahal” by the BJP.

Allegations of BJP Influence

AAP leaders were quick to allege that the BJP orchestrated Kailash Gahlot’s resignation as part of a larger strategy to weaken the party. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claimed that Gahlot was coerced through ED and CBI pressures, labelling his departure a scripted move in the BJP’s “dirty politics.” The party also invoked the “Modi Washing Machine” analogy, accusing the BJP of “cleansing” defectors by bringing them into its fold.

What’s Next for Gahlot?

Speculation is rife that now Ex Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot may join the BJP and contest the 2024 Delhi assembly polls from his Najafgarh constituency. His potential shift to the opposition party could significantly impact AAP’s electoral strategy, especially as it navigates mounting challenges and internal discontent.

Political Implications

Gahlot’s resignation underscores the turmoil within AAP as it prepares for crucial elections. The fallout from the Liquor Policy case, combined with leadership disputes, could prove detrimental to the party’s stability. As Delhi politics heats up, Gahlot’s next moves and implications on the upcoming polls will be closely watched.