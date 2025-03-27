Connect with us

Nintendo Direct March 2025: What to Expect for the Switch’s Final Stretch

Nintendo Direct March 2025: What to Expect for the Switch’s Final Stretch

Nintendo fans, get ready! A new Nintendo Direct will stream live on Thursday, March 27, offering a look at upcoming titles for the original Nintendo Switch. The event, which will be streamed on Nintendo’s official YouTube channel today at 7 a.m. PDT / 10 a.m. EDT, will run for approximately 30 minutes and focus solely on the current-generation console.

A Final Nintendo Direct for the Switch?

With the Switch 2 on the horizon, this Direct could mark one of the final showcases for the original Switch. While Nintendo’s focus will soon shift to its next-generation console—set for release in late spring or early summer—this event signals that there are still a few surprises left for the current Switch lineup.

Nintendo has remained tight-lipped about its upcoming first-party releases, with Metroid Prime 4: Beyond being the only confirmed title on its official publishing schedule. However, rumours suggest that several remakes and remasters could be in the works, giving longtime fans a chance to revisit classic titles with modern updates.

What Games Could Be Announced?

Given the company’s history of keeping big reveals under wraps, the upcoming Direct could feature:

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Updates – Fans have been eagerly awaiting new footage and gameplay details for Samus Aran’s next adventure, and this Direct could finally deliver.

Remakes & Remasters – Recent speculation points to possible re-releases of Zelda classics, older Mario titles, or even dormant franchises making a comeback.

New Third-Party Releases – While Nintendo itself has fewer major games planned, third-party developers continue to support the Switch with RPGs, platformers, and indie hits.

Switch 2 and Beyond

While this Direct is focused on the current Switch, fans won’t have to wait long for news on Nintendo’s next big console. The company has already confirmed that a Nintendo Direct dedicated to the Switch 2 will take place on Wednesday, April 2. That showcase is expected to unveil key details about the system’s hardware, launch titles, and new features.

With the Switch having sold over 140 million units worldwide, it’s clear that Nintendo wants to send off its groundbreaking console in style before moving on to the future.

How to Watch the Nintendo Direct

To catch all the latest announcements, tune in to Nintendo’s official YouTube channel on March 27 at 7 a.m. PDT / 10 a.m. EDT. Whether you’re hoping for new games, long-awaited sequels, or unexpected surprises, this Nintendo Direct is shaping up to be an exciting moment for Switch fans everywhere.


By March 27, 2025
