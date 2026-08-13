Football
Xavi Hernández Takes Over Netherlands in Huge Post-Barcelona Comeback
Xavi Hernández is back in management, and he has taken one of the biggest jobs in international football, agreeing to become the Netherlands head coach on a four-year contract running through the 2030 World Cup.
The Netherlands have turned to the Spanish football icon as they begin a new era following Ronald Koeman’s departure. Xavi’s appointment immediately raises expectations around a Dutch side traditionally associated with attacking football, technical excellence and possession-based play.
The 46-year-old now faces the challenge of transforming that footballing philosophy into results on the international stage.
Xavi Replaces Ronald Koeman
Xavi will replace Ronald Koeman as head coach, who stepped down after the Netherlands suffered a last-32 defeat by Morocco at this summer’s World Cup.
The appointment represents Xavi’s first management role since leaving Barcelona in 2024. He took charge of the Catalan giants in November 2021 after Koeman’s exit and subsequently guided the club to the La Liga title in 2023.
Before Barcelona, Xavi began his managerial career at Qatari club Al Sadd, where his reputation as a coach, built on possession and positional football, continued to develop.
Now, he returns to the dugout with an ambitious international project. “I consider it a tremendous honor to become head coach of the Dutch national team,” Xavi said after the agreement was completed.
‘A Son of Dutch Football’
Xavi’s connection with Dutch football goes beyond tactics. The former Barcelona midfielder was developed through the club’s famous academy and has repeatedly spoken about the influence of Johan Cruyff and the Dutch football philosophy on his career.
“As someone who received his training at the FC Barcelona academy, with strong influences from Johan Cruyff and Rinus Michels, among others, I feel a special connection to Dutch football,” Xavi said.
“You could say that I am a bit of a son of Dutch football.”
That connection could prove crucial as Xavi attempts to establish his identity with the Netherlands.
He has already made clear that he wants his team to play aggressively and attractively.
“The Netherlands has a rich football culture and a clear vision that also appeals to me enormously: attacking football, based on possession, with creativity, passion, and conviction,” he said.
Xavi’s Biggest Challenge Yet
While Xavi inherits a squad packed with talent, managing a national team presents an entirely different challenge from club football.
Instead of working with players every day, Xavi will have limited opportunities to implement his system and build relationships with his squad. He must also quickly identify the right tactical balance between the Netherlands’ traditional attacking identity and the demands of modern international football.
His four-year contract gives him the opportunity to build toward the 2030 World Cup, but expectations will begin immediately.
The Netherlands have regularly been regarded as one of international football’s most talented nations, yet have consistently failed to convert that potential into major tournament success.
Xavi will now be expected to change that.
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Arne Slot Turned Down Netherlands Job
Xavi emerged after Liverpool manager Arne Slot opted not to continue discussions with the Dutch Football Association.
Arne Slot said he preferred the daily involvement that comes with club management and therefore chose not to pursue the position.
That decision opened the door for Xavi, whose appointment gives the Netherlands a manager with elite playing experience, Barcelona pedigree and a strong philosophical connection to Dutch football.
Xavi won the 2010 World Cup and European Championships in 2008 and 2012 as a player with Spain. He also made 767 appearances for Barcelona during a legendary playing career.
Now comes his biggest test yet: turning the Netherlands into a genuine contender for the 2030 World Cup.