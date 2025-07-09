Elon Musk Sparks Firestorm by Linking Steve Bannon to Jeffrey Epstein in Explosive Accusations

Trump, who had a known friendship with Epstein in the late 1980s and 1990s, has repeatedly denied any knowledge of his crimes. But during a recent cabinet meeting, Donald Trump abruptly shut down Epstein-related questions, leaving Attorney General Pam Bondi flustered as she walked back earlier claims that a client list existed and was “sitting on her desk.”

Elon Musk has once again shattered the political internet—this time by publicly linking Steve Bannon, a key Trump ally, to Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier and convicted sex offender. In a viral post on X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk declared: “Bannon is in the Epstein files,” reviving and amplifying allegations about Steve Bannon’s ties to Epstein in the wake of a controversial FBI memo that denied the existence of an Epstein “client list.”

The Tesla and SpaceX billionaire’s comment came in response to a post by Roger Stone, a longtime Trump confidant, who reminded followers that Steve Bannon visited Epstein multiple times, even after his arrest in 2019 on sex trafficking charges. Elon Musk’s claim has blown open long-simmering tensions within the MAGA base, many of whom feel betrayed by Donald Trump’s failure to deliver transparency on Epstein’s powerful connections.







The Epstein-Bannon Connection

Steve Bannon, Donald Trump’s former White House chief strategist and the architect behind Breitbart’s far-right rise, was previously reported to have interviewed Jeffrey Epstein at his homes in Paris and New York. He allegedly planned to produce a documentary about Epstein’s “depravity.” However, Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, told Business Insider in 2021 that Bannon was “trying to rehabilitate his [Jeffrey’s] reputation.”

Bannon is in the Epstein files — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2025

According to author Michael Wolff, in his book Too Famous, Steve Bannon even coached Jeffrey Epstein on handling media fallout, reportedly encouraging him with lines like: “You don’t look at all creepy… you’re a sympathetic figure.” Elon Musk’s decision to revive these reports has triggered fresh scrutiny on why Bannon, a self-styled anti-elite crusader, was working so closely with one of the world’s most disgraced elites.

Musk vs. Trump: A Dangerous Rift?

This isn’t Elon Musk’s first time invoking Epstein’s name to criticize Trump. Back in May, amid a very public spat, Elon Musk hinted that Trump was also tied to Epstein, though he later walked that back, admitting he’d gone too far. Still, Musk’s latest post once again raises questions that many on the far right have been asking quietly: Why hasn’t Trump released the Epstein files?

On Tuesday, Musk directly challenged Trump’s credibility on the issue: “How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won’t release the Epstein files?”

Trump, who had a known friendship with Epstein in the late 1980s and 1990s, has repeatedly denied any knowledge of his crimes. But during a recent cabinet meeting, Donald Trump abruptly shut down Epstein-related questions, leaving Attorney General Pam Bondi flustered as she walked back earlier claims that a client list existed and was “sitting on her desk.”

The Fallout: MAGA Civil War?

Elon Musk’s attacks are striking a nerve in conservative circles, particularly in response to a post by Roger Stone on Steve Bannon. With the 2024 election cycle heating up, the tech mogul’s influence over right-wing narratives is only growing. His Epstein callout could ignite a deeper fracture in the MAGA movement, especially as conspiracy theories around the Epstein files, elite pedophile rings, and media cover-ups continue to dominate online discourse.

What remains unclear is whether Elon Musk has seen new evidence or is simply exploiting public distrust to create political chaos. Either way, the world’s richest man just reopened one of America’s darkest scandals—and he’s not backing down. And Trump’s handling of Epstein’s files is making it further murky.