Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

DOJ: No Epstein Client List or Blackmail Evidence Found in Sweeping FBI Review

DOJ: No Epstein Client List or Blackmail Evidence Found in Sweeping FBI Review Jeffrey Epstein Files

News

DOJ: No Epstein Client List or Blackmail Evidence Found in Sweeping FBI Review

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

After years of speculation, the U.S. Department of Justice has publicly stated that there is no evidence Jeffrey Epstein had a secret “client list” or that he blackmailed influential figures connected to his sex-trafficking operation. The statement, released in a two-page memo, follows what officials describe as an “exhaustive review” by the DOJ and the FBI of all Epstein-related materials in government possession.

The long-anticipated findings contradict popular narratives and previous claims made by Attorney General Pam Bondi, who earlier this year told Fox News she was reviewing an Epstein “client list” herself. The memo’s release comes amidst continued public skepticism about Epstein’s ties to the global elite, his sudden death in custody, and the possibility of a cover-up. “This systematic review revealed no incriminating ‘client list.’ There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals,” the DOJ memo reads.

The conclusion has sparked immediate controversy, particularly from conspiracy theorists and Jeffrey Epstein case-watchers who have long claimed that a powerful web of individuals helped cover up Epstein’s crimes.



FBI Review Confirms Suicide, Again

The memo also reiterates that Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City on August 10, 2019 — a conclusion supported by the city’s chief medical examiner, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the DOJ’s inspector general.

The FBI says it conducted a digital and physical sweep of all related records, including databases, hard drives, and storage spaces. Surveillance footage from the prison unit confirmed that no one entered or exited Epstein’s cell area from 10:40 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. the night of his death. “Anyone entering or attempting to enter the tier where Epstein’s cell was located would have been captured by this footage,” the memo noted.

DOJ Releases New Jeffrey Epstein Files – But Not the Client List

Pam Bondi’s Statements Under Scrutiny

The report directly undermines Pam Bondi’s February assertions that she had access to a client list and would reveal it. Asked to explain the contradiction, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt attempted to clarify that Bondi had referred broadly to the trove of Epstein documents. “That’s what the attorney general was referring to, and I’ll let her speak for that,” said Karoline Leavitt.

Unfounded Theories “Serve No Victims”

In a sharp rebuke to ongoing conspiracy theories, the memo emphasized the importance of focusing on justice for Epstein’s more than 1,000 victims — not speculation. “Perpetuating unfounded theories about Epstein serves neither justice nor the victims,” the memo states.

The memo closes by confirming that no additional disclosures are warranted, despite mounting pressure for complete transparency. It is unclear if this report will quell ongoing calls for a deeper probe, especially from those who still believe the whole truth about Epstein’s network remains buried.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DOJ: No Epstein Client List or Blackmail Evidence Found in Sweeping FBI Review Jeffrey Epstein Files

DOJ: No Epstein Client List or Blackmail Evidence Found in Sweeping FBI Review
By July 8, 2025
Nico Hulkenberg Ends F1’s Longest Podium Drought with Stunning Drive at British Grand Prix Sauber Stake

Nico Hulkenberg Ends F1’s Longest Podium Drought with Stunning Drive at British Grand Prix
By July 8, 2025
Usher Cancels Entire Australian Arena Tour, Leaves Fans in Shock Past Present Future Tour LiveNation

Usher Cancels Entire Australian Arena Tour, Leaves Fans in Shock
By July 5, 2025
Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas’ $275M Thriller ‘Deep’ Halts After Warner Bros Backs Out Over Budget Universal Dough Liman

Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas’ $275M Thriller ‘Deep’ Halts After Warner Bros Backs Out Over Budget
By July 5, 2025
‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2’ Announced at Anime Expo – Sadder, Darker, and Bloodier Than Ever Netflix Anime

‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2’ Announced at Anime Expo – Sadder, Darker, and Bloodier Than Ever
By July 5, 2025
Canceled Marvel ‘Blade’ Reboot Lives On in Vampire Horror Film Sinners Ryan Coogler Ruth E. Carter Michael B. Jordan Mahershala Ali Kevin Feige

Canceled Marvel ‘Blade’ Reboot Lives On in Vampire Horror Film Sinners
By July 5, 2025
Smart parking ParkMate Rebrands as Blyp, Ushering in a New Era for Urban Mobility in India

ParkMate Rebrands as Blyp, Ushering in a New Era for Urban Mobility
By July 5, 2025
Why California Startups Are Targeting the Digital Entertainment Sector California Online Gambling Online Casino Digital Entertainment

Why California Startups Are Targeting the Digital Entertainment Sector
By July 5, 2025
Nissan Recalls Over 480,000 Vehicles in U.S. and Canada Due to Risk of Engine Failure Infiniti Altima

Nissan Recalls Over 480,000 Vehicles in U.S. and Canada Due to Risk of Engine Failure
By July 3, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy? BVR Subrahmanyam Niti Aayog International Monetary Fund (IMF)

India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy?
By May 29, 2025
Drake Fires Back at Fan During “Iceman” Livestream After Being Called a “B*tch” What Did I miss Kendrick lamar New album

Drake Fires Back at Fan During “Iceman” Livestream After Being Called a “B*tch”
By July 5, 2025
‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2’ Announced at Anime Expo – Sadder, Darker, and Bloodier Than Ever Netflix Anime

‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2’ Announced at Anime Expo – Sadder, Darker, and Bloodier Than Ever
By July 5, 2025
Bitget’s Anti-Scam Month Trains Over 65% of Users to Outsmart Crypto Fraud Tactics bitget anti scam game crypto fraud phishing

Bitget’s Anti-Scam Month Trains Over 65% of Users to Outsmart Crypto Fraud Tactics
By July 3, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway Caroline Fraser

Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway
By June 20, 2025
IOC, Abhinav Bindra Foundation, and Reliance Foundation : Campaign for Olympic Day 2025 Lets Move + 1 Campaign

IOC, Abhinav Bindra Foundation, and Reliance Foundation : Campaign for Olympic Day 2025
By June 20, 2025
Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser

Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser
By June 18, 2025
‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign Robert Jordan SaveWOT

Amazon Prime Video

‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign
Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling Chicago O’Hare Paris to Chicago on Air France Flight AF136 Charles de Gaulle Airport

Aviation

Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling
Inside the Tumultuous Saga of Daphne Joy: From 50 Cent to the Diddy Trial 50 Cent’s Ex Daphne Joy in Sean Diddy Combs Trafficking Lawsuit

E! News

Inside the Tumultuous Saga of Daphne Joy: From 50 Cent to the Diddy Trial
To Top
Loading...