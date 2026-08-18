The USS Benfold lost power for four days in the South China Sea after an engineering failure, disrupting toilets, meals, and air conditioning aboard the U.S. Navy destroyer.

The incident, which was not publicly disclosed for nearly a month, is raising fresh questions about the condition of U.S. Navy ships operating through increasingly demanding deployments.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer lost power on July 24 following what the Navy described as an engineering casualty involving its generators. No sailors were injured, according to the Navy’s 7th Fleet.

But the outage created serious challenges for the crew while the destroyer was operating in the strategically sensitive South China Sea.

Destroyer Lost Power in High-Risk Waters

Commander Matthew Comer, a 7th Fleet spokesperson, said the loss of electrical power affected essential shipboard services, including plumbing, galley operations, toilets and air conditioning.

The USS Benfold was operating with the George Washington Carrier Strike Group when the problem occurred.

Rather than leave the destroyer exposed, nearby U.S. military assets provided protection while the Navy worked to move the vessel to a repair facility.

The cruiser USS Robert Smalls supplied meals to the USS Benfold’s crew, while the George Washington carrier strike group provided additional support.

The disabled destroyer was eventually towed by contracted tugboats to Subic Bay in the Philippines.

USS Benfold Towed to Philippines for Repairs

The ship arrived at Subic Bay on July 28 and was met by specialists from the Ship Repair Facility–Japan Regional Maintenance Center.

The crew was moved into contracted accommodations and provided food away from the damaged vessel beginning July 29.

Navy officials said power was restored on July 30.

Repairs continued through August 7, with the Navy saying it had completed all required work. The Benfold departed Subic Bay on August 8 after engineering systems, combat systems and crew-support systems were reported to be operating normally.

The Navy said the incident remains under investigation.

Comer praised the crew for maintaining discipline throughout the outage, describing the sailors as resilient and professional despite the difficult conditions.

Why the South China Sea Location Matters

The incident becomes more significant because the Benfold was operating in the South China Sea, one of the world’s most contested maritime regions.

China claims extensive areas of the South China Sea, while the United States regularly conducts military operations and freedom-of-navigation activities there.

A disabled U.S. destroyer in such an environment would represent a potentially serious vulnerability. Navy officials said other air and surface assets protected the USS Benfold during the incident and emphasized that the ship would not be left exposed.

The destroyer’s recovery therefore depended not only on repairing its engineering systems but also on maintaining a protective military presence around it.

The USS Benfold spent four days without propulsion, working toilets, galley service or air conditioning after losing power during operations in the Indo-Pacific on July 24. pic.twitter.com/FbgtmtD7g5 — Ground News (@Ground_app) August 18, 2026

Incident Adds to Questions About Navy Readiness

The Benfold episode comes as the U.S. Navy faces broader scrutiny over prolonged deployments and the pressure being placed on sailors.

Attention has particularly focused on the USS Abraham Lincoln, which has endured an extended deployment in the Middle East amid intense military operations.

Reports about crew fatigue and difficult living conditions aboard the carrier have prompted calls from lawmakers and military families for greater oversight.

Republican Rep. Don Bacon has called for congressional scrutiny and testimony from senior Navy officials.

Navy leaders, however, have pushed back against claims that sailors are being systematically neglected. Officials have acknowledged that extended deployments strain service members while praising crews for continuing to operate under demanding conditions.

Navy Says Benfold Has Returned to Operations

Despite the four-day power outage, the Navy says the Benfold is now fully operational.

The destroyer left Subic Bay after repairs and returned to routine operations with the U.S. 7th Fleet.

Still, the episode is likely to attract attention beyond the technical failure itself. A major U.S. warship losing power for days while deployed in contested waters highlights the enormous logistical and engineering demands facing America’s naval forces.

With U.S. warships operating across multiple regions simultaneously, the Benfold incident could become another flashpoint in the growing debate over Navy readiness, ship maintenance, crew fatigue and America’s global military commitments.