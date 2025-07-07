DOJ: No Epstein Client List or Blackmail Evidence Found in Sweeping FBI Review

After years of speculation, the U.S. Department of Justice has publicly stated that there is no evidence Jeffrey Epstein had a secret “client list” or that he blackmailed influential figures connected to his sex-trafficking operation. The statement, released in a two-page memo, follows what officials describe as an “exhaustive review” by the DOJ and the FBI of all Epstein-related materials in government possession.

The long-anticipated findings contradict popular narratives and previous claims made by Attorney General Pam Bondi, who earlier this year told Fox News she was reviewing an Epstein “client list” herself. The memo’s release comes amidst continued public skepticism about Epstein’s ties to the global elite, his sudden death in custody, and the possibility of a cover-up. “This systematic review revealed no incriminating ‘client list.’ There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals,” the DOJ memo reads.

The conclusion has sparked immediate controversy, particularly from conspiracy theorists and Jeffrey Epstein case-watchers who have long claimed that a powerful web of individuals helped cover up Epstein’s crimes.







FBI Review Confirms Suicide, Again

The memo also reiterates that Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City on August 10, 2019 — a conclusion supported by the city’s chief medical examiner, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the DOJ’s inspector general.

The FBI says it conducted a digital and physical sweep of all related records, including databases, hard drives, and storage spaces. Surveillance footage from the prison unit confirmed that no one entered or exited Epstein’s cell area from 10:40 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. the night of his death. “Anyone entering or attempting to enter the tier where Epstein’s cell was located would have been captured by this footage,” the memo noted.

Pam Bondi’s Statements Under Scrutiny

The report directly undermines Pam Bondi’s February assertions that she had access to a client list and would reveal it. Asked to explain the contradiction, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt attempted to clarify that Bondi had referred broadly to the trove of Epstein documents. “That’s what the attorney general was referring to, and I’ll let her speak for that,” said Karoline Leavitt.

Unfounded Theories “Serve No Victims”

In a sharp rebuke to ongoing conspiracy theories, the memo emphasized the importance of focusing on justice for Epstein’s more than 1,000 victims — not speculation. “Perpetuating unfounded theories about Epstein serves neither justice nor the victims,” the memo states.

The memo closes by confirming that no additional disclosures are warranted, despite mounting pressure for complete transparency. It is unclear if this report will quell ongoing calls for a deeper probe, especially from those who still believe the whole truth about Epstein’s network remains buried.