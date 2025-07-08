Elon Musk Slams FBI Over Epstein Memo: ‘This Is the Final Straw’

Elon Musk is back in chaos mode—and this time, his target is the FBI. After the bureau released a memo concluding that no “Epstein client list” exists, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO unleashed a torrent of criticism online, accusing the government of lying and protecting influential individuals. The FBI’s memo with recent findings—which state there is no credible evidence that Jeffrey Epstein blackmailed prominent figures or maintained a secret client list—have sparked a tidal wave of outrage online. But no reaction has made as many waves as Musk’s.

Calling the memo the “final straw,” Elon Musk posted a meme mocking the FBI’s memo shifting narrative, featuring a man slowly transforming into a clown. In another jab, he shared a sarcastic post reading, “What’s the time? Oh look, it’s no-one-has-been-arrested-o’clock again,” alongside a fake counter titled “The Official Jeffrey Epstein Pedophile Arrest Counter”—still at zero.

Elon Musk and the Epstein Firestorm

Elon Musk’s outburst comes after months of conspiracy-laced speculation surrounding Epstein’s connections with elites across politics, finance, and entertainment. Elon Musk, once accused of being associated with Epstein (a claim he denies), has repeatedly demanded transparency.







Back in June, Elon Musk accused President Donald Trump of being on the Epstein client list, calling it the “big bomb.” The post was quickly deleted, and Musk later walked back the claim following alleged pressure from Trump over federal contracts.

“I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week,” Musk wrote. “They went too far.”

This is the final straw — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2025

The FBI Memo and the Missing List

According to the FBI’s memo, their investigation uncovered more than 300 gigabytes of data and physical evidence, including hard drives, photos, and documents. Despite this, officials concluded that there was “no client list,” “no blackmail,” and “no criminal conduct by uncharged third parties.”

The memo also reaffirmed the official conclusion that Epstein died by suicide in 2019, despite renewed public scepticism after the FBI released CCTV footage showing a suspicious lack of movement around Epstein’s cell during the critical time frame.

What’s the time? Oh look, it’s no-one-has-been-arrested-o’clock again … pic.twitter.com/CO9xJz68Tf — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2025

Social media users, already distrustful of government institutions, flooded Musk’s posts with agreement: “Nobody believes the FBI’s lies,” one user wrote. “What are they hiding?” asked another. “The Epstein list isn’t lost—it’s just too valuable for the world to ever see.”

Conspiracies Fuel Public Outrage

Musk’s comments have reignited calls for transparency, especially from those who believe the justice system selectively protects the rich and powerful. His posts quickly went viral, with many praising him for voicing what they see as mass public frustration.

Whether Elon Musk’s tirades are strategic or sincere, they’re undeniably resonating. In a climate of growing distrust in institutions, the world’s richest man going to war with the FBI memo only fuels the flames.