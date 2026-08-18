Disney-owned ABC has launched a major lawsuit against the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), accusing the Trump administration of using broadcast-license powers to punish programming and journalism it dislikes.

Disney and ABC have sued the FCC in federal court in Washington, D.C., escalating an increasingly heated confrontation between the media giant and the Trump administration. The lawsuit seeks to stop an unusually early review of broadcast licenses for eight ABC-owned stations, arguing that the regulatory campaign violates the network’s First Amendment rights.

The Disney ABC Lawsuit against FCC could become a major test of the limits of government pressure on American broadcasters and whether regulators can use licensing authority in ways that affect editorial independence.

ABC Accuses FCC of Retaliation

ABC’s lawsuit argues that the FCC’s actions amount to retaliation against a network that has refused to change its programming and coverage to satisfy the administration.

The company is asking the court to issue an emergency order to stop the FCC’s license proceedings and prevent the agency from scheduling a hearing while the lawsuit moves forward. ABC says the proceedings could cause immediate and irreparable harm because the FCC could take action after the recent public-comment period.

The FCC, led by Chairman Brendan Carr, maintains that its actions are grounded in its regulatory responsibilities rather than political retaliation. The agency has said its review is connected to an investigation into Disney’s diversity, equity and inclusion practices and potential compliance with federal communications rules. Disney disputes those allegations.

Trump Pressure Raises the Stakes

The Disney lawsuit arrives after months of escalating criticism from Donald Trump toward ABC and other major broadcasters.

Trump has repeatedly attacked television programs and news coverage he considers hostile to his administration and has urged regulators to take action against broadcasters. The FCC ordered an early review of ABC’s eight stations in April, even though their licenses aren’t scheduled for consideration until 2028. Reuters reported that the FCC had not ordered such an early review in more than 50 years.

The timing has intensified concerns among media organizations and First Amendment advocates that federal regulators could use their authority to influence editorial decisions.

Broadcast licenses technically belong to individual local stations rather than national networks, making the legal dispute more complicated than simply threatening ABC as a network. Still, critics argue that the prospect of regulatory action could chill the media industry.

Jimmy Kimmel and ‘The View’ Enter the Fight

The dispute also follows repeated government scrutiny of ABC programming.

ABC’s late-night programming has drawn Trump’s criticism, while the FCC has separately investigated “The View” over whether the daytime program could be subject to federal equal-time requirements concerning political candidates.

The network has argued that the broader regulatory campaign is connected to programming and journalism that the administration finds politically objectionable.

That makes the lawsuit potentially much bigger than a dispute over eight station licenses. At its core is the question of whether government officials can pressure broadcasters because of the viewpoints expressed through their programming.

FCC Defends Its Authority

The Brendan Carr FCC has pushed back strongly against ABC’s characterization of the investigation.

The agency has said it will follow the facts and the law and has emphasized its responsibility to ensure that broadcasters meet their obligations to serve the public interest.

Brendan Carr has repeatedly argued that the FCC needs to enforce those obligations more aggressively. But opponents contend that public-interest regulation cannot become a mechanism for punishing unfavorable political speech.

FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez, the commission’s lone Democratic member, has sided with ABC. She accused the FCC of using the threat of license action to pressure Disney over speech the administration dislikes.

Hollywood and New York have enjoyed nearly unchecked power over broadcast TV for years. A little bit of balance is a good thing—Newsom’s fake news notwithstanding. In fact, broadcasters made a deal with the American people. Broadcasters get free access to a public resource… https://t.co/SzQTkNXc3r — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) August 7, 2026

A Bigger Battle Over Media Freedom

The Disney lawsuit now puts the dispute before the federal courts, where ABC hopes to halt the FCC proceedings.

The outcome could have consequences far beyond Disney. If ABC succeeds, the case could reinforce protections against government pressure on broadcasters. If the FCC prevails, regulators could gain greater latitude to scrutinize major broadcast groups and their programming.

Either way, the fight has transformed an obscure regulatory proceeding into a potentially landmark First Amendment Rights battle over media freedom, government power and political pressure on American television.