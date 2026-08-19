The Portuguese coach previously managed Madrid between 2010 and 2013, winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup. Real Madrid have reportedly strengthened across the pitch with the arrivals of Yan Diomande, Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, Ibrahima Konaté, Denzel Dumfries and Carlos Espi, while Vinícius Jr. has signed a long-term contract extension.