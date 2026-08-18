Rosie O’Donnell wasted no time reigniting one of late-night television’s most famous political feuds. The comedian returned to the television host’s chair Monday night as the guest host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, and her opening monologue delivered exactly what viewers expected: sharp jokes, pointed references to Donald Trump and a warning that the week could get even more explosive.

O’Donnell, who has been a vocal Trump critic for years, opened her guest-hosting run by acknowledging the obvious tension.

“If you thought the president hated ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ when it was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, buckle up, people!” she told the studio audience.

The line immediately established the tone for Rosie O’Donnell’s week behind Jimmy Kimmel’s desk.

Rosie O’Donnell Goes After Trump Without Saying His Name

Interestingly, O’Donnell managed to avoid mentioning Trump by name for much of her monologue while making her target unmistakable.

Reflecting on how much America has changed since she last hosted a television talk show regularly, Rosie O’Donnell delivered a sarcastic comparison between the political climate of the 1990s and today.

She then explained why she moved to Ireland, attributing the decision to Trump’s return to the White House and jokingly calling him “Mango Mussolini.”

O’Donnell also joked about trying to keep her move private, only for her child to reveal the reason to classmates.

According to her retelling, the explanation was essentially that the family was moving abroad because the president disliked Rosie O’Donnell, followed by the punchline that O’Donnell hated him even more.

Then came the direct message.

Turning toward the camera, O’Donnell waved and told Trump: “Hi, I know you’re watching!”

She finished the monologue with another jab, joking that Trump was probably sitting in the White House upset that she had not mentioned him enough.

A Feud That Goes Back Nearly Two Decades

Rosie O’Donnell’s clash with Trump is hardly new. Their public feud stretches back to the mid-2000s, years before Trump entered the White House. O’Donnell has remained among his most outspoken celebrity critics, while Trump has repeatedly attacked her publicly.

The conflict intensified again in 2025, when Trump threatened to consider stripping O’Donnell of her U.S. citizenship after she moved to Ireland.

O’Donnell has described Ireland as a refuge and has continued speaking openly about American politics from abroad.

Her appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” therefore arrives at an unusually charged moment for both comedians and late-night television.

Kimmel himself has faced sustained criticism and attacks from Trump over jokes and political commentary on his program. O’Donnell told Variety before taking the chair that she supported Kimmel’s position on free speech and entertainers’ ability to criticize the government.

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O’Donnell Gets Emotional Over Hayden Panettiere

The night wasn’t entirely about political jokes.

Rosie O’Donnell became visibly emotional while remembering actress Hayden Panettiere, who died Sunday at 36. Panettiere had appeared on O’Donnell’s former daytime talk show as a child, and O’Donnell recalled knowing her both during her childhood and later in life.

She praised Panettiere for speaking publicly about mental health at a time when doing so was considerably more difficult.

The tribute stood in striking contrast to the aggressive political humor in the rest of the opening monologue.

Rosie’s ‘Kimmel’ Week Is Just Getting Started

O’Donnell is scheduled to host “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” throughout the week while Kimmel remains on summer break.

The guest lineup includes Jean Smart, Richard Gadd, Charlie Day, Janelle James, Megan Mullally, Nick Offerman and Shawn Hatosy.

Jimmy Kimmel is scheduled to return September 8.

For O’Donnell, however, the biggest headline may already have been written. Her first night back behind a late-night desk combined political satire, personal storytelling and a decades-old feud with one of the most powerful figures in American politics.

And judging by her opening warning, “Buckle up, people,” she appears to have no intention of slowing down.