Roger Federer has taken a brutal financial hit after shares in Swiss sportswear giant On Holding plunged, wiping tens of millions of dollars from the tennis legend’s paper fortune. The 20-time Grand Slam champion owns a widely reported 2.5% stake in On, making him one of the company’s most recognizable investors. When the stock suffered a dramatic sell-off following weaker-than-expected sales, the value of Federer’s holding plunged.

According to Forbes estimates cited in reports, the decline reduced the value of Roger Federer’s stake by roughly $52 million, while broader estimates of his wealth also fell sharply.

The episode is a reminder that even a fortune built from decades of sporting dominance and blockbuster endorsement deals can swing dramatically when tied to the stock market.

On Stock Collapse Hits Federer

On Holding, the Zurich-based athletic footwear company, experienced a sharp decline in its share price after investors reacted negatively to its latest sales outlook. The reported 19% plunge had an immediate effect on Federer because of his substantial ownership position.

Federer became involved with On in 2019, joining as a co-owner and helping develop the company’s fashion-focused The Roger footwear collection.

The partnership proved enormously successful as On Holding transformed from a specialist running-shoe company into a global athletic brand.

Its growing popularity helped drive a surge in the company’s market value, contributing to Roger Federer’s entry into the billionaire ranks, based on estimates of his holdings and other assets.

Now, the latest sell-off has pushed those estimates back below that threshold.

Federer’s Billionaire Status Takes a Hit

Forbes estimates cited in reports put Roger Federer’s current fortune at around $952 million, down from an earlier estimate of up to $1.1 billion.

However, billionaire estimates can fluctuate depending on how private assets, investments, property and other holdings are valued. A stock-market decline does not mean Federer has suddenly lost tens or hundreds of millions of dollars in cash.

Much of the reported loss is a decline in the paper value of his investments.

Still, the numbers are staggering. Federer’s On investment has become one of the most lucrative components of his financial empire following his retirement from professional tennis in 2022.

His Biggest Money Came Off the Court

Roger Federer finished his playing career with more than $130 million in career prize money, but endorsements and business investments ultimately became far more important to his wealth.

One of his biggest deals came in 2018, when he signed a reported 10-year, $300 million partnership with Uniqlo, ending his long-running relationship with Nike.

Federer had been associated with Nike since he was a teenager, but the switch demonstrated the enormous commercial value of his global image.

His endorsement portfolio has also included major names such as Rolex, Mercedes-Benz, Gillette and Lindt.

He reportedly also secured a substantial deal with private aviation company NetJets.

The On Partnership Changed His Business Empire

Federer’s relationship with On represents something different from a conventional celebrity endorsement.

Rather than simply promoting the brand, he became an investor and creative collaborator. The result was The Roger, a footwear line designed around Federer’s minimalist style and appeal beyond the tennis court.

That strategy helped establish Federer as more than a retired sporting superstar. He became a serious player in the luxury sportswear and fashion business.

The latest On sell-off, however, shows the other side of that equation. When a publicly traded company stumbles, even celebrity investors can watch enormous amounts of wealth disappear almost instantly.

Federer is hardly facing financial hardship, but the stock-market shock is a striking reminder that his post-tennis fortune is now closely tied to business performance as well as to his legendary sporting legacy.