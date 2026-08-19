Drake is officially in the fight for a 2026 MTV VMA, but the competition is stacked with some of hip-hop’s biggest names, as he landed a Best Hip-Hop nomination for “Janice STFU,” setting up a high-profile battle against Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Travis Scott, Don Toliver and Tyler, The Creator.

With the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards heading to Los Angeles on September 27, one of the night’s most competitive categories could turn into a fan-favorite showdown.

Drake Lands in a Star-Studded Hip-Hop Category

Drake’s “Janice STFU” is competing for the Best Hip-Hop Moon Person alongside six major releases:

Don Toliver — “E85”

Cardi B feat. Kehlani — “Safe”

Drake — “Janice STFU”

Megan Thee Stallion — “LOVER GIRL”

Travis Scott — “DUMBO”

Tyler, The Creator — “SUGAR ON MY TONGUE”

On paper, the category has virtually everything the MTV VMAs are known for: blockbuster artists, major fan bases and songs that generated plenty of online conversation.

Drake enters the race with particularly strong momentum, having enjoyed a major year that has included his projects ICEMAN, HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR.

Drake’s recent chart success could give him an advantage, but a VMAs victory is rarely determined by numbers alone.

Megan and Cardi Could Spoil Drake’s Night

Drake’s biggest threats may come from two artists who have built enormous VMA profiles.

Megan Thee Stallion is nominated for “LOVER GIRL,” bringing her trademark rap energy into an increasingly crowded field.

Meanwhile, Cardi B and Kehlani are competing with “Safe,” adding a major collaboration to the race.

Both artists have shown they can turn awards shows into viral moments, making them formidable competition in a category where fan reaction can matter as much as commercial performance.

And then there is Tyler, The Creator, whose “SUGAR ON MY TONGUE” gives the category another unpredictable contender.

Travis Scott and Don Toliver Round Out the Race

Travis Scott enters with “DUMBO,” while Don Toliver is represented by “E85.”

Toliver’s nomination is particularly notable given his continued rise within hip-hop and his ability to blend rap, R&B and melodic production.

Travis, meanwhile, has become one of the most recognizable live performers in contemporary hip-hop. A VMA win would add another major award-show moment to his increasingly influential career.

That leaves voters with six very different styles competing for one trophy.

Is Drake Really the Favorite?

Drake arguably has the strongest commercial case heading into the ceremony, but predicting an MTV VMAs winner is anything but straightforward.

“Janice STFU” has enjoyed significant attention, while Drake’s overall year has kept him firmly at the center of the music conversation.

However, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Travis Scott, Tyler, The Creator and Don Toliver each bring their own combination of fan loyalty, cultural impact and award-show credibility.

That makes the Best Hip-Hop category one of the races worth watching when the 2026 VMAs arrive.

When Are the 2026 MTV VMAs?

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards will take place at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 27.

The ceremony will air live on CBS, with a simulcast on MTV and streaming availability on Paramount+ in the U.S.

With Drake now officially in the race, the question is simple: will “Janice STFU” beat out Megan, Cardi, Travis, Tyler and Don Toliver for the Moon Person?

For a category this stacked, expect the debate to get even louder before they announce the winner.