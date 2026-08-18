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Judge Blocks Trump Administration’s FBI Headquarters Move in Major Maryland Showdown

Judge Blocks Trump Administration’s FBI Headquarters Move in Major Greenbelt Maryland Showdown Washington

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Judge Blocks Trump Administration’s FBI Headquarters Move in Major Maryland Showdown

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A federal judge has stopped the Trump administration from moving the FBI headquarters to Washington, D.C., ruling that officials unlawfully abandoned the previously selected Greenbelt, Maryland, site.

A federal judge has delivered a major setback to the Trump administration’s plans for the FBI headquarters, blocking an effort to relocate the bureau to a federal office building in Washington, D.C.

U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang ruled Monday that the administration’s decision to abandon the previously approved Greenbelt, Maryland, headquarters site was not lawful. The ruling prevents the administration from moving the FBI into the Ronald Reagan Building, renovating the facility for bureau use or redirecting federal funds designated for the headquarters project.

The decision reignites a yearslong battle over where the nation’s premier federal law enforcement agency should establish its permanent home.

Judge Rules Reagan Building Plan Was Unlawful

The dispute centers on a decision made after FBI Director Kash Patel announced that the bureau would instead move into the Ronald Reagan Building in downtown Washington.

The Trump administration’s decision effectively scrapped the Greenbelt plan, which President Joe Biden’s administration selected after a lengthy competition between Maryland and Virginia.

Maryland and Prince George’s County challenged the decision in court, arguing that the administration could not simply redirect hundreds of millions of dollars that Congress had already authorized for the headquarters project.

Judge Chuang, an Obama appointee, sided with Maryland and Prince George’s County, finding the administration’s move “not in accordance with law.”

The ruling also blocks the administration from using the appropriated funds to carry out the Reagan Building plan.

Maryland Calls It a Major Victory

Maryland officials immediately celebrated the ruling, arguing that the decision restores the Greenbelt project.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown said the state and Prince George’s County had spent more than a decade competing for the FBI headquarters and had committed hundreds of millions of dollars toward securing the project.

“Congress told the federal government to select between A, B, and C,” Brown said, arguing that the administration instead chose another option.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore also urged federal officials to resume work on the planned headquarters in Prince George’s County.

The project has been described as a potentially transformative economic investment for the region. Prince George’s County officials estimate it could represent roughly $4 billion in investment and create more than 7,500 jobs.

FBI Fires Back at Court Ruling

The FBI strongly criticized the decision.

In a statement, the bureau accused the court of intervening for political reasons and defended the administration’s effort to find a more cost-effective headquarters solution.

The FBI said it remains focused on its law-enforcement mission and would continue pursuing what it considers the best option for the agency.

The clash highlights the political and financial stakes surrounding the FBI’s headquarters relocation.

Why the FBI Needs a New Headquarters

The FBI currently operates from the J. Edgar Hoover Building on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington.

The building, which opened in 1975, has long faced criticism over its aging infrastructure and deteriorating condition. Parts of the brutalist-style complex have required protective nets because of concerns about falling debris.

The push for a replacement headquarters has continued for years, with Maryland and Virginia competing intensely to win the massive federal project.

The Greenbelt selection in 2023 appeared to settle the question after roughly 15 years of debate.

Monday’s ruling, however, puts that decision back at the center of the fight.

For now, the Trump administration cannot proceed with its proposed move of the FBI headquarters to the Ronald Reagan Building. The legal battle could continue as Washington and Maryland fight over billions of dollars, thousands of jobs and the future home of one of America’s most powerful law-enforcement agencies.

  • Judge Blocks Trump Administration’s FBI Headquarters Move in Major Greenbelt Maryland Showdown Washington
  • Judge Blocks Trump Administration’s FBI Headquarters Move in Major Greenbelt Maryland Showdown Washington

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