Daron Malakian Returns with Scars On Broadway’s Fiercest Album Yet: Addicted to the Violence

Daron Malakian Returns with Scars On Broadway's Fiercest Album Yet: Addicted to the Violence

Daron Malakian Returns with Scars On Broadway’s Fiercest Album Yet: Addicted to the Violence

Grammy-winning musician and System Of A Down co-founder Daron Malakian has dropped a thunderous new statement of purpose with the latest Scars On Broadway album, Addicted to the Violence, out now across all streaming platforms. The 10-track sonic assault marks his most unfiltered and ambitious release yet—fueled by rage, reflection, and artistic freedom.

Fronted, produced, and performed mainly by Daron Malakian himself, the album channels his genre-blending instincts into something both volatile and vividly expressive. It’s his third full-length effort under the Scars On Broadway banner, following the self-titled 2008 debut and 2018’s acclaimed Dictator.



Leading the charge is the scorched-earth single “Destroy The Power,” which now arrives with a cinematic new music video directed with signature intensity. The track fuses grinding riffs and urgent vocals into a cry of rebellion—one that feels eerily relevant in a world increasingly plagued by misinformation, apathy, and control. “I’m always writing songs, because it’s the only way I know how to live,” Daron Malakian says. “If I was a painter, I wouldn’t tell myself I can’t use certain colors—so I don’t do that with music either.”

That mindset runs deep across the record, which swings from metal ferocity to mid-tempo reflection and even moments of melodic introspection. Every track reflects a facet of Daron Malakian’s psyche: the political satirist, the wounded romantic, the frustrated human. It’s a rare balance of aggression and elegance—often in the same song.

The album art, designed by Daron Malakian’s father, Vartan Malakian

Longtime collaborators Orbel Babayan (guitar) and Roman Lomtadze (drums) return to help bring the vision to life, but make no mistake: this is Daron Malakian’s world, and it’s loud.

The album art, designed by Daron Malakian’s father, Vartan Malakian, adds a deeply personal layer to the project. The cover is a visual match to the record’s emotional range—violent, surreal, and striking.

 

Daron Malakian has long been a master of creative duality. As one of the architects of System Of A Down’s 45 million-selling catalogue, his ability to fuse metal, punk, Armenian melodies, and absurdist lyrics helped shape a generation of heavy music. With Addicted to the Violence, he channels that legacy into something solo, but no less significant. “I’m just as proud of Scars as I am of System Of A Down,” Malakian states. “This is another musical outlet for me—and I think it’s some of the best stuff I’ve ever done.”

For fans of progressive metal, artistic rebellion, and System Of A Down’s Daron Malakian’s unmistakable sound, this album delivers a raw and vital experience. In a music world driven by trends, Addicted to the Violence is a bold reminder of what happens when an artist stays true to his own chaotic vision.


Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling Chicago O’Hare Paris to Chicago on Air France Flight AF136 Charles de Gaulle Airport

Aviation

Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling
Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch

Metal

Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch
Download All of Netflix in Just One Second? Japan’s 1-Petabit Internet Breaks Global Speed Record Japan’s Petabit Internet

Artificial Intelligence

Download All of Netflix in Just One Second? Japan’s 1-Petabit Internet Breaks Global Speed Record
