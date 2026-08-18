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Penn State Cocaine Ring Allegations Explode: 14 Charged in Fraternity Drug Investigation

Penn State Cocaine Ring Allegations 14 Charged in Fraternity Drug Investigation

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Penn State Cocaine Ring Allegations Explode: 14 Charged in Fraternity Drug Investigation

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

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Fourteen people, including current and former Penn State students and a student’s father, are facing charges in an alleged cocaine-trafficking operation tied to two off-campus fraternities.

A major drug investigation has rocked Penn State University, with Pennsylvania authorities announcing criminal charges against 14 people accused of participating in an alleged cocaine-trafficking operation involving students connected to two fraternity houses.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office announced the charges Monday following an investigation dubbed “Operation Drugs Unlimited.” Authorities allege the operation was active during 2023 and 2024 and involved members and pledges associated with Delta Upsilon and Sigma Chi.

At least four of those charged are current Penn State students.

Penn State said it placed Delta Upsilon on interim suspension while the university conducts its own investigation. Sigma Chi, meanwhile, is not recognized by the university and operates independently off campus.

Prosecutors Allege Fraternity-Based Cocaine Operation

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday described the alleged operation as a coordinated and profitable drug-trafficking network.

According to investigators, two individuals, Agostino Abbatiello and Thomas Robinson, allegedly served as primary suppliers. Authorities claim they made repeated trips to Philadelphia and New York to obtain large quantities of cocaine.

The cocaine was allegedly transported back to the Penn State College area, where investigators say it was cut, packaged, and distributed.

Authorities allege that some of the preparation occurred at the Delta Upsilon and Sigma Chi fraternity houses, with much of the cocaine ultimately sold to Penn State students.

Prosecutors also allege that transactions were conducted using cash and payment applications.

Hazing Allegations Add Another Layer

The case has drawn particular attention because prosecutors allege that drug activity was connected to fraternity initiation practices.

Sunday said evidence uncovered during the investigation indicated that some pledges were allegedly required to participate in cutting and packaging cocaine as part of their introduction to the organizations.

The allegations could add a serious hazing dimension to an already extensive criminal investigation.

Penn State officials said the allegations involve organizations operating off campus and stressed that criminal cases and university disciplinary proceedings are separate processes.

Four Face Major Felony Charges

Abbatiello, Robinson, Mohammed Hurabi and Lars Zeepvat face felony allegations that include corrupt organizations, conspiracy and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity, along with related offenses.

Another defendant, Robert Zanolla, faces felony conspiracy and criminal-use-of-a-communication-facility charges, as well as misdemeanor allegations.

Eight other student-age defendants are accused of misdemeanor offenses involving drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A student’s father, Paul Robinson, also faces felony allegations. Authorities accuse him of tampering and hindering apprehension after allegedly taking steps to conceal evidence, including a safe containing drugs and cash.

The charges are allegations, and the defendants are entitled to due process.

Penn State Reacts to “Horrifying” Allegations

Penn State Vice President for Student Affairs Andrea Dowhower said university officials were “horrified” by the allegations and pledged to cooperate with investigators.

The university said its student accountability office will conduct separate proceedings involving current students and recognized organizations.

Those proceedings can result in serious disciplinary consequences, potentially including permanent separation from the university.

Penn State also said it plans to strengthen health, safety and anti-hazing education for Greek organizations, particularly during the early weeks of the academic year.

The investigation now places renewed scrutiny on fraternity culture, off-campus student organizations and the university’s ability to monitor activities occurring outside its direct jurisdiction.

With 14 people facing charges, the fallout from Operation Drugs Unlimited could extend well beyond the courtroom.

  • Penn State Cocaine Ring Allegations 14 Charged in Fraternity Drug Investigation
  • Penn State Cocaine Ring Allegations 14 Charged in Fraternity Drug Investigation

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